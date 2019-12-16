Two Justin-Siena wrestlers placed second at San Marin’s Green and Gold Invitational in Novato and two other Braves were second at the American Canyon Classic on Saturday.
“We had a successful day on both fronts,” Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci said.
Their Red Squad, comprised of returning North Coast Section Championship qualifiers, saw Cooper Cohee and Jacob Guiducci each upset the No. 2 seed in the semifinals – Cohee a Chico High wrestler from the Northern Section and Guiducci a Wood grappler from the Sac-Joaquin Section – before falling in his final to finish with a silver medal.
Leading the Blue Squad at American Canyon were runners-up Sebastian Medina and Brandon Guiducci, and third-place medal winners Ya-Ya Martinez and Star Gil. Wrestling back for eighth-place consolation finishes were Cole Chatagnier, Nathan Lowenstein and Jorge Dominguez.
“A great overall day for our Wrestle Brave community,” Coach Guiducci added. “Cooper and Jacob made names for themselves at the Green and Gold in a field laden with NCS Redwood Empire competitors, while Sebastian and Brandon did the same in an event with a bevy of wrestlers from fellow Vine Valley Athletic League school American Canyon. We also are extremely pleased with what Star and Ya-Ya continue to do in the girls division.”
Wolves place at own tourney
Top teams from the Northern, Sac-Joaquin and North Coast sections competed in the American Canyon Classic on Saturday and Emma Lopez led the hosts by placing first at 189 pounds in the girls division. Also for the American Canyon girls, Alyssa Sapida (135) and Kathleen Cruz (118) each placed third and Chloe Sanchez (112) and Mylene Francisco (118).
For the Wolves’ boys, Jeffery Brown (285), Josiah Salazar (106) and Devin Garingarao (138) placed second, Jesse Lopez (182) and Toby Bunch (285) were third, and Mehkai Sta Rosa (106), Elijah Beronilla (126), Joseph Biondini (145) and Matthew Ruiz (152) finished fourth.
Zackary Raymond (126) was fifth for American Canyon, while Nick Sumagang (106), Joseph Moreno (132), Nigel Quirk (138) and Anthony Blanco (182) were sixth, and Jericho Maglalang (132), Christian Gomez (145), Jonathan Su (152), Kapono Liu (160) and Jacob Razon (160) placed seventh.
Bethel took home team championship, while Ponderosa was second and Esparto third.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Calistoga wins St. Helena tourney with buzzer beater
Calistoga senior Vanesa Quiepo drained a three-pointer from the top of the key as time expired in the championship game of St. Helena’s Lady Saints Invitational on Saturday to beat San Rafael, 55-53.
Quiepo finished with a game-high 21 points and was one of two Wildcats named to the all-tournament team.
Calistoga also picked up wins over Roseland University Prep, 48-31, and Rio Vista, 45-36, in round robin play during the tournament.
The Wildcats are currently 8-0, the best start for the program in at least the last 15 years.
American Canyon 53, Deer Valley 35
Jazmine Fontilla had 18 points to lead the Wolves (6-4) as they won the seventh-place game of the Paris Twins Classic at Piedmont on Saturday. Also scoring for them were Amaree Bennett (12 points), Trinity Billingsley (11), Jullianna Cornelio (7), Mya Wright (4) and Louralei Salanga (2).
American Canyon’s next game is Dec. 20 against visiting Hayward.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Sonoma Academy 3, Justin-Siena 1
The Braves (3-1-1) absorbed their first loss of the season Saturday in Santa Rosa in their final game of 2019. Tessa Salvestrin scored their goal on a beautiful free kick off the top of the 18-yard line in the second half.
“I was very pleased with the girls’ effort tonight,” Justin-Siena head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said. “I thought the girls played hard all 80 minutes and that this game showed us that we can compete with the elite-caliber teams. The potential for success with this group is high as long as they continue to work and progress in the coming months.”
Varsity Boys Soccer
Justin-Siena 9, Vacaville Christian 0
You have free articles remaining.
Pablo Berrocal scored 4 goals to lead the Braves (3-1) in Vacaville on Wednesday. Kevin Sosa Barrera added 2 goals and Josiah Gutierrez, Trevor Martinez and Jacob Smith each scored one, with Smith’s assisted by Sosa Barrera.
The Braves’ last preseason game will at home Friday night against tough Cardinal Newman. The Cardinals (7-1-1) will first visit unbeaten Piner on Wednesday after absorbing their first loss, 4-3 at Lick-Wilmerding, this past Friday.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Pitman 87, American Canyon 84
The Wolves wrapped up an 0-3 appearance in the tough Mark Madsen Invitational at San Ramon Valley High in Danville on Saturday, as All-Tournament selection Oliver Aandahl’s 3-point attempt fell just short at the buzzer.
First-year head coach Scott Hayburn was pleased to see American Canyon (1-4) pick up its scoring both Saturday and in Friday’s 75-71 loss to Pittsburg, but would have liked to see the Wolves get more stops in the fourth quarter.
They led most of the finale after a quick start by senior Paulo Tiotuyco, who had 8 points in the first quarter to help them build a double-digit lead that they maintained most of the way. The Pride (5-4) from Turlock took their first lead of the game with just over a minute remaining.
“Closing out games is a skill that we just don’t have yet,” Hayburn said. “We’ve lost three games by a combined 11 points already and held significant leads in all three. We need to learn to manage the clock, execute, and not beat ourselves down the stretch of close games.”
Heritage 60, Napa 51
The Patriots came from Brentwood on Friday and dropped the Grizzlies to 2-6 on the season.
Leading Napa were Brayden Greenlee (18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals), Jack Hunter (14 points, 3 rebounds) and Danny Ruiz (11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals).
The Grizzlies visit Vacaville on Tuesday and Cardinal Newman on Friday this week.
JV Girls Basketball
Vintage wins own tourney
The Crushers hosted the 34th annual Bob Soper Wine Valley Classic over the weekend and won all three of its games in the round-robin tournament, extending their win streak to nine games.
Vintage (9-1) defeated American Canyon on Thursday, 38-29, Napa High on Friday, 50-18, and Rancho Cotate on Saturday, 39-12. Leading the Crushers over the three games were All-Tournament Most Valuable Player Ella Pridmore (29 points, 16 steals, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) and All-Tournament selections Gianna McDaniel (25 points, 6 steals, 9 assists, 6 rebounds) and Kayla Cleveland (17 points, 15 steals, 9 assists, 9 rebounds).
Also contributing were Katy Gibbs (15 points, 13 rebounds, 9 steals, 1 assist), Julia Gerenser (14 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals), Sophie Lerner (13 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists), Sophia Notaro (8 points, 17 rebounds, 8 steals, 1 assist), Alex Whipple (6 points, 8 steals, 5 rebounds, 2 assists), Paige Simpkins (2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal) and Vanessa Macias (4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal).
Vintage had 73 steals and 37 assists for the tournament.
“I’m very proud of the girls and love how they have all bonded together and support each other,” Crushers head coach Randy Pridmore said. “Starting on Day 1 we have made defense and sharing the ball our priority.”
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 70, Urban 24
The Crushers visited the Blues in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon and came away with a blowout victory.
Scoring for Vintage were Ben Jackson (16 points, 4 steals), Matt Lloyd (12 points, 9 rebounds), Zach Rector (9 points, 3 steals), Carter Haven (9 points), Sam Gomez (8 points, 6 rebounds) and Sam Loomis (6 points).
The Crushers (3-2) host Antioch at 4 p.m. Tuesday to tip off a tripleheader with the JV (5:30 p.m.) and varsity (7 p.m.).