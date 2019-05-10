Several Napa County athletes advanced from last week’s Vine Valley Athletic League Championships at American Canyon to this Saturday’s North Coast Section Redwood Empire Area Meet at Maria Carrillo.
Athletes needed fourth-place finishes or better to qualify automatically, or fifth place to be alternates. Others may have advanced if more than one top-four finisher in their events scratched, or if they recorded one of the next six best times or distances overall from all four Redwood Empire Area league meets combined.
Here are the local VVAL athletes who placed in the top five last week, by event, with their placings and times or marks, with personal records (PR):
Boys
100 Meters – 2. Conrad Say (Justin-Siena) 11.20 seconds; 3. Blake Hoban (JS) 11.64; 4. Croix Stewart (American Canyon) 11.67; 5. Myles Crutcher (Vintage) 11.78.
200 Meters – 1. Stewart 22.40; 4. Say 23.31 (PR); 5. Andres Solorio (Vintage) 23.37.
400 Meters – 1. Stewart 49.97 (PR); 3. Solorio 51.27 (PR).
800 Meters – 2. Daniel Rios (Napa) 1:59.31 (PR); 3. Jonathan Wachowski (Vintage) 2:01.38 (PR); 4. Justin Chang (American Canyon) 2:04.33.
1600 Meters – 1. Manny Guzman (Vintage) 4:22.66 (PR); 4. Chang 4:27.96 (PR); 5. Dylan Frye (Vintage) 4:34.08 (PR).
3200 Meters – 3. Guzman 9:57.01; 4. Chang 10:05.09; 5.
Frye 10:09.73.
110 Hurdles – 1. Landon Mispagel (Justin-Siena)
15.23; 2. Kyle Jezycki (Napa) 15.69; 3. Mason Becker (Vintage) 16.24; 4. Daneiel Yalew (American Canyon) 16.70; 5. Sam Boeschen (Justin-Siena) 17.13.
300 Hurdles – 1. Mispagel 41.95; 2. Becker 42.54; 3. Owen Zuidema (Napa) 43.72; 4. Jazjuan Kenion (American Canyon) 43.83; 5. Casey Potrebic (Justin-Siena) 44.18 (PR).
Shot Put – 2. Jeffery Brown (American Canyon) 44-7 (PR); 3. Quentin Dervin (Napa) 43-7; 4. Alfonso Medina (Vintage) 41-7 (PR).
Discus – 2. Dervin 128-10; 3. Harold Malone Jr. (American Canyon) 126-10; 4. Michael Ortega (American Canyon) 125-5 (PR); 5. Jesse Zapata (Vintage) 119-5 (PR).
High Jump – 1. Liam McDevitt (Justin-Siena) 6-2 (PR); 3. Jezycki 6-0 (PR); 4. Tristan Hugg (Napa) 6-0 (PR); 5. Kristian Valencia (American Canyon) 5-6.
Pole Vault – 1. Calvin Alejandrino (American Canyon) 13-0 (PR); 2. Diego Olvera 12-6 (PR); 3. Potrebic 12-0 (PR); 5. Michael McDowell (Vintage) 12-0 (PR).
Long Jump – 1. Say 20-7.5; 2. Solorio 20-5; 3. Mispagel 20-3.5 (PR); 5. Jude Cummings (American Canyon) 19-7.5 (PR).
Triple Jump – 1. Jezycki 43-4 (PR); 5. Hugg 40-.5.
4x100 Relay – 1. Justin-Siena (Solomone Anitoni, Hoban, Mispagel, Say) 43.55; 3. American Canyon (Markest Johnson, Eddie Byrdsong, Kaave Gaviola, Duran Paez) 44.82.
4x400 Relay – 2. American Canyon (Stewart, Cummings, Amarie Coe-Johnson, Jaime Santos) 3:30.02; 3. Vintage (Solorio, Myles Crutcher, Wachowski, Becker) 3:33.26; 4. Justin-Siena (Potrebic, Emilio Kalten, Austin Parlett, William Melancon) 3:37.01
Girls
100 Meters – 4. Josephine Weis
(Justin-Siena) 13.27 (PR); 5. Julia Scheumann (Vintage) 13.45.
200 Meters – 1. Sydney Thweatt (Justin-Siena) 26.84 (PR); 4. Jane McLoughlin (Napa) 27.79; 5. J. Scheumann 27.81 (PR).
400 Meters – 1. McLoughlin 58.77 (PR); 2. Thweatt 59.60 (PR); 4. Kyla Martin (American Canyon) 1:02.44 (PR).
800 Meters – 1. McLoughlin (Napa) 2:28.89; 2. Michaela Kreps (Vintage) 2:30.66; 3. Molly McGrath (Napa) 2:32.84; 4. Tamara Hernandez (Vintage) 2:34.39.
