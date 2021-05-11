Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa girls water polo rebuilding

After his Napa High girls water polo program shared the last two Vine Valley Athletic League titles with Justin-Siena, head coach Ashiq Khan put last Wednesday’s 21-0 Big Game loss to Vintage in perspective.

“We saw some good play at various spots around the pool on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, we had a tough time taking advantage of those offensive openings,” he said. “Rina Klieman did a great job at center defender with the girls rallying behind her. (But) the fast break goals by Vintage really killed us, and we need to do a better job reacting more quickly on defense. The girls are improving with every game, and that is a great sign that they are working hard.”

The Grizzlies will face Justin-Siena at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the American Canyon High pool.

They have only three seniors this year, Maddie Alexander, Ruby Allred and Tyler Lu.

Klieman leads the juniors, who also include Aketzali Soto and Jasperina van Stuijvenberg.

Frommelt leads a sophomore group rounded out by Araceli Cantara, Jossie Gonzalez, Taylor Hodge, Amelia Ott and Lucia de los Santos, while goalkeeper Shelby Page, Sophia Ochoa and Ruby Robledo are just freshmen.