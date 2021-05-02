Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa High baseball team atones with win at Sonoma

The Napa High baseball team regrouped from Friday’s Big Game loss with a 7-5 Vine Valley Athletic League win at Sonoma Valley on Saturday night.
Outhitting the Dragons 10-7, the Grizzlies were led by Dylan Snider (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, run) and Max Knauer (2 for 3, 2 runs). The balanced attack also featured Elliott Zuidema (1 for 4, RBI, run), Connor Ross (1 for 4, run), Lucas Brandon (1 for 2, double, sacrifice bunt, walk, run), Cameron Taylor (1 for 3, RBI), Kaleb Matulich (1 for 3, RBI) and Daniel Healy (1 for 3, run).
Varsity Lacrosse
Goller to be honored
Napa resident Bennett Goller, a senior at Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, is one of 24 Marin County student-athletes who will be honored Monday night as recipients of the Marin Athletic Foundation’s 2021 Eva & Mario Ghilotti Outstanding Student Athlete Award.
They will be individually recognized for their excellence and many accomplishments during their four years of high school at the ceremony, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, May 3, in the stadium at San Rafael High School.
Goller started playing club lacrosse with the Napa Force and is now in his fourth season with Marin Catholic. He played his first two seasons there with his brother, Jack, who is now playing for Colby College. Bennett will join Jack on the team at the NCAA Division III school in Waterville, Maine in the fall.
Marin Catholic is slated to host Vintage at 4 p.m. May 15 in another reunion, of sorts.
“Bennett has several friends on the Vintage team,” said the boys’ mother, Kristin Goller, an admissions counselor at St. John’s Lutheran School in Napa. “They all played together on Napa Force.”
The Marin Athletic Foundation event will not be open to the public, but will be streamed live online.
“Students who are nominated for this prestigious award are first and foremost a top athlete and a model for their teammates in promoting the success of the team both on and off the field,” according to the foundation. “Team contributions include captain, league recognitions and related special honors. These students have demonstrated a record of academic success and leadership in the accomplishment of established goals, are positive models for other students, and are involved in school and community activities other than athletics and academic areas.”
The mission of the MAF, founded in 1984, is to support all 12 Marin County high school athletic programs by focusing on the health, safety and injury prevention of all student athletes. Annual fundraising efforts support the mission mainly through community and corporate donations and an annual golf tournament.
Each fall the foundation recognizes coaches and others who made significant contributions to high school athletics in Marin County through its Hall of Fame induction banquet, and each spring it honors the top male and female scholar athlete from each high school in the county through the OSA Awards banquet. This includes multiple scholarships to students and an annual gift to each athletic department.
The other recipients will be Annabel Teperson of Marin Catholic, The Branson School’s Noelle Namba and Miles Keeffe, Marin Academy’s Georgia Brown and Jacob Young, Novato High’s Bianca Bayer and Mack Carter, Redwood’s Kylie Horstmeyer and Hudson Grace, San Domenico’s Vienna Rist and Tobechukwu Ohajunwa, San Marin’s Lucy Mogan and Sean Burke, San Rafael’s Sarah Williams and Acer Cristea, Drake’s Sophia Calegari and Miles Crock, Tamalpais’ Ella Bogan and Tucker Bougie, Terra Linda’s Vivian Johnson and Jason Hsu, and Tomales’ Alejandra Gutierrez and Misael Gonzalez
Visit marinathleticfoundation.org for more information.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
Trace Willoughby pitched the first 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 6 hits and 2 walks. Zuidema and Ross finished up.
The Grizzlies (2-4, 1-3 VVAL) trailed 1-0 after the first inning, when Sonoma Valley had runners at second and third with one out but scored only one run on a wild pitch. Napa tied it in the second on a Matulich RBI single and held the Dragons in the bottom half thanks to a 5-4-3 double play turned by Zuidema.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Vintage 60, Sonoma Valley 51
After his Crushers relinquished a nine-point halftime lead and watched visiting Sonoma Valley tie Friday night’s game early in the fourth quarter, Vintage head coach Ben Gongora started questioning himself.
“I know this was our sixth game of the year, but we’re still figuring things out. We’ve had a double-digit lead every game, but we know basketball’s a game of runs. Sooner or later a team is going to make a run, and I need to do a better job of utilizing timeouts and subs to minimize those runs,” he said. “The kids are playing hard with positive attitudes, which is what is asked, but we made this game closer than it needed to be.”
