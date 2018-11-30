The Napa High boys basketball team, playing the nightcap on the first day of its round robin Wine Valley Tournament on Thursday, defeated Kennedy-Richmond, 64-42, to improve to 2-2 overall.
Brock Bowers led the Grizzlies with 23 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Joe LaLiberte had nine points, Brayden Greenlee and Stephen Blume each scored eight, and Will Marseilles added seven.
Napa was coming off Tuesday night’s 57-53 loss at Santa Rosa High. Leading the Grizzlies were Zach Swim (13 points, six rebounds) Blume (13 points, two rebounds), Bowers (10 points, nine rebounds, three assists) and Vince O’Kelley (seven points, 12 rebounds, three assists).
Piner 60,
American Canyon 58, 2OT
Oliver Aandahl had 18 points, Markest Johnson 11, Gabe Patrick nine and Paulo Tiotuyco eight to lead the Wolves as they fell in the first round of San Rafael’s Dawg Classic on Thursday night.
Varsity Girls Basketball
American Canyon 54,
Bethel 47
The Wolves improved to 2-0 with Thursday’s night’s win at their Winter Wolf Classic.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Vintage 3, Vanden 3
The Crushers opened their season by coming back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to tie the visiting Vikings on Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium.
Irais Hernandez scored Vintage’s first two goals, the first on a Mary Deeik assist and the second on a Chloe Solis pass. Madisyn Flohr scored the third on a Hernandez assist.
Benicia 6,
American Canyon 0
The Panthers scored three goals in each half to spoil the visiting Wolves’ season opener.
JV Boys Basketball
Napa 63, Santa Rosa 41
The visiting Grizzlies (2-1) won their second game in a row Tuesday night, led by Spencer Gorman’s 19 points and seven rebounds and Aiden McDonald’s double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Riain Stults contributed 11 points and three boards.