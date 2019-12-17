Napa High junior Brock Bowers was named football Most Valuable Player of the Vine Valley Athletic League at a recent coaches meeting.
Vintage High junior quarterback Jacob Aaron is the Offensive Player of the Year, American Canyon senior linebacker Kekoa Wilson is Defensive Player of the Year, Vintage senior center Jack Odell is Lineman of the Year, and Napa High junior Erik Vargas is Kicker of the Year.
Also on the All-VVAL First Team for Vintage are senior linebacker Bryer Scott, senior wide receiver/defensive back Cutler Low, senior DB Harrison Barrett, senior running back Mauricio Castro and sophomore offensive lineman Louie Canepa.
Napa’s other First Team honorees are senior quarterback Isaiah Newton, senior free safety Kyle Jezycki, senior DB Tyler Clark, and sophomore DL Thomas Hatton.
For American Canyon, the other First Team selections are senior defensive linemen Derrick Conner and Jeffery Brown, senior QB Vance Eschenberg, senior WR Justin Del Rosario and junior DB Jordan Fisher.
Justin-Siena had First Team honorees in senior TE-LB Miles Williams, senior WR-DB Solomone Anitoni, senior DE-OL Grant Koehler and junior QB Hudson Beers.
Vintage’s Second Team selections are senior offensive linemen Jaydn Degarmo, senior RB-DL Pedja Zivkovic, senior DL Matthew Hanes., junior QB-RB-WR-DB Bill Chaidez, junior RB-LB Ian Avalos, junior WR-DB Sam Neal and sophomore RB-LB Dylan Smith.
Napa High’s Second Team honorees are junior RB Benito Saldivar RB, junior LB Isaac Rojas, senior OL Jose Santos and junior OL Emilio Deianni.
American Canyon’s Second Team honorees were senior RB Jimmy Larson. senior DB Kaave Gaviola, junior RB Ezekiel Anderson and junior DL Ronald “Jordan” Hamilton.
For Justin-Siena, senior OL/LB Marcus Nunes, senior WR-DB Blake Hoban, senior DE-OL Christian Kappler and junior RB Noah Young made the Second Team.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Prolific Prep improves to 15-0
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian moved to 15-0 on the season by defeating CIBA Elite, 115-72, behind 30 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds and 2 steals from senior guard Nimari Burnett on Saturday at Los Medanos College in Pittsburg.
The Texas Tech-bound Burnett also held guarded 6-foot-11 senior power forward Makur Maker the entire game and held him to 12 points – a 3-pointer, a 2-pointer and seven free throws.
Senior guard Jalen Green came close to a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds, and senior power forward Coleman had 16 points on 3 of 3 shooting from the 3-point arc.
Junior power forward Frank Anselem had 13 rebounds and 8 points, and senior center Saba Gigiberia added 10 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks.
The Crew were still without starting small forward Mawot Mag, a Rutgers signee, 6-foot-7 junior power forward and sixth-man Fallou Cisse, and 6-foot-11 freshman center Pierre Geneste due to injuries.
Prolific Prep will play next in the Chick Fil-A-Classic this weekend, Friday through Monday, at Richland Northeast High in Columbia, S.C.