The Napa High girls golf team won the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament on Monday at Oakmont Golf Club to finish 18-0 in league play and advance as a team to the North Coast Section Division 1 Championship.
Mara Zuidema shot a 75 and Devan Wickersham an 83 to lead the Grizzlies in the 18-hole tournament. Jazmyn Bell added a 96, Maizy Armstrong-Brown a 98, and Yesenia Contreras and Marissa Blackwood 113s for Napa, which had a 465 total. It will play in the Division 1 tourney on Oct. 28 at Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park.
American Canyon (14-4 VVAL) finished second with a 485 and was led by Katie Robinson, who shot a 68, and Kaitlin Dang, who carded a 98. Both advanced as individuals to Monday’s NCS Division 2 Championship at Beau Pre Golf Club in McKinleyville. Rounding out the Wolves’ scores were, Danielle Yamada a 101, Lexi Mitchell a 103, Kandy Miller a 115, and Megan Galeotti a 131.
Justin-Siena placed third with a 491 and qualified for the NCS Division 2 Tournament as a team. The Braves were led by Abbie Bain with an 85 and Samantha Tuite with a 90. Also for the Braves (13-5 VVAL), German exchange student Charlotte Hilger and Alex Mazzucco carded 104s, Ashley Esperanza a 108, and Emma Toda a 122.
Petaluma (8-9 VVAL) was fourth with a 529 and Casa Grande (5-13 VVAL) fifth with a 540.
Vintage (4-14 VVAL) was sixth with a 569 behind an 85 from Sophie Saleh, who also qualified for the NCS Division 2 Tournament. Cierra Yeager added a 112, Kyli Cleveland a 119, Capri Russell a 120, and Ruth Staley a 133.
Sonoma Valley (0-17 VVAL) had two golfers.
JV Boys Water Polo
Vintage’s Burgundy team 4th in tourney
The Crushers entered two squads in last weekend’s JV Crush Tournament at Vintage and one, the Burgundy Team, placed fourth out of 18 schools.
The team of sophomores defeated Alhambra, 17-4, American Canyon, 16-2, and San Rafael, 14-4, and fell to Del Oro, 13-6, and, in the third-place game, Tamalpais 8-7. Throughout the weekend, Burgundy was led by Nico Solorio (20 goals, 10 assists, 18 steals), Erik Kvidahl (17 goals, 11 assists, 5 steals), Mason Davis (12 goals, 7 assists, 12 steals), Carson McClintick (5 goals, 9 assists, 8 steals), Will Flint (4 goals, 5 assists, 6 steals), Austin Whitehead (1 goals, 3 assists, 6 steals), Matteo Roldan (2 assists, 3 steals), and Jack Webster (2 drawn ejections). Goalie Matthew Lloyd had 43 saves, 3 assists and 8 steals.
The Gold team fell to Las Lomas, 12-3, Liberty, 14-3, Napa, 12-7, Cardinal Newman, 12-5, and American Canyon, 4-0. Leading the squad in the tournament were Sawyer Bristow (6 goals, 2 assists, 14 steals), Jack Reynolds (3 goals, 4 steals), Brandon Tennant (2 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals), Kyle Link (1 goal, 2 assists, 4 steals), Jared Avina (1 goal), Sam Gomez (1 goal, 1 steal), Will Tokar (1 goal, 5 steals), Aidan Piggott (1 goal, 1 assist, 1 steal), Cody Fridolfs (1 goal, 2 assists, 7 steals), Gavin Mills (1 goal, 2 assists, 4 steals), Waylon Fletcher (1 goal), Noah Ewig (7 steals), and Korbin Pierce (8 steals). Goalie CJ Tiebout had 48 saves, 8 steals and 3 assists.
“This tournament is such a great experience for our guys,” Vintage head coach Mackenzie Anderson said. “I am so proud of how much all of our boys learned. We have come a long way. The level our team is starting to play at is thrilling, too. To compete with dominant programs is truly exciting.”