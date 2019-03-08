The Justin-Siena track and field team had several strong performances in Saturday’s Big Cat Invitational at Santa Rosa High, where more than 1,300 athletes from 19 schools braved cold and misty weather.
Among the Braves’ varsity standouts were Landon Mispagel, who won the 110-meter high hurdles in a field of three strong heats; Gianna Troppy, who placed a close second in the high jump at 5 feet and was third in the discus with a personal-record throw of 107 feet; and Casey Potrebic, who took second his first pole vault competition of the year at 11 feet.
Conrad Say placed fourth in a very fast 100-meter field; Claire Sullivan was fourth in the girls pole vault and placed a strong seventh in the 100 meters; and Liam McDevitt competed in the high jump for the first time and cleared 6 feet as one of the final jumpers.
Justin-Siena competes next in a Vine Valley Athletic League tri-meet at Vintage on March 13.
Varsity Softball
Justin-Siena 14, Middletown 1, 5 innings
The visiting Mustangs scored in the top of the first, but Justin-Siena tied it in the bottom half and then surged ahead with a seven-run second and a six-run fourth before the game was called.
Eleanor Meyers pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts, a walk and an unearned run for the Braves (4-0).
Justin-Siena got its 14 hits from Melissa Lozano (2 for 3, two RBIs, three runs), Victoria Politz (2 for 2, two doubles, run), Clare Halsey (2 for 4, run), Jocelyn Stojack (2 for 3, run), Clare Garcia (2 for 2, double, two RBIs, run), Michelle Lozano (1 for 2, RBI, two runs), Noelle Wright (1 for 1, run) and Izzy Poulsen (1 for 3, double, run) and Meyers (1 for 2, double, RBI, run).
Vintage 2, Maria Carrillo 1
Morgan Groves drove in both runs for the Crushers (2-0) on Thursday – in the first inning, and then in the third after the visiting Pumas (1-2) tied it in the second.
Shelby Morse pitched the first four innings and Raimy Gamsby finished up, combining on a six-hitter with 10 strikeouts, one walk and an unearned run.
The Crushers’ eight hits came from Morse (2 for 4), Jordan Allen (2 for 4, run), Taylor Brandt (1 for 2), Morgan Groves (1 for 3, two RBIs, walk), Sierra Crocker (1 for 3), Sarah Husted (1 for 3) and Simone Sullivan (run).
Varsity Boys Tennis
Sonoma Valley 7, American Canyon 0
The visiting Dragons (2-1 VVAL) downed the Wolves (0-2 VVAL) on Thursday.
At No. 1 through No. 4 singles, respectively, it was Trevor Griggs-Demmin over Billy Biondini, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), Erik Serbicki over Eduardo Perez, 6-0, 6-4, Sam Weisiger over Joseph Biondini, 6-1, 6-0, and Sky States over Evan Valdez, 6-3, 6-0.
From top to bottom in doubles, it was Lucas Llodra and Julian Hewitt over Jose Lopez and KJ Ferguson, 6-2, 7-5, Reed Hewitt and Dominik Garcia over Yao Yanez and Javier Vazquez, 6-1, 6-0, and Tristan Anderson and Nico Catanzaro over Gurkirat Sandhu and Victor Secaida, 6-4, 6-2.
“Great play from the Dragons on a cold and windy day in American Canyon,” said Sonoma Valley coach Walt Williams, whose team hosts Napa High on Monday and Justin-Siena on Wednesday.
Varsity Baseball
St. Helena 4, Healdsburg 0
Behind a gem from sophomore starting pitcher Stacy Nelson, the Saints got their second win of the season Thursday night at St. Helena High.
Nelson (2-1) went the full seven innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out 10 on 92 pitches. He allowed a single to the first batter of the game before silencing the Greyhounds’ bats for the remainder of the contest.
“The word ‘gem’ is thrown around a lot, and that was a gem,” said head coach Darrell Quirici. “Heck, it was a diamond.”
St. Helena (2-3) gave Nelson all the support he needed in just the first inning. The Saints scored three runs all with two outs on consecutive bases-loaded walks followed by a balk on Healdsburg. The Saints drew five walks in the inning and scored all three runs without recording a hit.
The Saints added an insurance run in the fourth inning on another bases-loaded walk.
Offensively, Nelson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Zack Flood was 1 for 1 with an RBI and two walks, Caleb Granados was 0 for 1 with an RBI and two walks and Sam Coltrin was 0 for 2 with an RBI and a walk.
JV Track and Field
Justin competes in Big Cat Invitational
Sydney Thweatt dominated the girls 200 meters, taking first by a significant margin in 27.92, Natalie Kelly was first in the girls pole vault and third in the 100 meters, and the girls 4x100 relay team of Thweatt, Kelly, Holman and Catherine Sherburne finished well out in front for first place Saturday at Santa Rosa High.
Jacob Guiducci placed second in the boys 1,600 meters and third in the 3,200, in a personal record 11:05. Bella Holman finished a strong second in the 400 meters, TJ Schoningh was third in the boys shot put, and Katie Cordero took fourth in the girls discus. The boys relay team of Josh Tichy, Miles Martin, Theo Lemieux and Seth Morrison placed fifth, while Paul Giusto took seventh in the 800 meters with a PR time of 2:21.28.
JV baseball
Healdsburg 10, St. Helena 4, 8 innings
The extra-inning game came to a quick close as visiting Healdsburg exploded for six runs in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie Thursday.
St. Helena (1-4) led 2-0 heading into the fourth inning thanks to an RBI double from Jasper Henry, who then scored several batters later on an error. Healdsburg responded with three runs in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead before St. Helena tied it up at 3-3 in their half of the fifth on a fielder’s choice. The team traded runs in the sixth before a scoreless seventh sent the game to extras, where Healdsburg jumped on the Saints and batted around the lineup in the top of the eight.
The Saints were led offensively by Rehn Bothof (2 for 5, two runs), Henry (3 for 4, RBI, run), Brent Isdahl (2 for 3), Miles Harvey (1 for 2, two walks, run), Spencer Printz (1 for 3), Emmet Bowen (RBI) and Alejandro Guzman (RBI).