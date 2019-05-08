The Napa High softball team is a league champion for the first time in seven seasons after dispatching Casa Grande 8-2 on Senior Day on Tuesday.
Napa (14-7) finished atop the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 9-3 record, claiming the crown outright as Vintage (14-6, 8-4) finished in a three-way tie for second place with American Canyon and Petaluma.
Makenna Walls (3 for 4, double, three RBIs, two runs), Lindsey Lehman (2 for 3, home run, three RBIs, run) and Kimmie Walston (2 for 3, RBI) led the Grizzlies’ 11-hit attack. Also providing offense were Grace Guzman (1 for 3, two runs, walk), Caity Newburn (1 for 2, RBI, walk), Jordan Blackmon (1 for 1, run, walk), Haylee Giarritta (1 for 3, run) and Cali Olmstead (run).
Walston pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on nine hits, three strikeouts and a walk.
The Grizzlies will find out Sunday who they open the North Coast Section playoffs against and where on Tuesday.
Petaluma 3, Vintage 2
In a thriller on Vintage’s Senior Day, the Trojans scored twice in the top of the seventh to build a 3-0 lead and held the Crushers to two in the bottom half to prevail Tuesday.
Vintage, which out-hit Petaluma 10-5, was led at the plate by Taylor Brandt (3 for 4, two doubles), Jordan Allen (2 for 4, run) and Sierra Crocker (1 for 3, double, two RBIs, walk). Also with hits were Raimy Gamsby (1 for 3), Morgan Groves (1 for 3, double), Shelby Morse (1 for 4) and Camila Barboza (1 for 2). Bianca Avalos also scored and Sarah Husted walked.
Gamsby started in the pitching circle and allowed three runs (one earned) on 12 strikeouts and three walks. Morse got the last two outs, allowing one hit with a strikeout.
American Canyon 1, Petaluma 0
The Wolves knocked Petaluma out of first place Monday behind senior Lisa Bolton’s three-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks. She also had one of their six hits on her own Senior Day.
Katherine Montuya (1 for 2) drove in Rylee Armijo in the fifth inning for the only run support Bolton needed. Reagan Roldan-Jackson was 2 for 2 and Journey McCoy 2 for 3 for the Wolves. Yanesa Rosas, Greta Fast, Montuya, Armijo and Bolton each drew a walk.
Sonoma Valley 18, Justin-Siena 6
The Braves, after honoring Melissa Lozano, Victoria Politz, Michelle Lozano, Clare Garcia and Thip Ralog during a pregame Senior Day ceremony, looked like they might get their first VVAL win in their season finale Tuesday as they took a 6-5 lead into the seventh. But Sonoma Valley exploded for 13 runs in the top half, and Justin-Siena finished 10-13 overall and 0-12 in the VVAL.
Varsity Baseball
American Canyon 10, Justin-Siena 9, 8 innings
The Wolves got a much stiffer test from Justin-Siena on Tuesday than it had six days before, needing an extra inning to edge the visiting Braves in VVVAL action.
The Wolves (10-11), who blanked Justin-Siena 9-0-in Napa the week before, finished 6-0 against fellow Napa County teams. They close VVAL play by hosting Casa Grande in a makeup game on Friday.
American Canyon led 9-4 going into the seventh inning, when Justin-Siena (8-14, 2-9 VVAL) scored five run – three on a bases-loaded double by Dom Moore – to tie the game. That meant starting pitcher Riley Carlos, who had struck out six and walked two in six innings, would get a no-decision. After a rough start in the seventh by reliever Mason Brodit, Eric Thomas became the pitcher of record.
The Braves got out of a tough spot in the bottom of the seventh, holding the Wolves scoreless. But Thomas was effective in the top of the eighth and didn't allow another run. In the bottom of the eighth for the Wolves, Angel Yee was hit by a pitch, Nate Countouriotis hit a hard single to left field, Victor Vega laid down a great bunt, and everyone was safe without a throw. Thomas came to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs and, with two strikes, lined an RBI single into the left-field corner to win the game.
American Canyon finished with 12 hits – three by Countouriotis, who also had 3 RBIs. Tyree Reed was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Yee 2 for 3 with a stolen base and two runs scored, Eli DeGuzman 1 for 4 with an RBI, Jordan Fisher 1 for 2 with a sacrifice bunt and two runs scored, Vega 1 for 5, and Thomas 1 for 3 with a stolen base and the winning RBI.
The Braves were paced by James Snoke (2 for 3, trouble, RBI, run walk), Marcus Nunes (pinch-hit, two-run single), Luigi Albano-Dito (triple, two runs, walk), Nick Andrews (single, hit by pitch), Nolan Dunkle (single, walk, run, stolen base) and John Horn (single, walk, run, RBI).
On the mound for the Braves, Ethan Wesson worked the first two-plus innings and allowed a pair of runs. Alex Kirley relieved him and got the Braves into the sixth to make way for Tommy Lopez, who escaped a bases-loaded, full-count, two-out jam in the bottom of the seventh before taking the loss in the eighth.
Varsity Boys Tennis
Piedmont 5, Justin-Siena 2
The 13th-seeded Braves fell to the No. 4 Highlanders in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs Tuesday in Piedmont. Both of Justin-Siena's wins occurred at the top, as Jakob Schultz beat Matt Chan 7-5, 7-5 at first singles and Jose Chopitea prevailed over Nick Lalli 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7) at second singles.
Nick Reyna fell to Piedmont's Carson Breber 6-1, 6-4 at third singles, and the Braves’ Rylie Dombrowski lost to Luke Hawkins 6-0, 6-0 at fourth singles.
Piedmont won the doubles matches in straight sets. In the first through third match, respectively, it was Sajan Srivastura and Charlie Lambert over Paul Kelly and Luc DeMartini, 6-0, 6-3, Walker Mahany and Nick Lynn over Dex Kelly and Peter Bowman-Davis, 6-1, 6-0, and Alan Rossi and Akash Kothari over Lucca Sebastiani and Anthony Fanin, 6-0, 6-1.
Varsity Girls Lacrosse
Tamalpais 23, Justin-Siena 15
The 11th-seeded Braves’ season came to a wild end with Tuesday’s North Coast Section Division 2 playoff loss in Mill Valley.
JV Baseball
American Canyon 6, Justin-Siena 1
The Wolves won their second straight game Tuesday behind the solid pitching of Vinnie Espejo, who struck out four and walked two in 6 2/3 innings and was 1 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored at the plate.
Josh Johnson got the one-out save when he came into a bases loaded situation and got the hitter to pop up for the third out. Ryan Mitchell stayed hot at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. George Konoval was 1 for 1 with an RBI and run scored, Roman Webb had an RBI, Kyle Racel had a stolen base, and Alex Saquelares, Dayvon Lucas, and RJ Dacayanan all scored runs.