Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa High, Justin wrestlers place

he Napa High wrestling team picked up four medals while placing ninth as a team at the King of the Mat Tournament, held Friday and Saturday at Windsor High.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Liam Gorman placed fourth, Chris Gaxiola took fifth, and David Lopez and Yovanni each finished sixth in their weight classes.

Justin-Siena 197-pounder Brandon Guiducci placed first, cruising to the finals before facing a rugged test from a Folsom wrestler and pulled out a 6-1 decision. Fellow senior John Bishop also competed in the tournament.

In the Barnburner tournament at Livermore High, Justin-Siena’s Brynna Cohee and Sophia Conley rolled through the field in the same weight class and both made the final. The pair opted to not wrestle each other and share the title.

“Sophia and Brynna sharing the glory is pretty awesome,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “Brandon’s day was a bit nostalgic as he wrestled a ton of youth events at Windsor High and for him to go out as King of the Mat with a battle from a Tier 1 Sac-Joaquin Section program like Folsom is huge.

“We had a light turnout for both events, but we’re proud of the kids who stepped to the line today. Much respect for our coaches who continue to make these split squads happen. Coach (Rob) Cohee and Coach Nilla (Mercado) had a 14-hour day in Livermore. We were also appreciative of Coach (Jaret) Newton, who came to Windsor for what amounted to an 11-hour day for us. Love this staff.”

Jessye Wood took first for the Napa High girls at 237 pounds and Eunice Cruz Hererra (152) placed fourth.

For the Napa High junior varsity boys at the Barnburner, Isaiah Madrigal and Mario Deianni each placed first, Dylan Smith, Joseph Payne and David Amezcua each took second, and Aran O’Brien and Agustin Fernandez grabbed fourths.

The Braves host American Canyon at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Vintage 70, Casa Grande 64

The Crushers played their second game Monday night without senior captain and leading scorer Ben Jackson and Miles MacPherson did all he could to make up for the loss by scoring 28 points. The junior was ready from the jump, scoring 10 of Vintage’s 24 first-half points.

“Ben told the team to bring the hammer at the start and not to let Casa have any momentum,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “The team did just that. Our energy at the start was great.”

The Crushers (12-9, 4-3 VVAL) jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the first three minutes and led 22-4 with a little over a minute to go in the first quarter.

“The bench energy was great,” Gongora added. “I think having Ben behind the bench helped morale.”

The Gauchos (4-16, 0-7 VVAL) made only two field goals in the first quarter as Vintage took a 24-8 lead into the second.

“I know we were a bit frustrated with our start at their place (in a 64-49 win on Jan. 4), scoring only three first-quarter points, and wanted to make up for that tonight,” the coach said.

Casa Grande settled down and fought back in the second frame with 21 points. However, MacPherson’s hot hand continued to burn bright as he scored 11 of the Crushers 15 second-quarter points, taking Vintage into the break with a 39-29 lead.

“’Don’t left off the accelerator’ was the message at halftime,” said Gongora. “Wins are hard-fought and tough to come by. I didn’t want the team celebrating at halftime.”

It was back to work for the Crushers in the third. Vintage forced numerous turnovers that resulted in buckets. Leading the way was junior Jace Lopez, who scored 8 of his 14 points in the quarter.

“I loved how we came out in the third. The energy and effort was great,” the coach said. “This was the first game where we actually improved our defensive intensity while having a double-digit lead.”

Vintage took a 59-42 lead into the fourth.

“At that point I’m looking to get guys some minutes and subbed a bit more causally than maybe I should have,” Gongora said. “Who knows?”

The Gauchos left in their starters and went on a run of their own, cutting the deficit to single digits.

“Different coaches have different philosophies,” said Gongora. “If I kept the starters in, then I’m running up the score. Casa decided to keep their starters in and press. It’s all good. Great learning opportunity for our guys who haven’t been in as often during pressure times. Constant self-improvement. I tell them all the time, it’s only bad if we don’t learn from it.”

All 12 players who suited up saw action. They included Grayson Wyman, who saw limited action returning from injury. Si Sabbagha finished with 13 points, Elias Alvarez 11 points and 6 rebounds, and Collin Durfee 3 points.

The Crushers, who hit 10 3-pointers, will host first-place Justin-Siena (18-2, 7-0 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.