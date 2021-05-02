Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa High baseball team atones with win at Sonoma

“I know this was our sixth game of the year, but we’re still figuring things out. We’ve had a double-digit lead every game, but we know basketball’s a game of runs. Sooner or later a team is going to make a run, and I need to do a better job of utilizing timeouts and subs to minimize those runs,” he said. “The kids are playing hard with positive attitudes, which is what is asked, but we made this game closer than it needed to be.”

The game wasn’t tied for long. Owen Schnaible hit a 3-pointer on a pass from Josh McCormick and Logan Nothmann followed with a layup by splitting the defense, putting the Crushers up 46-41. Sonoma Valley cut it to 46-45, but Nothmann sank 5 of 7 free throws and Jackson Corley hit 2 of 3 to help seal the win for the defending VVAL champions.

It was the 11th league win in a row for Vintage (6-0, 5-0 VVAL), which has 10 games left and no playoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“One good thing about the short season and tight games is that we are comfortable with being uncomfortable. We stay calm and never panic,” Gongora said. “This game was another example of us getting a big lead, the other team making a run, and us regrouping and finishing out the game to get a W. No game has been easy. There is so much parity in the VVAL. Any team can compete with any team in league. There are no gimmes.”