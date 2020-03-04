Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa High's Leon named VVAL Player of the Year in boys soccer

Making the Second Team were Vintage senior Lauren “Peach” Wagner and junior Maile Sittler, American Canyon sophomore Kyla Martin and freshman Aminah Hilliard, and Justin-Siena sophomore Jillian Fischer.

Varsity Baseball

Vintage 11, Montgomery 1

Dylan Rody pitched a 2-hitter for the Crushers (3-0) while getting plenty of run support in Santa Rosa on Tuesday. He struck out 4 and walked 3, giving up only an unearned run in the third inning. The Crushers led 4-1 after three innings and 8-1 after four and put it away with a three-run sixth.

Davide Migotto went 3 for 5 with an RBI and 3 runs scored to lead Vintage’s 12-hit attack. Also with hits were Nick Schuttish (2 for 3, double, 4 RBIs, sacrifice fly, 2 runs), Connor Smith (2 for 3, double, 3 RBIs, walk), Ian Avalos (2 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, run), Jake Whipple (1 for 4, RBI, run), Reid McCaffery (1 for 4, 2 runs) and Jorge Rios-Lopez (1 for 1).

Charlie Seitz also scored and Logan Nothmann, Gavin Rabanal and Logan Lines added walks for Vintage, which hosts Redwood (3-1) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Piedmont 3, St. Helena 2