The Napa High wrestling team defeated visiting American Canyon, 51-25, in a Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet Thursday night.
Winning for the Grizzlies were Benito Saldivar (122 pounds) over Ramon Gamboa by first-period pin; Brandon Bledsoe (128) over Devin Garingarao by second-period pin; Manuel Infante (147) over Thomas Manibusan by first-period pin; Nathan Schwarze (154) over Joshua Salazar by first-period pin; Brady Bledsoe (172) over Kyle Racel, 6-2; Chase LaRue (184) over Marben Centeno by first-period pin; Marcus Lex (222) over Jesus Sanchez by second-period pin; Cole Lex (287) by first-period pin; and Benjamin Salas (197) by forfeit.
The Wolves got wins from Mekhai Sta Rosa (108) over Jack Lucier, 17-10; Elijah Beronilla (115) over Graham Gongora by first-period pin; Zachary Ferrer (134) over Miguel Bustos by first-period pin; Aaron Villa Carlos (140) over Roberto Navarrete, 13-2; and Alec Hoover (162) over Gunnar Reger by second-period pin.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Justin-Siena 1, Napa 0
The Braves scored late in the first half on one of many goals this season by Tessa Salvestrin, but the freshman’s first header score of the season, on an assist by captain Lauren Flaherty.
Sophia Van Duzer recorded the shutout in goal for Justin-Siena (2-9-2, 2-5-2 VVAL), while forward Jocelyn Stojack had a great game disrupting the back line of the Grizzlies (0-15-1, 0-8 VVAL), head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said. He added that captain Mikaela Zeiter did a great job in back shutting down Napa’s attack.
Casa Grande 3, American Canyon 0
The Gauchos led 2-0 at halftime and shut out the Wolves in Petaluma on Friday night.
Greta Fast manned American Canyon’s goal in the first half and Kaitlyn Mannor in the second half.
Cyrene Paez, Christin Locke and Alexus Jackson attacked well for the Wolves (3-10-2, 3-4-2 VVAL).
“Their spirits are up,” American Canyon head coach Travis Behn said. “They knew they were playing the No. 1 team in our league, and we’re really banged up.”
Varsity Girls Basketball
St. Vincent de Paul 41, Calistoga 39
After tying Friday night’s North Central League IV home game at 39-39 on Vanesa Quiepo’s two technical free throws with less than 10 seconds left, Calistoga committed a turnover. Inbounding under their own basket with 6.5 seconds left, the Mustangs set up Alex Ditizio’s point-blank layup as time expired. Quiepo finished a team-high 17 points and Laila Elkeshen scored 11, seven in the fourth quarter, for Calistoga (8-9, 2-3 NCL IV).
Varsity Boys Basketball
St. Vincent de Paul 58, Calistoga 36
Calistoga didn’t score its first point until 1:30 remained in the first quarter and trailed 19-3 after the stanza Friday night, and never got closer than 15 points the rest of the league home game.
Jasiel Flores scored 14 points and Joey Russo scored nine to lead the Wildcats, who fell to 6-13 on the season and 2-3 in league play.
JV Boys Basketball
Vintage 55, Petaluma 45
The Crushers won their four straight game Friday night at home, improving to 12-6 overall and 6-3 in VVAL play. They were led by Everett Mitchell’s 17 points and 10 rebounds and Alex Dehzad’s 14 points. Vintage trailed by three at halftime, but used strong defense in the third quarter to grab the lead for good. They will host Napa at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
JV Girls Soccer
Casa Grande 8, American Canyon 2
Crystal Torres and Isabelle Aguilera scored in the second half for the Wolves, who trailed 3-0 at halftime Friday night in Petaluma.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 45, Petaluma 41
The Crushers improved to 11-4 on the season and 6-2 in the VVAL with a home victory over Petaluma on Friday night. Their nine scorers were led by Cole Capitani (14 points, eight rebounds), Daniel Mitchell (eight points), Bryce Powers (six points) and Erik Kvidahl (five points).
Lucas Bollinger, Matty Estrada and Liam Alexander combined for nine steals for the Crushers, who host Napa in the “Little Big Game” at 4 p.m. Monday.