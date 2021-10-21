 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa golfers win VVAL Tourney, edging overall champion Justin-Siena
Prep Report

Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa golfers win VVAL Tourney, edging overall champion Justin-Siena

Katie Haubold

Napa High's Katie Haubold studies her putting line on the seventh hole during Tuesday's final league dual against Sonoma Valley on Silverado Resort and Spa's South Course.

 Don Lex, LuckyDuckImages.com

The Napa High girls golf team edged Justin-Siena, 490-492, to win the 18-hole Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament on Monday at Valley of the Moon Golf Club in Santa Rosa, keeping the VVAL-champion Braves (17-1 VVAL) from finishing undefeated in league play.

Not only did the Grizzlies shock the Braves as a team, but top Napa High scorer Jazmyn Bell clipped Justin-Siena’s top scorer by a stroke with a 79. Bell was named VVAL Player of the Year and qualified individually for the North Coast Section Division II Tournament set Monday at Blue Rock Springs Golf Club’s West Course in Vallejo.

Katie Haubold shot a 90 for the Grizzlies and also made the All-VVAL team and qualified individually for the Division II tournament.

Napa High’s other scorers were Nicki Haubold (106), Marissa Blackwood (106) and Sadie Carpenter (109), while Berkley Kramer recorded a 114.

The Grizzlies finished 13-5 in the VVAL and tied for second place with Casa Grande, which was third in the tournament with a 539.

Vintage (9-9 VVAL) was fourth in the tournament at 549, Petaluma (8-10 VVAL) was fifth with a 557, and Sonoma Valley (2-16 VVAL) was sixth at 667. American Canyon did not play in the event.

Peyton O’Hara led Vintage with a 97, making the all-league team and qualifying for sections, and Ashley Ellis added a 98 and made the all-league team.

The other Crushers competing were Capri Russell (104), Sofia Richart (120), Sophie Stone (128) and Addie Rode (132).

Varsity Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena 6, Vintage 1

Just before the Vintage volleyball team avenged its only league loss by beating Justin and grabbing a share of the league title, the Crushers’ tennis team was unable to do the same in Tuesday’s match against the visiting Braves. The win improved Justin’s records to 12-0 overall and 11-0 in the VVAL and extended the Braves’ regular-season win streak to 50 matches.

Vintage had lost just 4-3 to the Braves in last month’s meeting, but got a win this time only from No. 1 singles player Jamie Pope, 6-0, 6-0 over Bella Rampa.

At No. 2 through No. 4 singles, it was Bryn Hogan edging Erin Meader, 4-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-5), Naveena Jackson beating Sierra Tenbrook, 6-2, 6-1, and Kendall Manasse scratching out a 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7) win over Uma Adyhe.

In doubles, Tatum Newell and Megha Jackson downed Caroline Simpkins and Gwen Stewart, 6-2, 6-3, Jess Beaulac and Maggie Cooke bettered sisters Angela and Angelica Martinez, 6-1, 6-0, and Michaela Pucci and Carina Dunbar beat sisters Kailey and Gianna Wilkins, 6-3, 6-2.

Sonoma Valley 7, Napa 0

In singles in Sonoma on Tuesday, starting at No. 1, it was Sophia Vogt over Kayla Fuqua, 6-0, 6-1, Solana Staes over Zariel Robles. 6-1, 6-0. Rosie Houghton over Kaelin Paringit, 6-0, 6-1, and Camille Phillips over Daniela Lopez, 6-0, 6-4.

In doubles, starting at the top, it was Grace Utnehmer and Natalie Wetzel over Julia Bui-Isabella Graffigna, 6-0, 6-2, Sierra Pine and Glorianna Ring over Georgia Morris and Ella Surberg, 6-2, 6-1, and Keira Sheldon and Kelsei Jimenez over Brianna Bulman and Stefania Llamas, 6-2, 6-1.

