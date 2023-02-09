After standing toe to toe with much larger wrestling teams in the Vine Valley Athletic League all season, Justin-Siena stunned team after team and finished third in the North Coast Section Division 3 Dual Team Championships at American Canyon on Saturday.

The Braves had to apply to get into the tournament and were given a No. 6 seed, despite knocking off two Division 2 schools this season.

They opened with a 40-39 upset of No. 3 seed Middletown. After losing a spirited battle against No. 2 seed Hoopa, Justin-Siena rebounded and wrestled relentlessly in pulling off two more upsets — 48-36 over No. 4 seed Berean Christian and, in the third-place dual, 47-36 over No. 5 seed Clear Lake.

“These kids did it,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “Back in the fall, we dedicated this season to our Class of ‘21 squad that never got the opportunity for a full season due to COVID lockdowns. We came together and discussed how important it was to savor every second of the season and to dig deep when times got tough in honor of those kids who never got this chance. This pennant is for them as much as it is for us.”

Brandon Guiducci, Kai Hoffmann and Joey Rasler all went undefeated on the day, and the Braves also got crucial points throughout the day from Wyatt Paulson, Koen Modrall, Pearce Alger, Alan Guerard, Bodey Denkin, Emrys Davies and Andy Yu, an International exchange student from China.

“It’s always a breath of fresh air to wrestle schools our size,” Coach Guiducci added. “We give it our all in the VVAL. It’s a tough task facing bigger schools as they have luxuries we can’t afford. There will be occasions when will meet up with one of the teams who is going through a rough patch. Their coach will say ‘Oh, we have a bad bout of illness this week … we’re really down,’ yet they can still fill all 14 weight classes.

“We have had those rough patches and sometimes will have four or five kids out and only be able to fill nine or 10 classes. Today we had three starters out with varying illnesses and could only fill 12 weight classes. But we were able to hold the line versus the field as the kids wrestled phenomenally. We are very proud of each and every one of them.”

Brynna Cohee was commended for her courage and bravery and named the #allheart wrestler as she had to fill in and wrestle boys in two different weight classes throughout the day

Justin-Siena will compete in the VVAL Championships on Saturday at Sonoma Valley, where action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Braves to meet Trojans in VVAL final

In the semifinals of the VVAL Tournament on Wednesday at Casa Grande, the top-seeded Justin-Siena Braves defeated No. 4 Vintage 69-54 and the second-seeded Petaluma Trojans downed No. 3 American Canyon 53-42.

The Braves (24-3) will face the Trojans (17-9) for the tournament title at 7 p.m. Saturday at Casa Grande.