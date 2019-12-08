St. Helena junior Harper McClain completed her first cross country season with a 65th-place finish at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon.
Competing against 200 of the top prep cross country runners in the country, McClain finished the three-mile course in muddy and rainy conditions with a time of 18 minutes 53.7 seconds, the seventh-best finish among California runners.
McClain won the Division 5 state cross country title last week, the first in school in history, to qualify for the prestigious meet.
Boys Basketball
Prolific Prep improves to 14-0
Even with travelling over 1,500 miles for three consecutive days of games in two states, Prolific Prep of Napa Christian went 3-0 over the weekend in two events, Hoophall West in Arizona and Marshall County Hoopfest in Kentucky, to improve to 14-0 overall on the season.
The Crew opened their busy weekend by defeating Hillcrest Prep (Arizona) 88-71 on Dec. 5 in a game aired nationally on ESPN2, at one point leading by as many as 29 points.
Senior guard Jalen Green led all scorers with 33 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, while fellow senior guard Nimari Burnett , a Texas Tech signee, netted 15 points and 5 rebounds. Sophomore guard Jordan Pope provided a spark off the bench with 11 points on three three-pointers.
The Crew was playing without starting forward Mawot Mag, Rutgers signee, who is recovering from broken bones in his face. Mag hopes to return in mid-January at Flyin to the Hoop. The Crew was also without 6-foot-11 sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye who did not make the trip due to illness.
The Crew then caught four hours of sleep before having to catch an early morning flight to Nashville, Tennessee, and then driving two and a half hours to Benton, Kentucky, for their game Dec. 6 against Our Saviour Lutheran of New York.
Prolific Prep went on to defeat Our Saviour Lutheran, 75-71, once again shorthanded with junior 6-foot-7 sixth-man Fallou Cisse not playing due to injury the night before. Green once again led the way with 26 points and 6 rebounds while Burnett added 20 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in the victory.
On Saturday, the third consecutive day of play, The Crew defeated Orangeville Prep, 68-58. Green scored a team-high 23 points and Burnett chipped in 15. The Crew played without Mag, as well as Gueye, and 6-foot-11 freshman forward Pierre Geneste.
Prolific Prep will next play on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Los Medanos JC in Pittsburg, California against CIBA Elite and Matur Maker. The following weekend, Dec. 20-23, The Crew will head to Chick Fil A Classic in South Carolina.
Varsity Wrestling
The Justin-Siena wrestling team split into two squads Saturday and did well in two tournaments.
The Red Squad, made up mainly of the Braves’ returning North Coast Section Championship qualifiers, scored a top-20 finish out of 53 teams at the Peninsula Invitational at Half Moon Bay High School.
Cooper Cohee led the group with a third-place medal, while Jacob Guiducci scored a Peninsula medal for the second year in a row by notching a fourth-place finish. Caden Parlett tallied a 2-2 record, and JP Negueloua and Nico Minardos each went 1-2.
Meanwhile, the Blue Squad competed in the 300-plus-wrestler Vallejo Invitational at Vallejo High and brought home nine medals.
Sebastian Medina and Brandon Guiducci each won gold after going 3-0, while Star Gil and Anthony Fannin claimed silvers and Ya-Ya Martinez, Cole Chatagnier, Nathan Lowenstein, Brian Cervantes-Robledo and Noah Young nabbed bronzes.
"With great coaching staff cohesion, we were very fortunate to be able to run two squads to optimize the growth of our wrestlers,” said Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci. “The kids in Half Moon Bay earned some cred that will help them with the NCS seeding committee come February, picking up some big wins at a Tier 1 event. Cooper's win over a wrestler from NCS power James Logan is a prime example. Meanwhile, we built some massive confidence bringing home some hardware from Vallejo at their always tough invitational.”
Varsity Girls Soccer
American Canyon 3, Vanden 2
Trying to end a five-game winless streak during which they had scored one goal, the Wolves brought up Kyla Martin from the junior varsity and the sophomore made her varsity debut with a hat trick in Friday night’s rainy home victory. Seleena Bains and Aminah Hilliard each had an assist, and Greta Fast had 22 saves in goal.
Napa 7, Piner 0
Mila Valentine, Ava Dominguez and Ella Turjanis each scored twice and Alana Valentine added one goal for the Grizzlies (2-1-2) at home on Friday.
University 2, Vintage 0
The Crushers fell to the perennial playoff program from San Francisco at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Vintage (4-2) was coming off a 4-0 home win over Armijo. In that game, Irais Hernandez scored the first two goals off assists from Neilani Newberry and Nayeli Cervantes. Amy Alfaro made it a 3-0 halftime lead on a goal assisted by Lauren Wagner, and Wagner scored on an Alfaro assist in the second half.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Justin-Siena 5, Moreau Catholic 2
The Braves won their second straight Saturday afternoon as Jacob Smith’s hat trick highlighted the win at Dodd Stadium.
Josiah Gutierrez added a goal on a penalty and Nick Zeiter scored on a header for Justin-Siena (2-1), which is off to its best start in nine years.
Pittsburg 3, American Canyon 1
With an assist from Adrian Ayala, Joseph Biondini scored the Wolves’ eighth goal of the season Saturday night at home. But American Canyon (0-2-4) remained in search of its first win of the year, which it will seek when it hosts Rodriguez at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Wolves were coming off their fourth straight tie, 2-2 against visiting Vacaville on Thursday. Each team scored once in each half. For American Canyon, it was Sergio Navarro connecting in the first half on a Cristian Flores assist, and Damian Hernandez scoring in the second half on an assist from Alexander Cañas.
Napa 2, St. Ignatius 2
Brothers Mateo and Samuel Villanueva scored for the Grizzlies (1-1-1) as they battle to an impressive tie against the three-time defending West Catholic Athletic League champions from San Francisco on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Napa lost to St. Ignatius 3-0 last year and 2-1 the year before.
The Grizzlies lost 3-2 at Saint Francis in Mountain View on Tuesday, getting goals from Salvador Leon and Miguel Burgoa Hernandez.
JV Girls Soccer
Vanden 7, American Canyon 1
Jahleya Hudson scored for head coach Amadeo Maldonado’s Wolves (1-3) in Friday’s home loss.