The game wasn’t tied for long. Owen Schnaible hit a 3-pointer on a pass from Josh McCormick and Logan Nothmann followed with a layup by splitting the defense, putting the Crushers up 46-41. Sonoma Valley cut it to 46-45, but Nothmann sank 5 of 7 free throws and Jackson Corley hit 2 of 3 to help seal the win for the defending VVAL champions.
It was the 11th league win in a row for Vintage (6-0, 5-0 VVAL), which has 10 games left and no playoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“One good thing about the short season and tight games is that we are comfortable with being uncomfortable. We stay calm and never panic,” Gongora said. “This game was another example of us getting a big lead, the other team making a run, and us regrouping and finishing out the game to get a W. No game has been easy. There is so much parity in the VVAL. Any team can compete with any team in league. There are no gimmes.”
Nothmann led Vintage with 20 points and added 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. Corley had 11 points and 3 rebounds, Everett Mitchell had 7 points, Capitani had 7 points and 8 rebounds, and McCormick had 7 points, 2 steals and 2 assists.
Vintage hits the road for a nonleague game against Windsor High at 7 p.m. Monday, before visiting Napa High for a Big Game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Varsity Girls Basketball
American Canyon 58, Vallejo 35
Junior point guard Trinity Billingsley came up huge for the Wolves in Saturday’s nonleague road victory, draining a season-high 19 points and adding 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks.
Also scoring for American Canyon (4-2) were Jasmine Fontilla (18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals), Destiny Evans (9 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks), Amaree Bennett (5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block), Jullianna Cornelio (5 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals) and Emily Aranda (2 points).
The Wolves, tied with Justin-Siena for second place in the VVAL at 3-1, visit Sonoma Valley (2-2 VVAL) on Wednesday.
Varsity Baseball
Justin-Siena 22, St. Vincent de Paul 12
After getting held to 2 hits in a 5-0 league loss at Casa Grande on Friday, the Braves found their bats at home against the Mustangs in Saturday afternoon’s nonleague game.
The Braves (3-3) took a 4-0 lead in the first inning on triples to the right-field corner by Nick Andrews and Dalen Tinsley and doubles by Noah Young and Braden Snoke.
In his second at-bat, Young sent a moon shot over the right-field fence for his first home run of the season. The Braves scored in every inning. St. Vincent closed the margin to 14-12 in the top of the fifth, but Justin-Siena responded with three runs in the bottom half and five more in the sixth, with Gianni Natuzzi’s two-run single pushing the Braves to the 20-run mark.
Snoke went 4 for 4 with 3 doubles, 2 RBIs, a walk and 2 runs at the plate and got the save in 3 innings aboard the mound, yielding 1 earned run, 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 2.
Natuzzi was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs, a hit by pitch, and a run, and got the win in his season debut on the mound. He threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs on 2 hits, 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.
Andrews was 3 for 4 with a triple, double, 3 RBIs, hit by pitch, walk, 2 stolen bases and 3 runs; Tinsley went 3 for 6 with a triple, double, 5 RBIs and 2 runs; Madden Edwards had a single and RBI; Young was 3 for 5 with the homer, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs and 4 runs; Elias went 1 for 1; and Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs, 2 walks and 4 runs.
Petaluma 8, American Canyon 4
The Wolves fell to 0-4 overall and in VVAL play with Friday’s home loss. Their nine-hit attack was led by Jordan Fisher (2 for 4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, stolen base), Ryan Mitchell (2 for 3, hit by pitch, run) and Roman Webb (2 for 4, 2 RBIs). Also with hits were Tyree Reed (1 for 3, RBI, walk, run, stolen base), Mason Brodit (1 for 3) and Antonnio Lawson (1 for 3, RBI), while Riley Carlos and Dayvon Lucas chipped in walks.
Carlos took the loss after pitching the first 4 2/3 innings and giving up 6 runs (1 earned) on 7 hits, 5 strikeouts and 2 walks. The Wolves visit St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo on Monday before traveling to Justin-Siena on Wednesday for a VVAL game.
