Napa High sophomore Benito Saldivar came up one win short of a medal at the prestigious Sierra Nevada Classic wrestling tournament, held Thursday and Friday at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
On Friday, Saldivar received a first-round bye before getting pinned by Rancho Bernardo-San Diego junior Gavin Concepcion in 2:57. He came back in consolation action by pinning Carson’s Luis Mayoral in 4:10, winning 3-1 over Del Oro’s Cesar Jaimes, pinning Analy’s Preston Bagan – the No. 8 seed – in 3:52, and winning by injury default over Trey Walters of North Valley.
On Saturday, Saldivar ran into the No. 3 seed, Gabe Vidlak of Cascade Christian (Ore.), who pinned him in 40 seconds to end his tournament. Vidlak went on to win three more matches and take third place.
Cole Lex (285) also had a strong tournament for the Grizzlies, finishing 2-2 after getting pinned in 3:35 by Rafael Hinojosa of Liberty (Hillsboro, Ore.) in his opener. He came back with a 5-4 decision over Casa Roble’s Simon Villalovos and a 1:38 pin of McQueen-Reno’s Angel Martinez, before getting pinned in 1:00 by Wood’s Javier Contreras.
Brandon Bledsoe (126) went 1-2 for Napa. He lost his opener 3-0 to Chance Hendrickson (Harrisburg, Ore.), pinned Kamden Seal of Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls), then lost 10-2 to Justin Winn (Burns, Ore.).
Vintage’s Tucker Lanoue went 2-2. The senior stormed through the first two rounds at 152 pounds, pinning El Capitan-Merced’s Shane Carl in 1:54 and Cardinal Newman’s Clayton Utter in 1:16. A 48-second pin by No. 2 seed Cage Hendry of Lakeland (Rathdrum, Idaho) sent him into the consolation bracket, where Lanoue bowed out with a 7-6 loss to Shasta’s Aydin Facey, the 11th seed.
Konrad Fiske (285) also went 2-2 for the Crushers. He was pinned in 2:24 by Lakeland’s Sam Feusier, but pinned Quincy’s Andrew Bagley in 1:15 and Shasta’s Gianni Palacio in 1:53, before getting dispatched by Carmel’s Satchel Sherman in 14 seconds.
Antonio Macedo (170) went 1-2 for the Vintage, getting a bye and a 9-1 win over Parker Luthy (Spanish Springs (Sparks. Nev.) before dropping a 5-0 decision to Castro Valley’s Isaac Morris. Cupertino’s Robert Piearcy then ended Macedo’s tournament with a 2:04 pin.
Saul Valle (160) also went 1-2. He was pinned in 2:27 by Beau Chacon (Spring Creek, Nev.) but came back with a 5-0 win over Wood’s Connor Lenke, before getting pinned in 1:00 by Carmel’s Hunter Brophy.
Dominic Smith (220) also went 1-2. He lost a 4-3 decision to Pleasant Grove’s Jack O’Connor, pinned Hug’s Angel Hernandez in 47 seconds, and was pinned by Carmel Valley’s Olandis Mathes, the eventual eighth-placer.
Vintage’s other two entrants went 0-2. Dylan Smith (160) was pinned by Reno’s Tasker Eason in 1:06 and by Cameron Garinger (Lebanon, Ore.) in 2:53. Reece Imrie (120) was pinned in 1:27 by Yerington’s Thorne Milligan and lost a 7-2 decision to Case Cornmesser of Churchill County (Fallon, Nev.).
The rest of Napa High’s entrants also went 0-2.
Senior 182-pounder Chase LaRue was pinned by Dax Bennett (Harrisburg, Ore.) in 1:16 and lost 12-1 to Liam Leckie of Vista del Lago-Folsom.
Calvin Snider (145) was pinned in 1:52 by Logan Davis (Yerington, Nev.) and in 2:28 by Rudy Zepeda of Palma-Salinas.
Manuel Infante (152) was pinned in 21 seconds by Elijah Cleaver (Nyssa, Ore.) before losing a 3-2 nailbiter to Miles Ipsen of Reno High.
Garrett Axton (160) was pinned in 5:04 by Kirk Magras of Vista del Lago and lost by technical fall, 18-3, to Julian Mares of Bishop Amat (La Puente).
Benjamin Salas (195) was pinned in 3:13 by Colby Hagan of Ridgevue (Nampa, Idaho) and in 2:28 by Shelton Martinez of Quincy.
In team scoring, Vintage finished 64th and Napa 70th out of 87 schools.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena opens tourney with wins
The Braves defeated Durham 35-25 in Thursday’s opener and Lincoln-San Francisco 60-55 in Friday’s second round at the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at Menlo School in Atherton.
Against Durham, Justin-Siena (7-6) used suffocating defense to get out to a 24-9 halftime lead.
Ashlee Whittemore had 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Karlie Wells six points and eight rebounds to lead the way. Also contributing were Isabella Wright (five points, two rebounds), Ella Thatcher (two points, three rebounds, two steals), Sarah Reynolds (two points) and Lexi Rosenbrand (four rebounds).
“Our defense definitely carried us in this one as we struggled in the second half to find an offensive rhythm,” said Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt. “That being said, we did a good job of staying locked in defensively and keeping them from getting too close.”
The Braves play East Palo Alto Academy at 6 p.m. Saturday at Menlo School.