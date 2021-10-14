Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa golfers go 7-5 in VVAL duals

The Napa High girls golf team shot a 308 Tuesday on Silverado Resort and Spa’s South Course, but needed only to have a full team to win as visiting Sonoma Valley showed up two players short of the five needed to post team score.

Jazmyn Bell led the Grizzlies with a 53, Katie Haubold carded a 57, Marissa Blackwood had a 61, Lauren Hoskins shot a 65, and Stella Persinger — playing in her first match of the season — added a 72.

Napa visited Casa Grande on Monday at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma, where the Gauchos edged the Grizzlies, 293-297.

Bell was the medalist with a 47, but Casa Grande got a 48 from Cara Broadhead and a 49 care of Jamie Lash. Haubold was next for Napa High with a 51, while Sadie Carpenter shot a 61, Blackwood a 66 and Hoskins a 72.

The Grizzlies finished 7-5 in Vine Valley Athletic League dual-match play and will play next in the 18-hole league tournament at noon Monday at Sugarloaf Golf Club in Santa Rosa.

Napa head coach Cory Roche said it was nice to that his players didn’t have to choose between golf and winter and spring sports, as they had to in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.