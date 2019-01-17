The Napa High wrestling team defeated host Sonoma Valley, 39-33, in Vine Valley Athletic League action Wednesday night.
The Grizzlies got pins from Roberto Navarette (140 pounds), in 2:55 over Owen Brown and Emilio Deianni (197) in 36 seconds over Sam Weisiger.
Winning by decision for Napa were Benito Saldivar (128) over Ean Schiffman, 10-8; Manuel Infante (147) over Zander Casillas, 3-2; and Chase LaRue (184) over Hank Schoeningh, 6-3.
Earning forfeit wins for the Grizzlies were Graham Gongora (115), Stephania Barrientos (120) and Cole Lex (287).
The Dragons got pins from Macklyn Liss (134), in 1:04 over Miguel Bustos; Daniel Gallo (152), in 5:26 over Nathan Schwarze; and Lawson Lee (172), in 2:32 over Rudy Hernandez. They also got a decision win from Ryan Sherwood (162), 11-5 over Garrett Axton, and forfeits from Talon Bragg (108) and Tyler Winslow (222).
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 33, Justin-Siena 18
The Crushers improved to 6-0 in VVAL play with Tuesday’s win at Justin-Siena.
Nicole Gleeson led Vintage (10-9 overall) with a game-high 13 points and had three steals, Alyssa Andrews added 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, Maya Sapienza five points, three rebounds and two steals, Kate Ilsley two points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Eden Wood two points, two rebounds and an assist.
The Braves trailed just 12-11 before the Crushers went on a 15-0 run that overlapped the second and third quarters. Justin-Siena committed 26 turnovers.
Leading the Braves were Isabella Wright (eight points, 11 rebounds), Ella Thatcher (four points), Karlie Wells (three points, five rebounds), Lexi Rosenbrand (three points) and Kiran Monteverdi (three assists, two rebounds).
“We were incredibly proud of our players in this game,” said Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt. “They competed for four quarters and I thought we did a nice job defensively against a good team. We just could not score consistently and did not give ourselves enough opportunities to score, which was definitely in part because of Vintage’s defense.”
Varsity Boys Basketball
Napa 66, Casa Grande 59
The first-place Grizzlies picked up another tough road victory Wednesday night, improving to 6-0 in the VVAL and 14-5 overall.
For Napa, Zach Swim had 21 points, six rebounds and two assists, Stephen Blume 13 points and three rebounds, and Brock Bowers 11 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.
Brayden Greenlee had 11 points and three steals, Vince O’Kelley six points and three rebounds, and Tyler Oda four points and six assists.
The Grizzlies host Sonoma Valley on Friday night.
JV Boys Basketball
Vintage 55, Justin-Siena 44
The Crushers (9-6, 3-3 VVAL) were led by Justin Van Maren’s 13 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday night’s home victory. Everett Mitchell had 10 points and four blocks and Sam Neal added 10 points and five steals for Vintage, which travels to Casa Grande on Friday.
Napa 53, Casa Grande 46
The Grizzlies clawed back from a 22-8 first-quarter deficit to defeat host Casa Grande on Wednesday night in Petaluma.
Aiden McDonald had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Jack Giguiere 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists to pace Napa, while Christoph Horton pulled down nine boards and chipped in five points.