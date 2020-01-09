The Napa High wrestling team was probably glad to as many contested matches as it did against Justin-Siena on Wednesday night.
Facing the biggest Braves squad in years, the Grizzlies registered six pins, a decision and three forfeits in a 57-15 Vine Valley Athletic League victory in Napa High’s small gym.
Though his opponent was only a freshman, senior Manuel Infante had probably the Grizzlies’ toughest match as he held off talented freshman Brandon Guiducci 6-3 at 140 pounds. Just before that, in another exciting match, Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci’s other son and the Braves’ most experienced grappler, junior Jacob Guiducci pulled out a 4-1 decision over Axel Briseno at 138s.
Also for the Braves, Cooper Cohee (115) pinned Stephania Barrientos and Kai Hoffmann (106) picked up a forfeit.
Napa got third-period pins from Benito Saldivar (128) over Sebastian Medina, and from Justin Barnes (154) over Cole Chatagnier, and first-period pins from Robert Gomez (147) over Brian Cervantes-Robledo, from Nathan Schwarze (162) over Anthony Fannin, from Rodolfo Hernandez (172) over Nathan Lowenstein, and from Thomas Hatton (197) over JP Negueloua.
Earning forfeits for the Grizzlies were Gunnar Reger (184), Emilio Deianni (222) and Cole Lex (287).
Varsity Girls Soccer
Vintage 4, Justin-Siena 2
Irais Hernandez had a hat trick, with Maile Sittler assisting on two of her three goals, as the Crushers defeated the visiting Braves for their first VVAL win of the season Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium.
Mia Gloria assisted on Hernandez’s second goal for Vintage (5-6, 1-1 VVAL), and Amy Alfaro added a goal on an assist by Nayeli Cervantes.
Scoring for Justin-Siena (3-3-1, 0-2 VVAL) were Tessa Salvestrin, on an assist by Olivia Janerico, and Jocelyn Stojack.
In 6 p.m. games on Friday, Justin-Siena visits Napa at Memorial Stadium and Vintage travels to defending league champion Petaluma.
Casa Grande 5, Napa 1
Ella Turjanis scored on an assist by Alana Valentine for Napa, denying a VVAL shutout by last year’s second-place team Wednesday night in Petaluma.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Vintage 46, Justin-Siena 37
Imani Lopez had 16 points and Owen Schnaible played his best defensive game as the Crushers improved to 2-0 in VVAL play with Wednesday’s road win.
Josh Kho and Blake Murray each supplied 10 points for Vintage (8-7 overall), with Murray hitting 6 of 7 free throw. Josh McCormick added 5 points and Alex Dehzad 3 points.
Schnaible scored just 2 points but was the main reason Justin-Siena’s Liam McDevitt, who has scored in the 30s twice this season, scored only a team-high 7 points. Robert Sangiacomo, Vance Jackson and Wyatt Humphries also scored 7 for the Braves (6-8, 0-2 VVAL). Keith Binz chipped in 6 and Aidan Cushing 3.
Napa 68, Casa Grande 58
You have free articles remaining.
The Grizzlies picked up their first league win of the season Wednesday night in Petaluma.
Leading Napa’s scoring were Tyler Oda (23 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds) and Brayden Greenlee (19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists). Playing well inside were Spencer Gorman (6 points, 8 rebounds) and Logan Van Zandt (6 points, 2 rebounds).
The Grizzlies (5-11, 1-1 VVAL) host Justin-Siena at 7 p.m. Friday.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 33, Justin-Siena 28
The Crushers (6-9, 1-1 VVAL) defeated the visiting Braves (5-10, 1-1 VVAL) on Tuesday night, taking a 15-10 halftime lead and starting the third quarter on an 8-1 run. Down by 12 points, Justin-Siena stormed back to within 26-20 by the end of the third quarter and cut the deficit to 2 multiple times in the fourth before Vintage sealed it with free throws.
The Braves were 6 of 22 from the line.
“Hats off to Vintage for making a few more plays than we did,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “We just did not finish plays at a high enough level to get the win. Our players are making a lot of good plays and doing a lot of good things. We just need to complete those plays and some of these close games will start going our way.”
Leading Justin-Siena were Isabella Wright (14 points, 9 rebounds), Mary Heun (9 points, 4 rebounds), Alyssa Curtola (4 points, 7 steals, 4 rebounds), Charmaine Griffin (1 point, 4 steals, 3 rebounds), Gabi Richardson (9 rebounds) and Lexi Rosenbrand (5 rebounds).
JV Wrestling
Napa 48, Justin-Siena 6
Francisco Perez (134 pounds) got a second-period pin, Frank Souza (140) pinned John Bishop in the first period, Miguel Bustos (147) pinned Nick Merab in the second period, Adam Castillo pinned Sammy Kreps in the second period, Omar Gonzalez (184) pinned Estrellita “Star” Gil in the first period, Robert Perry (197) pinned Kurtis Baca in the first period, David Lopez (285) pinned Jorge Dominguez in the first period.
Justin-Siena’s Evan Smith (128) pinned Jack Lucier in the second period.
In a girls match, Justin-Siena’s Yahaira “Ya-Ya” Martinez got a second-period pin against Alisha Cilluffo.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 52, Justin-Siena 39
The Crushers won their fourth straight game Wednesday night at Justin-Siena, improving to 2-0 in VVAL play and 9-3 overall. They led 14-4 after the first quarter and closed the game out by outscoring the Braves 15-10 in the fourth.
Ben Jackson had 22 points and 6 rebounds and Sam Loomis scored a season-high 14 with three 3-pointers to lead Vintage. Elias Alvarez had 7 points and 7 rebounds and Tanner Low scored 5 points and played his usual brand of excellent defense, coach Drew Willems said.
Nathan Spare scored 24 points and was relentless on the boards for the Braves, but the visiting Crushers’ half-court traps and balanced scoring was too much for Justin-Siena to overcome, Braves coach Bruce Halverson said.
Justin-Siena visits Napa and Vintage travels to Petaluma for 4 p.m. VVAL games on Friday.