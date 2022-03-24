Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa High uses 7-run 5th to pull away from AmCan in baseball, 10-3

The Napa High baseball team evened its overall record with a 10-3 victory at American Canyon in the Vine Valley Athletic League opener for each team Wednesday.

The Grizzlies (5-5 overall) led just 3-1 before breaking it open with 7 runs in the fifth. Dylan Snider led off with a walk and scored on a one-out single by Leo Saldivar. Cameron Taylor doubled Saldivar to third and Graham Chapouris walked to load the bases to set up Dylan Scopesi’s two-run single, making it 6-1.

Chapouris scored from third on a double-steal and Thomas Hatton walked. After a strikeout, Elliott Zuidema’s RBI single and Snider’s two-run single made it 10-1.

Dylan Newman pitched the first 4 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing 3 runs (all earned) on 3 hits, 4 walks, 2 hit batters and 4 strikeouts. Noah Massey (1 1/3 innings, 2 hits, strikeout, walk, 2 hit batters) relieved him before Chapouris pitched a perfect seventh.

Napa out-hit the Wolves 12-5, led by Connor Ross (2 for 3, double, hit by pitch, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Scopesi (2 for 3, 2 stolen bases), Snider (2 for 4, 3 stolen bases), Taylor (2 for 4, double, RBI, stolen base, run scored) and Saldivar (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, stolen base, run scored). Also chipping in at the plate were Kaleb Matulich (1 for 4, run scored) and Zuidema (1 for 5, RBI, stolen base, run scored).

Starting pitcher Isaiah Peterson took the loss for the Wolves (0-9 overall), giving up 5 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings on 6 hits and 4 strikeouts. Mason Harris came in and got the last two outs of the fifth after giving up an earned run in 2/3 of an inning. A costly Wolves error led to 3 unearned Napa runs in the fifth. Dillon Kaner pitched the sixth and seventh innings without allowing a run, giving up just 2 hits.

Kaner helped himself at the plate with an RBI single, going 1 for 2 with a stolen base. Jaedon Mendoza was 1 for 2 with an RBI double, J.J. Sundita was 2 for 3 and scored a run, and Dayvon Lucas was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Mario Juarez and Harris each scored a run for the Wolves.

On Friday, the Wolves will travel to Petaluma to play Casa Grande (7-3, 0-1 VVAL).

JV Baseball

American Canyon 12, Napa 2, 5 innings

Spencer Watson went the distance on the mound and improved to 3-0 as the Wolves won in a mercy rule-shortened VVAL opener Wednesday. Watson gave up 5 hits, struck out 1, and gave up his first walk of the season, and helped his cause by going 1 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs and a run scored.

Dylan Brown led American Canyon (4-3 overall) by going 4 for 4 with a triple, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Lorenzo Caoile was 3 for 3 with 2 stolen bases and scored 3 times, Noah Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored, Erick Lopez was 1 for 1 with a double, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored, Archer Hilsabeck went 1 for 2 with a double, RBI and stolen base, Kaden Roberts was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Pierre Smith scored 2 runs.