The Napa High boys tennis team opened its season with a 6-1 Vine Valley Athletic League victory over visiting American Canyon on Thursday.
Winning in singles for the Grizzlies were No. 1 Jason Mateescu, 6-0, 6-2 over Billy Biondini; No. 2 Ashur Webster, 6-2, 6-2 over Eduardo Perez; No. 3 Beau Parriott, 6-1, 6-1 over Joseph Brondin; and No. 4 Eric Navarro, 6-0, 6-3 over Evan Valdez.
The Grizzlies’ No. 1 doubles team of CJ Tiebout and Ethan Transon won 6-3, 6-1 over Jose Lopez and Kenneth Ferguson; and their No. 3 double team of Bruno Zanelli and Carlos Hernandez, 6-0, 6-0 over Gurki Sandhu and Emari Dunn.
League play continues for the teams Tuesday as American Canyon hosts Casa Grande and Napa visits Petaluma for 3 p.m. matches.
Varsity Boys Lacrosse
Justin-Siena 20, Drake 1
The Braves (2-1) overcame pouring rain and a quick 1-0 deficit to score 20 unanswered goals against their former Marin County Athletic League opponent Tuesday night in San Anselmo.
Connor Machado had seven goals and three assists, Tommy Crist five goals and five assists, and Aidan Cushing four goals and five assists to lead Justin-Siena. Miles Williams and Michael Fitzgerald each added a goal and an assist.
“We were happy to be able to get a game in yesterday despite the weather,” said Braves head coach John Murray. “It’s always good to have a strong showing on the road, especially against an old MCAL opponent.”
Justin-Siena is scheduled to visit Windsor for its Vine Valley Athletic League opener at 7 p.m. Monday.
Varsity Basketball
Trinity Prep players honored
Earning All-Northern Pacific Athletic Conference honors for the Crusaders this season were Sophia Haeuser and Jessica Duncan, who both made the Second Team for the girls, and Daniel Arend, who received Honorable Mention for the boys.
Varsity Wrestling
Justin-Siena hands out honors
At the “Wrestle Brave” Awards Ceremony on Wednesday night, Kurtis Baca received an All-Heart Award for “courage.” Nico Minardos received an All-Heart Award for “perseverance.” Syohei Harr received the Wrestle Brave belt for being the only member of the Class of 2019 to compete all four years with the program. Sebastian Medina received an All-Heart Award for his “resilience.” Jacob Guiducci was the team’s Iron Man of the Year, which encompasses attendance at training sessions, tournaments and overall performance.
Guiducci and Baca also received Wrestling Scholar medals, as did George Khoury, Vishnu Vijayakumar and Caden Parlett, for achieving a GPA of 4.0 or higher.
“We have a bright future ahead of us as we awarded nine varsity letters to first-year wrestlers and will return 16 members of our team should they accept the challenge next year,” said Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci.
“Syohei left an important message, urging the underclassmen to stick it out and not quit. Man, we were proud when he made that speech. He will be missed, as will (senior) Tommy Lopez, who came to us as a sophomore transfer from Fairfield. Their commitment to the Wrestle Brave movement will not be forgotten.”