The Napa High swim team on Wednesday visited Petaluma High, where its varsity boys won 100-64, its varsity girls fell 93-76, its JV boys lost 55-16, and its JV girls fell 74-45 in a Vine Valley Athletic League meet.
Winning for the varsity boys were their 200 medley relay team (1:52.04), 200 freestyle relay team (1:39.41) and 400 free relay team (4:03.92), along with Kadel Hock in the 50 free (24.10) and 500 free (6:25.36), Garrett Wachendorfer in the 100 butterfly (1:01.09), Aidan Ramblas in the 100 free (55.20) and Will Flanders in the 100 backstroke (1:03.00).
The Grizzlies got second-place finishes from Luke Gallenkamp in the 100 free (1:00.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.95), Cameron Jordan in the 200 free (2:27.73) and Flanders in the 200 individual medley (2:11.29).
The varsity girls got wins from Keaton Flynn in the 100 back (1:09.70) and from their 400 free relay team (4:31.62). Finishing second were Rachel Arndt in the 500 free (6:32.88), Angelina Adams in the 100 free (1:01.23), Grace King in the 200 free (2:20.40) and Flynn in the 50 free (28.44).
The JV girls got wins from their 200 medley relay (2:53.81) and 200 free relay (2:39.84), Madyson Smith in the 100 free (1:18.18) and Abby Brooks in the 100 breaststroke (44.85), and a runner-up finish from Marin Hartless in the 50 free (37.03).
For the JV boys, Sebastian Sierra won the 50 breaststroke (46.72) and 50 back (41.25) and Martin Gaudard was second in the 50 free (35.36).
Varsity Baseball
Justin-Siena 9, Cloverdale 2
Already reaching the quarter pole of the season, the Braves improved to 5-1 by riding another strong strikeout performance from their pitching staff and timely hitting to a sound victory over the visiting Eagles on Friday.
Getting the win was starting pitcher Maxx Castellucci, who went four innings and allowed one hit, two runs (one earned) and four walks while striking out 12 – in other words, every out. After allowing single runs in the first and second innings, he found a groove. His bat (2 for 4, two doubles, three RBIs) also buoyed the team, as his third-inning double gave the Braves the lead for good.
John Horn broke the game open with a two-run, two-out single during a five-run rally in the fourth. Nick Andrews pitched well in relief, going three scoreless and recording four strikeouts. Defensively, right fielder Noah Young and shortstop Alex Kirley made great catches to keep the Eagles at bay.
Other offensive standouts included Luigi Albano-Dito (2 for 2, double, walk), Kirley (1 for 4, two runs, stolen base), Young (1 for 3, two runs, walk), Nolan Dunkle (1 for 2, double, run, walk), Horn (1 for 3, two RBIs, run, walk, stolen base) and Marcus Nunes (2 for 2, two RBIs, walk, stolen base).
James Snoke, Tommy Lopez and Dominic Moore each scored a run.
Prep Wrestling
Vintage hands out awards
The Crushers handed out postseason awards Wednesday night.
For the girls, Aspen Dikeman was Most Inspirational, Jessica Mendieta received the Alyvia Fiske Award, Leilani Frazier was Most Outstanding Wrestler, Delani Stiles-Warner got Fastest Pin for her 13-second fall, Jessica Mendieta got the Most Pins with 22, Savannah Michael was Most Improved, and Natalie Scott and Alison Lopez-Hernandez got the Coaches’ Awards.
For the varsity boys, Tucker Lanoue was Most Valuable and got the Most Pins, with 21, and the James Lanterman Award. The Most Inspirational Award went to Saul Valle, Dominic Smith had the Fastest Pin, of 23 seconds, and the George Moskowite Award went to Konrad Fiske and Lanoue.
For the JV boys, the Coaches’ Award went to Alex Ortiz, Most Improved was Owen Chappellet, and Most Inspirational was Niko Smith.
Certificates of Appreciation were given out to several parents for their tremendous help throughout the season, and coaches Maika Watanabe, Dave Lanoue, Caesar Mendieta, Josh Smith, Eric Jones, Jim Lanterman and Rob Lanterman received gift cards from the wrestlers.
Amy Jones was lauded for all the work she does in running concessions at home meets and the Napa Valley Girls Classic, plus all the support she gives to the teams.
JV Boys Track and Field
Justin-Siena improves to 2-0 in VVAL
The Braves remained undefeated Wednesday by beating Sonoma Valley and host Vintage, winning eight events and taking second in four others. Justin-Siena scored 57 points, while Vintage had 44 and Sonoma Valley 32. The 4x100 relay team had a dominant win, with Cole Chatagnier, Miles Martin, Theo Lemieux and Seth Morrison setting a season-best time of 48.18.
Sweeping the 100 meters were Lemieux (12.05), Morrison (12.14) and Chatagnier (12.27). Martin won the 200 (25.09), Devon De Los Santos won the 3,200 (12:19.15) and was second in the 1,600, Chatagnier won the 300 hurdles (47.79), and the 4x400 relay team of Josh Tichy, Martin, Jack Foust and Morrison won (4:09.37). Matthew Breneisen won the high jump, while Lemieux won the pole vault (8 feet), Foust took second in the 400 (60.01), and Jordan Craig set a new personal record in taking second in the shot put (32 feet, 5 inches).
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 11, St. Vincent de Paul 3
The Braves moved to 3-1 on the year with Tuesday’s win. Maddon Edwards (2-0) was the winning pitcher as he went the first four innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five and walking three. Offensively, 12 of the 16 Braves who played had a hit, scored a run or drove in a run. Edwards had two hits, as did Joe Maciel, who also made a great diving catch in left field. Gianni Natuzzi added a double, while Nick Zeiter and Max Zunst each scored twice and Bryce Laukert drove in two runs.
The Braves sent 10 men to the plate in the third inning and scored five runs to take a 7-0 lead. Laukert had the big hit with a two-run single after a Natuzzi double. Justin-Siena added three runs with two out in the fourth, on RBI singles by Edwards and Maciel, for a 10-1 advantage.
“The entire team contributed to the win today, and we are starting to come together as we near the beginning of league next week,” said Braves head coach Rick Romero.