Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin wrestles at St. Helena, Wood

After getting through finals week in the classroom, Justin-Siena wrestlers blew off steam on the mats in St. Helena and Vacaville.

After a 48-12 win in the Vine Cup Friday night at St. Helena High, the Braves took their Blue Squad to Will C. Wood High for the Wildcat Invitational and had wrestlers notch top-four finishes.

At St. Helena, Justin-Siena got wins from Cooper Cohee (132 pounds) by 15-4 major decision over Gino Hanna, Kai Hoffman (145) with an 8-6 overtime win over Julian Martinez, Jack Carey (152) with a 17-1 technical fall over Thomas Herdell, Emrys Davies (182), who pinned Rhett Ryan, and Kurtis Baca (285), who pinned Sebastian Gallegos.

“I thought we wrestled really, really well,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jesse Ward said. “We started the night off a little timid in some of our exhibition matches. But once our varsity kicked in, we started picking up wins. A handful of our kids wrestled up a weight to compete."

St. Helena’s wins came from Alex Topete (126), who pinned Werner Keller, and Piper Pike (170), who scored a 6-0 decision in her match against Star Gil.

Scoring gold medal finishes at Wood were Ya-Ya Martinez, Gil, Carey and Brynna Cohee, while Baca and Sophia Conley struck silver. Bringing home bronze were Regina Cheng-Ramirez, John Bishop, Ashlyn Parlett and Davies, while Joselyne Cervantes Robledo placed fourth. Bishop was the Braves’ #AllHeart wrestler after notching pins in 13 and 14 seconds.

“It was a great couple days of wrestling. We were impressed with what Coach (Steve) Solis has done at St. Helena, bringing the Saints back after not fielding a team last season due to COVID,” Braves co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “His kids battled hard and it made for a spirited dual.

“On Saturday, our kids got the job done even though we were on the mat just hours after the Vine Cup.”

Varsity Boys Basketball

Vintage 63, Antioch 42

Jackson Corley had 25 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists and Ben Jackson scored 12 points to lead the Crushers (9-3) past the Panthers in Antioch on Saturday, but neither scored in the second quarter.

Vintage outscored the hosts 16-9 in the second quarter behind all of Dido Mitchell’s 6 points and all of Lucas Bollinger’s 5. Elias Alvarez added 2 of his 6 points in the quarter and Noah Cockrell just beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer.

Bollinger also had 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals and Cockrell chipped in 3 assists.

“We took 10 guys and competed,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said, noting that four players were out for different reasons. “All 10 played and contributed. Total team win. It was nice to see role players maintain the intensity and execution. There was no drop off due to personnel.

“Jackson Corley shot lights-out — literally. The lights went out seconds before the start of the fourth. Their gym is any old brick building. It was colder inside than outside. The lights simply gave out, causing about a 15-minute delay.”

The Crushers will host Benicia (3-2), which defeated host American Canyon 73-46 on Saturday, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Vintage is slated to visit Rodriguez on Thursday before hosting American Canyon in each team’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener on Dec. 30 — NBA star LeBron James’ birthday.

JV Boys Basketball

Justin-Siena 57, Tamalpais 51

On Saturday afternoon, Justin-Siena hosted an intense, back-and-forth, nonleague game improved to 5-5. The Braves seemed a bit rusty after a two-week break for final exams and dug themselves an eight-point deficit early in the game.

But the hosts came out firing after Coach Nick Guillory’s halftime adjustments, outscoring the Hawks from Mill Valley 20-4 in the third quarter.

Justin-Siena got red-hot shooting from point guard Brad Bautista, who had 20 points with 4 of 6 shooting from the 3-point arc, and forward Finn Machado, who had 17 points with 5 of 11 arc accuracy. The Braves crashed the boards, as well, as Chase Briskovich and Dallas Logwood each pulled in 8 rebounds. Machado added 6 boards and Bautista 5 to their big shooting stats.

Overall the team shot 40% from beyond the arc and 77% from the free-throw line. Guillory was very excited about the win.

“This was our most complete game of the season so far,” he said. “We were first to the floor for loose balls and did an excellent job team rebounding. The guys showed a lot of grit by withstanding a couple of runs from Tamalpais, which is a very strong team. We made some big plays down the stretch and figured out a way to win. Great team effort today and nice to get one on our home floor."

The Braves are back in action again next Monday, Dec. 27, when they face Bishop O’Dowd in the first round of the Vintage Tournament.

