The Napa High volleyball team improved to 2-1 with a marathon 25-15, 25-27, 25-16, 17-25, 15-10 victory over visiting San Marin that lasted 2½ hours Wednesday night.
Napa was led by McCauley Smith’s 21 kills and 8 services aces, Shannon Sowersby’s 42 assists and 11 kills, Kelly Leighton’s 7 kills, and Maddie Larson’s 13 digs.
The Grizzlies have been without four players due to injury.
“We look forward to having our full squad back soon,” said Napa High head coach Kelly Van Winden, whose squad was to host Montgomery on Thursday before hosting American Canyon in its Vine Valley Athletic League opener on Tuesday.
Vanden 3, Vintage 0
The Vikings swept the Crushers in three close sets Wednesday night in Fairfield, 25-18, 25-19, 26-24.
Leading Vintage were Maddie Klungel (5 kills, 14 assists, 5 blocks), Julia Bodor (5 kills, 3 blocks), Maddie Flohr (2 kills, 7 digs), Olivia Ostler (4 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 3 aces) and Sarah Gauger (4 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills).
The Crushers play in the Albany Tournament on Saturday, and host Casa Grande in their VVAL opener on Tuesday.
Prep Girls Golf
Vintage 309, Sonoma Valley 349
The Crushers improved to 2-0 in VVAL play with Tuesday’s win at Sonoma National Golf Course.
Leading Vintage were Cierra Yeager with a 56, Sophie Saleh and Brooke Knudsen with 61s, and Kyli Cleveland with a 63.
Prep Girls Tennis
Justin-Siena 6, Cardinal Newman 1
Sweeping singles for the Braves in Tuesday's home victory were – at No. 1 through No. 4, respectively – Priyanka Shanker, who beat Isabella Brunner 6-0, 6-2, Bella Rampa, who shut out Katrina Aguirre 6-0, 6-0, Presley Schultz, who lost the first set 7-5 and trailed 4-1 in the second before the Cardinals' Jenna Yuan defaulted due to illness, and Ashlyn Mills, who blanked Isabella Blakeley 6-0, 6-0.
Justin-Siena's first doubles team of Roses Newell and Lucia Lanzafame fell to Audrey Seymour and Elizabeth Hale, 6-3, 6-1. But the Braves' Kendall Manasse and Megha Jackson scratched out a comeback victory over Ally Astheimer and Alyssa Natale, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (12-10). At third doubles, Justin-Siena's Libby Birkbeck and Ines Kellar beat Paige Foster and Kara Lepe 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7).
JV Volleyball
Vintage 2, Vanden 0
The Crushers swept the Vikings on Wednesday, 25-23, 25-20. They were led by Celeste Calderon (15 digs, 2 assists), Evelyn Gillis (10 digs, 7 kills, 1 ace), Gemma Bahnsen (2 kills, 2 blocks), Lyla Cosper (3 kills, 1 ace), Maddie McPhee (2 kills, 6 assists, 2 aces), Makenzie Wallace (3 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces, 8 assists) and Reese Larson (7 digs).
Napa 2, San Marin 0
The Grizzlies swept the visiting Mustangs on Wednesday, 25-22, 25-23, improving to 1-2.
Freshman Volleyball
Vintage 2, Vanden 0
Pacing the Crushers in their 25-17, 25-13 sweep Wednesday were Lyla Kaufman (4 kills), Ashley Ellis (3 aces, 2 assists), Raquel Stevens (2 kills, 5 aces, 4 digs), Beverly Bolen (4 aces, 4 digs) and Sophia Notaro (2 kills, 2 assists).
San Marin 2, Napa 0
The Grizzlies fell to 1-1 with Wednesday’s home loss.