Fort Bragg 9, St. Helena 2
St. Helena 7, Fort Bragg 0
The Saints split Friday’s home doubleheader, moving their records to 5-4 overall and 5-3 in the North Central League I.
St. Helena was out-hit just 10-8 in the opener but committed 6 errors to the Timberwolves’ zero. Liam Gilson pitched the first six innings and gave up 8 runs (3 earned) on 9 hits, 3 strikeouts and 1 walk. The Saints’ hits came from Jasper Henry (2 for 4, RBI), Miles Harvey (2 for 3), Gilson (1 for 4, double, RBI, stolen base), Justin Maldonado (1 for 3, run), Alejandro Guzman (1 for 2) and JV call-up Micah Marquez (1 for 1, run). Stacy Nelson III and Brent Isdahl each drew 2 walks and JV call-up Justice Penterman 1 walk.
Nelson blanked the Timberwolves with 6 innings of 1-hit ball in the second game, striking out 7 and walking 2. Henry pitched a hitless seventh with 2 walks.
St. Helena’s 9 hits came from Marquez (2 for 3, RBI), Henry (2 for 3, double, 3 runs), Spencer Printz (1 for 4, 2 RBIs, stolen base), Isdahl (1 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, walk, run), Harvey (1 for 3, RBI, sacrifice bunt, stolen base), Guzman (1 for 2) and Gilson (1 for 3, 2 runs, walk, stolen base). Diego Nunez and Maldonado were hit by pitches.
Varsity Softball
American Canyon 12, Justin-Siena 0
Jaida Fulcher pitched a three-hit shutout with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk, helping her cause by going 2 for 3 with double, as the visiting Wolves blanked the Braves in a VVAL game Friday.
Also hitting for American Canyon (6-1, 5-0 VVAL) were Maddy Chambers (3 for 4, home run, double, 4 RBIs, 2 runs, stolen base), Angelia Rodriguez (3 for 4, 2 runs), Kylee Sandino (2 for 2, home run, 2 RBIs, walk, run), Alexis Abalos (2 for 4, RBI, 2 runs, stolen base), Raegan Jackson (1 for 1, double, RBI, 2 runs, 2 walks, 2 stolen bases) and Leila Jackson (1 for 2, RBI, hit by pitch, run). Alexandria Yra contributed a walk and run and Lindsay Feinberg scored a run.
For Justin-Siena, Alexis Barlas was 1 for 1, Eleanor Meyers and Alexandra Mazzucci each went 1 for 2, and Paige Horn drew a walk.
JV Softball
Vintage 3, Redwood 0
Desianna Garcia pitched and went 2 for 4, leading off the game with a single and scoring on a single by Emilee Duncan, as the Crushers won Friday’s nonleague game in Larkspur.
Yazmine Navarro reached base and scored on errors in the second inning to make it 2-0. Duncan singled and scored on a Taliyah DeLuna single in the third for a 3-0 lead.
Emily Franco (2 for 3) and Garcia were Vintage’s only base runners after that. They didn’t score, but neither did the two Giants that also reached base after the third.
Devin Viruet added a walk for the Crushers.
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 16, St. Helena 6 (6 innings)
In a crazy game, the Braves led 5-2 after one inning, were tied 5-5 with the visiting Saints after four, and then put it away with an eight-run outburst in the fifth.
Leading Justin-Siena’s 10-hit attack were Timmy Walsh (2 for 5, 2 RBIs, run), Denzel Dilley (2 for 3, RBI, 2 runs, walk) and Aidan Phinney (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs). Also with hits were Kevin Montes (1 for 1, double, 3 RBIs, run), Emrys Davies (1 for 3, RBI, 2 runs), Andrew Hileman (1 for 1, 2 runs) and Cesar Evina (1 for 2, RBI). Patrick Elias added an RBI, Matt Chadsey 2 runs, and Trevor L’Esperance a walk and run.
Eddie Padilla pitched the last two innings to get the win, allowing one unearned run on 4 hits and 1 strikeout.
St. Helena’s five hits came from Micah Marquez (1 for 4), Justice Penterman (1 for 3, run, walk), Zantor Segura (1 for 2, 2 walks, run), Thomas Herdell (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Jake Salling (1 for 2). Josh Johnson chipped in an RBI, walk and 2 runs, and Wynton Meyer 2 walks and a run.