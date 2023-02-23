The Napa Christian boys basketball team is making its first-ever North Coast Section playoff appearance last.

The fifth-seeded Knights traveled to Antioch for their Division 6 semifinal against a No. 1 seeded Cornerstone Christian team they had already faced three times this season and lost to badly each game, giving up an average of 80 points.

Napa Christian came home with an improbable 33-32 victory on Wednesday night, improving to 3-0 in the postseason.

Just like that, the Knights (18-3) have an 8 o’clock date Saturday night at No. 2 seed San Francisco Waldorf (21-5).

The way Cornerstone’s top scorer was held to 5 points, 13 below his average, and the next two scoring threats had typical scoring nights, it looked like Napa Christian put a box-and-one on the Cougars. But Napa Christian head coach Darren Smith said his Knights just played more zone than they normally do against Cornerstone, which had beaten them 82-65 and 83-39 in Small School Bridge League games and 78-69 at the recent Pacific Union College Prep Tournament in Angwin.

“We really made sure we took good shots and did not let them get into their transition. That is where they had been killing us, turning long rebounds into fast-break points,” he explained. “We really had to slow the game down. It was a slugfest. Both of our teams usually run and score, but we knew that if we played that game we would not be successful. We had proven that in the three previous meetings.”

Emmanuel Jamgbadi led the Knights with 14 points, Gabe Amado Carrejo had 9 with a 3-pointer, Breydan Worth scored 7 with a 3-pointer, and Saddiq Alarbesh was held to a 3-pointer.

“We played strong defense, the best defense we have played all season,” Smith said. “It was a defensive battle, but we held the lead most of the game.”

Napa Christian led 11-10 after one quarter, 20-14 at halftime and 29-26 after three quarters. The Cougars took the lead with 1:30 left in the game, but point guard Amada Carrejo made a back-door cut for a layup to put Napa Christian back ahead with about 30 seconds left and Amada Correjo blocked Cornerstone’s final shot attempt.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Vintage 2, Clayton Valley Charter 1

Jose Rosales had both assists for the fifth-seeded Crushers (16-2-6) as they stunned the top-seeded and previously undefeated Ugly Eagles (19-1-3) of Concord on Wednesday night.

Anthony Stainer tied it with 10 minutes left in the game. Rosales poked a ball into the box in the direction of Stainer and when the defender failed to clear the ball, Stainer turned and got off a shot off into the net.

Noel Lopez scored the winner with less than two minutes to play, getting on the end of a loose ball off a Rosales free-kick cross.

Co-coach Javier Covarrubias said the Crushers played better, not with a different scheme, than when they lost 1-0 to Clayton Valley Charter at Memorial Stadium back on Dec. 8.

“Having previously played them, we knew they were a very good, well-coached team. But we also knew that we could hang in there with them. Alex (Feliciano, co-coach) and I did our homework to prep the team, and the boys stepped up, executed the game plan, and battled all 80 minutes to get the result.”

Vintage continued to play well despite missing one of its best players, senior wing Sergio Hernandez, who walked the sidelines on crutches after sustaining a broken ankle in the playoff opener against James Logan.

“Sergio is with us the entire way. He’s there on the bench with the boys cheering them on and supporting,” Covarrubias said. “Sergio was an integral part of our offense, and the boys have stepped up to fill some important shoes. Sergio literally sacrificed and left it all on the field, and that’s what the boys have done these last few games as well. He’s been an example and an inspiration for the team.”

The Crushers will play for their first-ever NCS title at 7 p.m. Saturday at No. 3 seed Monte Vista in Danville. The Mustangs advanced with a 1-0 upset of No. 2 seed Dougherty Valley in nearby San Ramon.

“Monte Vista is going to be another tough battle,” Covarrubias said. “They are in the final for a reason. They have always had strong teams and we expect a great game on Saturday.”

Varsity Baseball

Justin-Siena 15, Branson 5, 6 innings

The Braves improved to 2-0 on Wednesday, pounding out 15 hits on their way to a decisive home win over the defending NCS Division 5 champion Bulls (3-1). With Branson having been moved up to the Braves’ division, the game was an important early season test for both teams.

After falling behind 2-0 after one inning and 4-2 after two, the Braves evened things back up and pushed their way to the mercy rule victory with a six-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Their hits came from Dalen Tinsley (3 for 5, 2 doubles, 6 RBI, stolen base, 2 runs scored, Trevor L’Esperance (3 for 4, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored), Everet Johnson (3 for 4, home run, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored, Luke Giusto (2 for 4, double, run scored), Jason Gray (single, run scored), Emrys Davies (2 for 3, RBI, stolen base, 2 runs scored) and Sam Denkin (single, run scored).

Aidan Phinney added an RBI and run scored. Johnson pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing 5 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 10.