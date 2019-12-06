The Justin-Siena wrestling team won its Catholic Cup Dual against longtime rival St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo for the first time since 2016 on Thursday, outscoring the shorthanded Bruins 78-0 in a meet that featured only four matches.
Brandon Guiducci and Cole Chatagnier got the Braves on the board with second-period pins, and Star Gil and Noah Young added first-period pins.
An exhibition match saw Justin-Siena’s Ya-Ya Martinez prevailed by first-period pin.
“We have tremendous empathy for the Bruins,” Braves head coach Jason Guiducci said of St. Pat’s being low on numbers. “They stand where we stood four years ago when we took over this program. They have a storied program and a dedicated staff that will be back.”
After the meet, the teams shared a team meal together in solidarity. They celebrated the birthdays of Guiducci and his assistant coach, Jesse Ward, who were born on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6, respectively.
The Braves return to the mat on Saturday in split-squad action. Their red squad will head to the Peninsula Invitational at Half Moon Bay High, while their blue squad will compete in the Vallejo Invitational.
Varsity Girls Basketball
American Canyon 61, Fairfield 42
The Wolves has a successful start to the ninth annual Winter Wolf Classic on Thursday night, led by Trinity Billingsley’s 24 points. Amaree Bennett added 13 points, Cameron Genteroy and Olivia Gradington 7 apiece, and Jullianna Cornelio and Jazmine Fontilla 5 each.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Vintage 2, Ygnacio Valley 1
The Crushers played the Warriors in Concord on Thursday and, after a scoreless first half, fell behind 1-0 with 10 minutes to go. But Vintage (2-0) earned a penalty kick with five minutes left that Landon Leal Ruiz converted to tie things up.
In the final seconds, Leal Ruiz crossed a free kick into the box that Anthony Enriquez headed in for the game-winner.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Vintage 4, Armijo 0
Neilani Newberry, Nayeli Cervantes and Lauren Wagner scored in the first half and Amy Alfaro added a goal in the second half for the Crushers (4-1) at Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.