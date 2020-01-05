Three Justin-Siena wrestlers placed at Middletown’s Dennis Jensen Invitational on Saturday, while five medaled at St. Patrick-St. Vincent’s Karen Foley Crossface Classic in Vallejo.
Jacob Guiducci earned a gold medal in Middletown by going 3-0 with three pins, pinning his finals opponent from the host school in 60 seconds. Cooper Cohee and JP Negueloua picked up bronze medals after coming back from losses to ranked opponents.
In Vallejo, Ya-Ya Martinez and Brandon Guiducci each went 4-0 with four pins. In the girls division, Martinez took first place by pinning her Ygnacio Valley opponent in the first period, while Guiducci pinned a Wood foe in the second period of his final. Star Gil was third and John Bishop and Kai Hoffman each placed fourth.
“A great day of wrestling all-around in large part to our most consistent winter break practice turnout ever,” head coach Jason Guiducci said. “This crew really wants to be here and it has been showing through our results.”
The Braves, a month after opening Vine Valley Athletic League action with a respectable 45-33 loss to defending champion Petaluma, will visit Napa High for their second league dual at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Sonoma Valley 60, Napa 56
The Grizzlies dropped their VVAL opener Friday night at home despite two huge performances – Tyler Oda’s 20 points, 4 assists, 3 steals and 3 rebounds, and Brayden Greenlee’s 20 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
Spencer Gorman contributed 2 points and 9 rebounds) for Napa (4-11 overall), which visits Casa Grande on Wednesday.
Clear Lake 61, St. Helena 42
The Saints fell in their North Central League I opener on the road against the defending league champion Cardinals.
Clear Lake (10-3, 1-0) jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one and led 31-17 at half. The Saints (6-4, 0-1) played tougher in the second half, only being outscored 30-25, but the Cardinals controlled the contest throughout.
Senior guard Jonathan Gamble scored a team-high 13 points with 3 three-pointers to go along with 3 rebounds, 1 steal and 2 assists. Junior Fawad Muhammad scored 9 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and had 3 steals, freshman Will Meyer scored 9 points with 3 rebounds and senior Caleb Granados had 7 points and 5 rebounds.
The Saints will look to get their first league win on Tuesday when they host Middletown (7-4, 1-0) at 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Northgate 56, American Canyon 47
The Wolves (7-9) dropped Saturday night’s nonleague home game to the Broncos (12-3) despite 15 points from Trinity Billingsley.
Cameron Genteroy and Jazmine Fontilla each contributed 10 points, Emily Aranda 4, and Mya Wright, Louralei Salanga, Amaree Bennett and Jullianna Cornelio 2 apiece.
American Canyon next hosts Casa Grande at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Clear Lake 71, St. Helena 21
The Saints opened North Central League I play on Friday with a lopsided home loss to the Cardinals (5-4, 1-0).
They were led by junior Daphne Steele (9 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal). They also got contributions from senior Gabi Vega (4 points, 2 rebounds), senior Marylu Avina (5 points), freshman Peyton Myers (2 points, 4 rebounds), freshman Sofia Cupp (1 point) and junior Tina Almanza (5 rebounds).
The Saints (2-11, 0-1) will look to snap their four-game losing streak on Tuesday when they play at Middletown at 7 p.m.
JV Girls Basketball
Northgate 49, American Canyon 30
The visiting Broncos (11-1) outscored the Wolves (5-4) in every quarter, including 20-14 in the second quarter to take a 29-16 halftime lead in Saturday’s nonleague game.
American Canyon will host Casa Grande at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, after the freshmen play San Marin at 4 p.m.