Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin's Hightower 5th in state in high jump; St. Helena seeded No. 2 in NorCal softball playoffs

If Travis Hightower grows any more, it will be that much harder to stop the be 6-foot-6 Justin-Siena junior on the basketball court.

It will also be harder for him to high jump his height, though he came pretty close at the CIF State Championships on Saturday. Clearing a personal best 6 feet, 5 inches, Hightower placed fifth in the two-day competition at Buchanan High in Clovis.

It's the second state-level competition for Hightower, who helped lead the Braves' basketball team to the Division IV state championship game in March.

"What he accomplished was pretty remarkable," said assistant coach Tony Giovanonni. "It was a clutch performance under the highest pressure he's seen as a jumper. I think having been in similar situations with the basketball team in the playoffs likely prepared him for the big stage at Clovis.

"The high jump is a fairly new skill for him. He jumped a couple times as a freshman, missed all of last year due to basketball and track seasons both occurring at the same time, and got a very late start this year because the basketball playoffs extended so far into the start of track season. But he makes up for lack of experience with tremendous natural talent. He's already caught the eye of a couple college track coaches who have noticed how much potential he has to improve."

On the seeding chart for the state meet, Hightower was listed 19th out of 26 entrants, the coach said. Only the top 12 jumpers on Friday qualify for the finals on Saturday and the opening height was 6-4, which was Hightower's personal best coming into the meet.

"He definitely had his work cut out for him," Giovannoni added. "It's extremely difficult to come out and clear a height close to your personal best without some attempts at lower heights to help work your way up to it. Friday's qualifying showed this, as several of the top seeds were unable to clear the opening bar and were out of the competition. Only 12 boys cleared the 6-4 bar, and Travis was one of only five to clear it on his first attempt."

That qualified Hightower for Saturday's final, where his path became even more difficult. The opening bar was set at 6-5, a height he had never cleared, but he made it on his second attempt for a new personal best. Only six of the 12 jumpers in the finals cleared the opening bar, and only one cleared the next height of 6-7.

"Out of the six highest seeds entering the competition, with qualifying marks of 6-7 or higher, Travis beat all but one of them. That demonstrates how hard it is to do well under this difficult format with the challenging opening heights," the coach said.

"Usually high jumpers are a fairly emotional and demonstrative group. There are big celebrations when they succeed, and they're down in the dumps when they don't. Travis is the opposite. You would be hard-pressed to tell from his reactions if he made a bar or missed. But I can tell that he is competitive and that deep down it matters to him. I've noticed how focused he gets prior to his big jumps that really matter. He takes it very seriously.

"Up until a few weeks ago, I think he saw himself as a basketball player who also runs track. I think with the postseason success he's experienced this year, he's finally beginning to see himself as an exceptional track athlete. I'm excited to see what he can do next year, now that he can see what success on the track can lead to."

Meanwhile, Justin-Siena's Sydney Thweatt didn’t make the second day of the competition. The senior finished 26th in Friday's qualifying in the girls 300-meter hurdles in 49.21 seconds.

Thweatt, who signed with Eastern Washington University to run track at the NCAA Division I level on Wednesday, had qualified for the state meet with a personal record time of 46.13 the previous weekend in Dublin.

“Sydney was rightfully confident she had an even faster 300-meter hurdles race in the tank, and attacked the first section of the race in that manner,” Braves head coach Tracy Martin said. “Unfortunately, she had a tough hurdle at the corner, which stopped her momentum. But she recovered and finished strong. She fought through an injury to qualify for state, and is now headed to a great college program.

“Our track team is incredibly proud of both Sydney and Travis.”

Vintage High senior Ben Feldstein was 17th in the boys shot put in Friday’s preliminaries at 48 feet, 2 inches and also did not advance to Saturday’s finals.

Varsity Softball

St. Helena makes NorCal playoffs

The Saints, who went the farthest of any Napa Valley team in the North Coast Section playoffs this spring, was rewarded for reaching the NCS Division 5 championship game appearance with the No. 2 seed in the Northern California Regional Division 5 playoffs.

St. Helena (17-8) will host No. 7 seed Point Arena, the Northern Section Division 6 champion, on Tuesday. The first pitch is currently scheduled for 4 p.m., though Saints head coach and athletic director Brandon Farrell said he has asked the California Interscholastic Federation if the game can be moved to 7 p.m.

“I’ve let the state know that we have lights and if they want to move the game to 7 p.m., that would be a chance for more people to show up,” he said. “Congratulations to the girls. It is believed that this will be the first-ever home NorCal game in St. Helena.”

If the Saints win, they will also host Thursday’s semifinal – against No. 3 seed Los Altos (15-12-1), the Central Coast Section Division IV champion, or No. 6 seed Los Molinos (20-10), the Northern Section Division 5 runner-up.

