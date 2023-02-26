The Napa Christian boys basketball team, playing for the Division 6 title in its first-ever North Coast Section playoffs on Saturday night, fell to host San Francisco Waldorf 67-44.

The fifth-seeded Knights (18-4) outscored the No. 2 Wolverines (22-5) in the second quarter, 16-15, to make it a 35-28 contest at halftime. But Waldorf held Napa Christian to 9 points in the third quarter and 7 in the fourth to win by 23.

“They are just bigger and stronger than us,” Knights head coach Darren Smith said. “Four of their starters are seniors, the other starter is a junior, and we were all freshmen and sophomores. Our only senior (and captain, Danny Davalos) had a medical issue this morning so could not make the trip.”

Saddiq Alarbesh led Napa Christian with 15 points, all on 3-pointers, and Emmanuel Jamgbadi had 11 of his 12 points in the first half. Gabe Amado Carrejo and Breydan Worth each chipped in 6 points, Ethan Ponce 3 points, and Noah Trammel 2 points.

“We had a great run. First time in a NCS championship game, so we made history,” Smith said. “Now it’s on to NorCals.”

Prolific Prep has 3-0 weekend

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian went 3-0 in the Grind Session’s three-day Crush in the Valley 2 showcase Feb. 17-19 at Napa Valley College to move to 29-1 on the season.

They were Prolific Prep’s third, fourth and fifth home games of the season and first in Napa since Nov. 6.

Prolific Prep celebrated its host families the first night, honored its seven seniors the second day — when the entire roster played — and had a McDonald's All-American Jersey Ceremony for Aden Holloway the last day.

Prolific Prep defeated Trinity Prep of Nevada 70-54 on Feb. 19. Its leaders were Holloway (22 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Trey Green (16 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds, 1 steal) and Tyran Stokes (10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists).

The hosts downed Elite Prep of Washington state 76-54 on Senior Night, Feb. 18. They were led by Michael Nwoko (15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals), Green (15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), Stokes (11 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals) and Holloway (10 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals).

Prolific Prep opened with a 72-53 win over Accelerated Prep of Colorado. It was led by Nwoko (17 points, 4 rebounds), Yves Missi (14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks), Holloway (12 points, 5 assists, 9 rebounds, 2 steals), Green (10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal) and Stokes (8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block).

Varsity Baseball

American Canyon starts 1-1

The Wolves opened their season at Fairfield High on Friday and pulled out a nailbiting 8-7 win to start their season off 1-0.

With two outs in the top of the first, American Canyon struck first with an RBI single by Mason Harris. That plated Jaedon Mendoza, who had also reached on a single. Kamari Antoncich scored Harris with a line-drive double to put the Wolves up 2-0.

American Canyon starting pitcher Tegan Wendt gave up a run in the second, but the Wolves made it 4-1 in the top of the third. Mendoza reached on an error, Dylan Brown doubled down the right-field line to put runners at second and third base, and Harris came through again with a hard ground ball that scored Mendoza and Brown.

In the bottom of the third, the Falcons used a couple of hits and American Canyon misplays to tie the game 4-4. The Wolves regained the lead in the fifth on a single by Antoncich that scored Harris to make it 5-4. Spencer Watson came in for Wendt and pitched a scoreless fifth and sixth.

In the top of the seventh, the bases were loaded with Wolves with two outs when Mason Gaskins crushed a double over the left fielder's head to clear the bases and give American Canyon an 8-4 lead. It turned out the Wolves would need all of those runs.

Sovann Som came in to close the door in the seventh and got the first out in one pitch. Two batters later, Som got the second out of the inning. However, Fairfield would not go away. After a couple of walks and a hit, the Falcons were right back in it. Brandon Torres came on in relief of Som and up a run. But he got the elusive last out of the game by inducing a ground ball to second baseman Pierre Smith, who got the out at first.

The winning pitcher was Watson, while Torres earned the save. Antoncich, Brown and Harris each went 2 for 3 with a doubles, Gaskins had his three-run double, and Mendoza was 1 for 3.

On Satuday, the Wolves (1-1) visited Pittsburg and fell 12-0 in five innings by the mercy rule. Their three hits were all singles, from Brown (2 for 3) and Mendoza (1 for 3). Kaden Roberts pitched the first 3 1/3 innings and took the loss.