Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa, Justin split in pool

The Napa High girls water polo team played a close first half against defending Vine Valley Athletic League champion Justin-Siena before dropping a 20-12 decision last Tuesday.

The Grizzlies earned the split by winning the boys contest, 13-6, in the games played at the Napa Valley College pool.

“Our girls played a solid game on offense, but we had a few defensive lapses that led to the difference,” said Ashiq Khan, head coach of both Napa High squads. “Our plan was to isolate a few of the Justin players, but with the dynamics of the game, we couldn't always keep the positioning that we wanted. Their firepower was just too much for us.”

Senior captain Quincy Frommelt, now in her fourth varsity season as a starter, scored 7 goals for the Grizzlies, while senior Lucia de los Santos had 3 goals. Adding a goal apiece were junior Shelby Page and sophomore Ella Brandon.

The Napa High boys came out strong, with junior captain Andrew Dillon scoring 4 of his 8 goals, senior captain Nico Franco 2 goals, and junior Cameron Scargle 1 goal in the first quarter. Adding two goals for the Grizzlies (3-0 VVAL) in the fourth quarter was senior Cameron Taylor.

“Justin-Siena plays an intense game, and I was really proud of how our boys stuck with our game and didn't get sucked into playing their game,” Khan said. “We tend to make mistakes when our boys get caught up in some of the scrappiness that other teams bring. For us to have stats that show good passes, from all of our players in each quarter, is a huge step for us. We couldn’t afford to put the brakes on, as Justin-Siena has several good shooters.”

The Napa High boys went 3-1 in Friday and Saturday’s Valley Tournament at Vintage. The Grizzlies defeated Roseville. 12-8, San Rafael. 13-6, and Benicia, 15-5, before dropping a 12-8 decision to San Marin in the bracket winners' game.

Dillon garnered a great deal of attention from opposing teams both days and, despite being double-teamed for much of the time, managed to score a whopping 24 goals over the four games. Franco added 6 goals while playing phenomenal defense, senior Pietro Bonera scorched the net with 4 goals, Scargle spread out 8 goals, senior Alex Diaz found his backhand and added 3 goals, sophomore Liam Daley chipped in 2 goals, and freshman Jason Longoria added 1 goal.

“One of the nice things about playing in tournaments is the variety of opponents we wouldn't otherwise see,” Khan said. “Our boys figured out early that our typical cruise into the game wasn't going to work if we were going to succeed. We just aren't used to dealing with multiple weapons in such a short period of time. It is hard to prepare for the opponent in this format, but our boys did a great job of identifying threats early and communicated well. Each day is a build day.”

The Grizzlies will need the experience in the upcoming week when they face two lofty opponents at the Vintage pool. The girls play at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6 p.m. Tuesday against American Canyon, and the girls are at 4 p.m. and boys at 5 p.m. Thursday against Vintage.

The Justin-Siena boys will host Sonoma Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Vintage. The Dragons did not field a girls team this season.

Varsity Volleyball

American Canyon goes 3-2 at tourney

The Wolves finished second in the Silver Division at Saturday’s NorCal Invitational Tournament at Rancho Cotate High in Rohnert Park, where matches were played in a best-of-three format.

In pool play they swept Arroyo, 25-16, 25-15, and Salesian, 25-15, 25-10, before Balboa defeated them 25-17, 17-25, 15-10.

After moving into bracket play, American Canyon beat Oakland Tech, 25-14, 25-16, before Skyline downed the Wolves, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9.

Leading American Canyon for the day were Arianna Pacheco (31 digs, 5 aces, 24 kills), Giselle Torres (29 digs, 40 assists, 10 aces, 21 kills), Isabella Avila (29 digs), Tessa Castro (14 digs), Giana Guintu (31 digs, 5 kills), Jaelyn Denina (5 kills), Sophia Bernabe (35 digs, 9 aces, 5 kills), Kennedy Brown (9 kills, 4 blocks), Nalani Bustos (19 digs, 51 assists), Cassandra Kenning (8 kills) and Ava Berry (6 aces, 21 kills, 6 blocks).