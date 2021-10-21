Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa golfers win VVAL Tourney, edging overall champion Justin-Siena

The Napa High girls golf team edged Justin-Siena, 490-492, to win the 18-hole Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament on Monday at Valley of the Moon Golf Club in Santa Rosa, keeping the VVAL-champion Braves (17-1 VVAL) from finishing undefeated in league play.

Not only did the Grizzlies shock the Braves as a team, but top Napa High scorer Jazmyn Bell clipped Justin-Siena’s top scorer by a stroke with a 79. Bell was named VVAL Player of the Year and qualified individually for the North Coast Section Division II Tournament set Monday at Blue Rock Springs Golf Club’s West Course in Vallejo.

Katie Haubold shot a 90 for the Grizzlies and also made the All-VVAL team and qualified individually for the Division II tournament.

Napa High’s other scorers were Nicki Haubold (106), Marissa Blackwood (106) and Sadie Carpenter (109), while Berkley Kramer recorded a 114.

The Grizzlies finished 13-5 in the VVAL and tied for second place with Casa Grande, which was third in the tournament with a 539.

Vintage (9-9 VVAL) was fourth in the tournament at 549, Petaluma (8-10 VVAL) was fifth with a 557, and Sonoma Valley (2-16 VVAL) was sixth at 667. American Canyon did not play in the event.