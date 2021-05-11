Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa girls water polo rebuilding

After his Napa High girls water polo program shared the last two Vine Valley Athletic League titles with Justin-Siena, head coach Ashiq Khan put last Wednesday’s 21-0 Big Game loss to Vintage in perspective.
“We saw some good play at various spots around the pool on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, we had a tough time taking advantage of those offensive openings,” he said. “Rina Klieman did a great job at center defender with the girls rallying behind her. (But) the fast break goals by Vintage really killed us, and we need to do a better job reacting more quickly on defense. The girls are improving with every game, and that is a great sign that they are working hard.”
The Grizzlies will face Justin-Siena at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the American Canyon High pool.
They have only three seniors this year, Maddie Alexander, Ruby Allred and Tyler Lu.
Klieman leads the juniors, who also include Aketzali Soto and Jasperina van Stuijvenberg.
Frommelt leads a sophomore group rounded out by Araceli Cantara, Jossie Gonzalez, Taylor Hodge, Amelia Ott and Lucia de los Santos, while goalkeeper Shelby Page, Sophia Ochoa and Ruby Robledo are just freshmen.
“With the addition of several new players, we are excited to build on the leadership of veteran players, Tyler Lu, Maddie Alexander, Rina Klieman and Quincy Frommelt,” Khan added. “The girls are learning quick and developing into new roles thrust upon them. This will be a season of rebuilding and growth that we will use to advance our skills and get everyone involved.”
Justin-Siena 23, American Canyon 6
The Braves (4-0, 3-0 VVAL) downed the Wolves on Monday behind Sarah Reynolds' 5 goals and 4 assists, Taylor Blakely's 5 goals, Angelina Phinney's 4 goals and 4 assists, and Elle Baskerville's 4 goals.
Carlie Fiorito had 2 goals, 2 steals and 5 assists, scoring the first goal of the game, and won all 4 sprints. Maddie Vanoni chipped in 2 goals, 3 blocks and 3 assists, and Lexi Hollister 1 goal, 1 steal and 5 blocks.
Goalkeeper Twyla Borck had 5 blocks, a steal and an assist while playing only in the first half.
Varsity Softball
St. Helena 8, St. Vincent de Paul 0
Aribella Farrell gave up one hit in a five-inning start and Carter Dahline pitched two hitless relief innings as the Saints (14-4) improved to 4-4 in nonleague games with Saturday’s win in Petaluma.
Farrell struck out 6 and walked 2. Dahline had 1 strikeout. Each also went 1 for 4 at the plate, Dahline doubling, scoring twice and stealing a base, and Farrell scoring and driving in a run.
St. Helena’s other 4 hits came from Linnea Cupp (2 for 4, double, 3 RBIs), Skylar Freutel (1 for 3, double, run) and Blythe Brakesman (1 for 3, RBI, run). Gema Jimenez drove in a run, Sophia Cupp was hit by a pitch and stole a base, and Mia Wagner scored a run.
The Saints were to visit Clear Lake on Tuesday and try to improve on their 10-0 North Central League I record.
Varsity Badminton
American Canyon 15, Vintage 0
In their second and final match of the season, the Crushers fell at American Canyon on Monday.
"Even though we lost 15-0, the games were a lot closer than last Monday's and the kids were very excited about doing better today," Vintage head coach Robyn Del Zompo said.
In girls singles, from the first through fourth matches, respectively, it was Yasmin Racaen over Kyli Cleveland, 21-18, 21-13, Shayla Hoang over Akhila Donthi, 17-21, 23-21, 21-7, Shayla Caoile over Colette St. Aubin, 21-6, 21-13, and Charlene Maglalang over Vanessa Chen, 21-7, 21-7.
Winning for the Wolves in boys singles, starting at No. 1, were Marvic Vivo, 21-8, 21-9 over Bruno Ledesma; Joshua Barnes, 21-7, 21-8 over Tommy Chrisco; Phillip Atanacio, 19-21, 21-10, 21-13 over Victor Chen; and Ben del los Reyes, 21-8, 21-9 over Adrien Hoxey.
In girls doubles, it was Caoile and Maglalang over St. Aubin and Donthi, 21-16, 21-10; and Katelyn Spake and Emily Satake over Lilla Kasper and Gracie Tar, 21-6, 19-21, 21-17.
Boys doubles saw Joshua Le and Vivo beat Ledesma and Hoxey, 21-12, 21-4, and Owen Adderly and Atanacio down Victor Chen and Chrisco, 21-16, 21-19, 21-16.
At No. 1 mixed doubles, Hoang and Le defeated Ledesma and Cleveland, 16-21, 21-6, 21-17, No. 2 players Natalie Vega and Barnes put away Vanessa Chen and Victor Chen, 21-7, 21-4, and No. 3 players Katie Moulder and Adderly avenged the Wolves’ only loss in last week’s 14-1 win by beating Jesus Perez and Melany Fuentes, 21-6, 21-18.