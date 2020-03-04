Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa High's Leon named VVAL Player of the Year in boys soccer

The Vine Valley Athletic League’s soccer coaches held their all-league meeting Monday night and selected junior center back Salvador Leon of second-place Napa High as VVAL Player of the Year.
The Offensive Player of the Year is junior forward Emmanuel Duran of league champion Vintage, and the Co-Defensive Players of the Year are Napa High senior right back Angel Rodriguez and Vintage junior center back Angel Tapia.
Also on the First Team for Vintage are junior forward Gerardo Perez and sophomore center midfielder Landon Leal Ruiz, Napa High junior left back Luis Rodriguez, Justin-Siena senior midfielder Josiah Gutierrez, and American Canyon junior left midfielder Sergio Navarro and sophomore center defender Graeson Gamorras.
On the Second Team are Napa High senior center midfielder Irving Flores and junior midfielder Damian Medrano, Vintage senior defender Jose “Sonic” Aviña and junior forward Yahir Escalona, and American Canyon senior forward Adrian Ayala.
Varsity Girls Soccer
All-VVAL honorees named
All-Vine Valley Athletic League selections were made by coaches at a meeting Monday night.
Fourth-place Vintage landed senior Irais Hernandez and junior Meredith Cuevas on the First Team, and fifth-place American Canyon has senior captain Christin Locke and junior captain Cyrene Paez on the top squad. Also making the First Team was sophomore Tessa Salvestrin of Justin-Siena.
Making the Second Team were Vintage senior Lauren “Peach” Wagner and junior Maile Sittler, American Canyon sophomore Kyla Martin and freshman Aminah Hilliard, and Justin-Siena sophomore Jillian Fischer.
Varsity Baseball
Vintage 11, Montgomery 1
Dylan Rody pitched a 2-hitter for the Crushers (3-0) while getting plenty of run support in Santa Rosa on Tuesday. He struck out 4 and walked 3, giving up only an unearned run in the third inning. The Crushers led 4-1 after three innings and 8-1 after four and put it away with a three-run sixth.
Davide Migotto went 3 for 5 with an RBI and 3 runs scored to lead Vintage’s 12-hit attack. Also with hits were Nick Schuttish (2 for 3, double, 4 RBIs, sacrifice fly, 2 runs), Connor Smith (2 for 3, double, 3 RBIs, walk), Ian Avalos (2 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, run), Jake Whipple (1 for 4, RBI, run), Reid McCaffery (1 for 4, 2 runs) and Jorge Rios-Lopez (1 for 1).
Charlie Seitz also scored and Logan Nothmann, Gavin Rabanal and Logan Lines added walks for Vintage, which hosts Redwood (3-1) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Piedmont 3, St. Helena 2
Piedmont broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth on Saturday thanks to three straight singles off of St. Helena starter Stacy Nelson, who went the full six innings for the Saints. He allowed 7 hits and 3 walks while striking out 4. All 3 runs were earned.
St. Helena got a run back in the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Caleb Granados, and had the tying run on base in the seventh but couldn’t drive him home.
The Saints (1-1) managed only 4 hits as a team. Jonathan Gamble went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. The other hit was Granados’ knock, which drove in Gamble.
St. Helena is back in action Thursday when it travels to Napa for a 3:30 p.m. game. The Saints will then visit Justin-Siena at 11 a.m. Saturday for a game that will be broadcast on KVON 1440 AM.
Varsity Softball
American Canyon 1, Windsor 0
Sophomore pitcher Yanesa Rosas fired a three-hit shutout in the Wolves’ season opener at home Saturday afternoon.
Another sophomore, Alexis Abalos, drove in freshman Angelia Rodriguez with the game’s only run in the fifth inning.
A double from junior Maddy Chambers (1 for 3, walk) being the exception, six of the Wolves’ seven hits were by sophomores Raegan Jackson (2 for 3, stolen base), Abalos (1 for 3, sacrifice, RBI) and Rosas (1 for 3, walk) or freshmen Kylee Sandino (1 for 3, stolen base) and Rodriguez (1 for 2, run, stolen base).
American Canyon (1-0) visits San Rafael (2-0) at 4 p.m. Thursday.