800 Meters – 1. Kreps 2:26.03; 2. McLoughlin 2:35.59; 5. Hernandez 2:36.96.
1600 Meters – 1. Mary Deeik (Vintage) 5:19.43; 3. McGrath 5:42.44; 4. Ahnali Wisniewski (Vintage) 5:43.23 (PR); 5. Yadira Garcia (Vintage) 6:01.15 (PR).
3200 Meters – 1. Deeik 12:07.79; 4. Garcia 13:14.15 (PR); 5. Anastasia Busby (Vintage) 13:17.11 (PR).
100 Hurdles – 3. Aliyah Aguiar (Napa) 17.17; 5. Mia Oggenfuss (Napa) 17.33.
300 Hurdles – 2. K. Martin 50.43 (PR); 3. Weis 50.45 (PR); 4. Caitlyn Berryhill (Napa) 51.33.
Shot Put – 2. Sofia Tinnon (Napa) 33-5 (PR); 4. Sam Linteo (Vintage) 30-6 (PR); 5.
Yani Kenion (American Canyon) 30-1 (PR).
Discus – 1. Gianna Troppy (Justin-Siena) 119-4 (PR); 2. Emma Lopez (American Canyon) 106-9; 3. Tinnon 104-8 (PR); 5. Kenion 89-0.
High Jump – 1. Troppy 5-2; 2. Oggenfuss (Napa) 5-2; 5. Kaleena Jezycki (Vintage) 4-6.
Pole Vault – 2. Berryhill 9-0; 3. Weis 8-6; 5. Elena Vandenburg (Vintage) 8-6 (PR).
Long Jump – 4. Berryhill 15-3.25; 5. Maija Turjanis (Napa) 14-11.75.
Triple Jump – 3. Berryhill 32-7.25 (PR); 4. Oggenfuss 32-6; 5. Turjanis 32-4 (PR).
4x100 Relay – 2. Justin-Siena (Natalie Kelly, Claire Sullivan, Thweatt, Weis) 51.23; 4. Vintage (Cecily Greenburg, Isabella Hutnick, Kreps, Angel Massy) 53.30; 5. American Canyon (Qudaish Kelly, Jamiah Martin, Kyla Martin, Ima Jansen Tapaoan) 53.50.
4x400 Relay – 1. Napa (Stephanie Gudino, McGrath, Aguiar, McLoughlin) 4:12.38; 2. Vintage (Kreps, Abigail Scheumann, J. Scheumann, Hernandez) 4:16.75; 3. Justin-Siena (Catherine Sherburne, Bella Holman, Audrey Halloran, Thweatt) 4:24.70; 4. American Canyon (Libby Herbert, Kamaya Smith, Jasmine Goon, Jansen Tapaoan) 4:28.87.
Varsity Boys Golf
Locals end seasons at NCS Div. 2 Tournament
American Canyon senior Brandon Giron shot an 83 to lead eight Napa County players at the North Coast Section Division 2 Tournament on Monday at Peacock Gap Golf Course.
The top 18 finishers advanced to this Monday’s Division 1 Tournament at Monarch Bay Golf Course in San Leandro. Giron just missed the cut, as 19 players shot 82 or lower.
Also competing were Justin-Siena’s Rocco Lee (85), Grant Koehler (86), Sam Gomez (87), Cole Stanier (100), Aidan Schuemann (102) and Dominic Lee, who withdrew. St. Helena’s Mitchell Wilms and Will Peterson each shot a 97.
The entire Vintage team qualified for the Div. 1 Tournament by virtue of winning the Vine Valley Athletic League title.
Youth Volleyball
Club Solano second at regionals
Club Solano Volleyball 14 Black placed second in the Flight division at the Northern California Volleyball Association Regional Championships last Saturday and Sunday at Cal Expo in Sacramento. The team placed third in its pool.
“The girls had an outstanding tournament,” said coach Rick Manibusan. “They lost some close matches, but came through in the end to pull out some tough victories.”
Strong play in the middle front came from Lauren Ballard (9 aces, 16 blocks, 40 kills) and Kalea Carson (14 blocks, 11 kills). Outside offense came from Alycia Maciel (3 aces, 47 digs, 7 kills), Adeline Kelly (4 aces, 22 digs, 6 kills), Sophia Jacobs (7 aces, 44 digs, 11 kills) and Danielle Moelk (13 aces, 74 digs, 19 kills). Directing the offense were Kaylee Saechao (7 aces, 49 assists, 3 kills), Tessa Castro (10 assists, 4 kills) and Isabella Avila (20 digs, 12 assists, 6 kills). Back row defense came from Tori Nguyen (24 digs), Jolie Abejuela (14 digs) and Leila Adel (4 aces, 55 digs).