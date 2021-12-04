Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin wrestlers renew Cup rivalry with Irish

The Justin-Siena wrestling team traveled to San Francisco to face always tough Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep on Thursday in what was an annual La Sallian Cup dual until the Fighting Irish had to skip last season because of the pandemic.

The Braves were shorthanded and had to forfeit six weight classes in a 71-12 loss, as a first-round pin by Cooper Cohee and a forfeit victory for Kurtis Baca accounted for Justin-Siena’s points.

Two other Braves who earned kudos from the Braves’ coaching staff were Yahaira “Ya-Ya” Martinez, who wrestled a gritty match in falling by 1 point, and freshman Tytan Cowan, who impressed by nearly scoring a pin as time expired in his match.

“Sacred Heart is always nails and pushes us to the limit,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “It was great to see their program come back as they did not wrestle last year due to COVID regulations. As for us, Cooper was dominant once again and Tytan was hands down our #AllHeart wrestler. For a freshman to stand in and almost pull off a stunner bodes well for his future.”

Varsity Boys Basketball

Palma 49, Justin-Siena 37

The Salinas school handed the Braves their first loss of the season in a close, physical defensive struggle Thursday in the first round of the 33rd annual Vontoure Classic at De La Salle High in Concord.

Justin-Siena (4-1) led 25-22 at halftime and trailed just 39-37 with 2:40 to play. But Palma (2-0) closed the game on a 10-0 run, making 7 of their last 8 free throws.

Leading the Braves were juniors Asher Cleary (16 points) and Vince Jackson (12 points). The Braves took on another Northern California powerhouse in Capital Christian of Sacramento on Friday.

Varsity Girls Soccer

Concord 2, American Canyon 0

First-year Wolves head coach Amadeo Maldonado said his team played well in Thursday’s loss in Concord.

“It was an excellent game with lots of scoring opportunities, however, we couldn’t capitalize,” he said. “We must continue working hard to make every game competitive. Proud of the way the ladies played.”

JV Boys Basketball

Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep 55, Justin-Siena 35

Justin-Siena 70, Cornerstone Christian 38

The Braves lost their first game to Sacred Heart of San Francisco on Wednesday before bouncing back with a rout of Antioch’s Cornerstone Christian on Thursday at the Freedom High tournament in Oakley.

Sacred Heart jumped out to an early 22-4 lead, its frenetic full-court pressure defense forcing turnovers that resulted in easy baskets. A strong second half from the Braves was not enough to overcome the big early deficit.

Freshman Charlie Vaziri and junior Xabi Campos led Justin-Siena with 7 points apiece, while point guard Bradley Bautista scored 5. Drew Hummer and Ben Sebastiani added 4 points each, with Sebastiani grabbing a team-high 5 rebounds.

Against Cornerstone, the Braves battled to take a 10-point lead into halftime. Things opened up in the second half, as fast-paced Justin-Siena ran away with the game behind Jo Jo Maddalone’s 15 points and Hummer’s 12 point. Justin Mangelson and Chase Briskovich chipped in with 9 points apiece. Vaziri pulled down 9 rebounds and Sebastiani had 6 boards.

"We shared the basketball extremely well tonight and had our best assist-to-turnover ratio of the season,” Braves head coach Nick Guillory said. “It was a consummate team effort with everyone getting involved and moving the ball and passing up good shots for great shots, which is something we stress day in and day out."

Alhambra 54, Vintage 42

The Crushers lost in the first round of the Alhambra tournament to Alhambra in Martinez on Thursday.

“It took us a while to figure out the halfcourt trap,” Vintage coach Chuck Johnson said. “We had trouble shooting our free throws. We went 6 of 25 from the line. It's difficult to win close games when you miss that many free throws.”

Siam Sabbagha led the Crushers with 10. Jace Lopez had 8, Adam Drozdowicz, Brady Hearns and Nathan Marroquin each scored 5, and Bailey Huss had 4.

Vintage was to play Saturday morning against the loser between Berean Christian and Arroyo.

