The Napa High girls water polo team defeated Vintage 8-5 to wrap up a Big Game season sweep on Thursday at the Vintage pool.
Angelina Adams scored three goals, Meena Khan two, and Maddie Alexander, Keaton Flynn and Quincy Frommelt one apiece for the Grizzlies.
For Vintage, Sophia Samson scored twice and Rachel Galvin, Maya Douglas and Erynn Robinson added one goal apiece.
The Crushers led 3-2 after one period but were shut out until midway through the third period by Napa goalkeeper Caitlyn Berryhill. Napa surged ahead by halftime, 5-3. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Varsity Boys Water Polo
Vintage 9, Napa 4
Theo Llewelyn scored twice in the first quarter to help put the Crushers ahead to stay, 3-1. Nico D’Angelo also had two goals by halftime, when Vintage led 6-3. Sean Pratt and Phillip Ross also scored two goals apiece for the Crushers, and Carson Bacci added one goal.
Kadel Hock had two goals for Napa, while Lucas Opp and Kaliq Khan each added one.
Varsity Girls Tennis
Vintage 4, Napa 3
The Crushers finished second in the VVAL at 8-4 with Thursday’s Big Game victory.
From No. 1 through No. 4 singles, respectively, it was Vintage’s Jamie Pope over Sophia Mostow, 6-0, 6-0, Napa’s Sophia Kroll over Grace Christman, 6-1, 0-6, 10-6 (tiebreak), Napa’s Cameron Wickersham over Casey LeTourneau, 6-4, 6-0, and Vintage’s Erin Meader over Julie Solomon 6-3, 6-0.
Vintage’s No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Wright and Rose Mooney beat Natalie Maass and Liz Cassiani, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3). At No. 2 doubles, Napa’s Ava Moreci and Kalaya Jones outlasted Serena Kastella and Melissa Cortez, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.
In the deciding match at No. 3 doubles, Vintage’s Ashley Hall and Eva Heiken pulled out a 6-4, 6-4 win.
Despite the heat and playing their third match in three days, the Crushers “showed the same grit and determination that's earned them the second-place finish in VVAL,” said first-year Vintage head coach Elizabeth Silva. “I couldn't be more proud of this group of athletes."
Vintage was coming off a 6-1 win at Sonoma Valley on Wednesday, in a match that had been postponed a week due to a public safety power shutoff.
Sweeping the singles were Pope, 6-0, 6-0, Christman, 6-2, 6-0, LeTourneau, 7-5, 6-1, and Meader, 6-0, 6-0.
Wright and Mooney won the first set and were done when Sonoma Valley defaulted in the second set. Kastella and Hall came from behind to win 4-6, 6-1, 10-3 (tiebreak) at No. 2 doubles, before the Draglons’ No. 3 doubles team downed Gwen Stewart and Heiken, 6-1, 6-2.
Varsity Volleyball
Casa Grande 3, American Canyon 2
American Canyon finished its season with its finest VVAL match, taking the Gauchos to five games before the hosts prevailed 27-29, 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 15-12.
Leading the Wolves were Caytlin Capulong (16 kills, 24 digs), Aldine Lusung (9 kills), Kenzie Dado (6 kills, 3 blocks), Giselle Torres (4 aces, 5 kills, 28 assists, 12 digs), Lena Vo (3 aces, 14 digs), Ava Boloyan (5 kills, 4 blocks) and Caitlyn Abuan (13 digs).
“Obviously we would have liked the outcome of this match to be slightly different, but I could not be more proud of the way this team has carried themselves and fought this season,” American Canyon head coach Katy O’Brien said of her Wolves (0-12 VVAL). “Despite the challenges they've faced on and off the court, they have continued to fight. Tonight shows just how much fight they have in them."