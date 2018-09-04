The Napa High volleyball team, hosting American Canyon in each team's Vine Valley Athletic League opener Tuesday night, prevailed 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24 at Messner Gym.
Mia Larson ran a 5-1 offense and racked up 25 assists for the Grizzlies (1-2 overall). Makenna Walls had 11 kills and 10 digs, and Maddie Larson had 19 digs and three service aces
For American Canyon (1-3 overall), Raizel Dimalanta had five aces, 16 assists and 32 digs. Aldine Lusung had nine kills and 21 digs, Caytlin Capulong had 30 digs and four kills, and Lena Vo had six kills.
Justin-Siena 3, Sonoma Valley 0
Senior outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo was dominant at the net with 19 kills and two blocks and added nine digs and three aces as the Braves won their VVAL opener on the road Tuesday night, 25-23, 26-24, 25-20.
Junior outside hitter Eva Cleary added eight kills, six digs, three aces and a block for Justin-Siena (2-0 overall). Senior middle blocker Peyton Newell had four kills and four blocks. Sophomore middle blocker Megan Hanson had four kills, three aces, five digs and two blocks. Senior setter Shelby Thomason led the team in assists with 21 and added a block.
"Great game tonight," Braves head coach Chelsea Reilley said. "The crowd was into it, the fans were loud on both sides, just an overall fun match to participate in. While we didn't play 75 points of perfect volleyball, I'm happy with the outcome. We stayed composed under pressure, and generated confidence and momentum with big plays in key moments. It's pretty clear that when our offense is on, we're a hard team to beat."
The Braves travel to San Francisco to face Lick-Wilmerding on Wednesday, before hosting VVAL foe Casa Grande at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Casa Grande 3, Vintage 2
The Gauchos stunned Vintage (4-2), which was 3-1 in five-set matches going into Tuesday night's VVAL opener in Petaluma, 25-21, 20-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-12.
For the Crushers, Sara Gauger had 15 assists, nine kills, two aces and 15 digs; Kelsey Klungel had 20 kills, 14 digs and two blocks; Olivia Ilsley had two assists and 29 digs; Alyssa Andrews had three kills, five digs and an ace; and Taylor Brandt had four kills, two blocks and an ace.
Prep Girls Golf
Napa 266, Justin-Siena 370
The Grizzlies were led by three top scorers as they improved to 2-0 in the VVAL with Tuesday's win at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park.
Mara Zuidema, Devan Wickersham and Emily Erickson each shot a 48 to lead Napa, while Jazmyn Bell added a 57 and Yesenia Contreras chipped in a 65.
"Good all-around day," Napa head coach Cory Roche said. "Wonderful to watch the younger players get experience and start to feel comfortable in match settings. Meanwhile, the older players have been consistent and great models for the younger players.
"Exciting to play our new league rival," Roche added of the Braves (1-1 VVAL). "They are inexperienced, but definitely heading the right direction."
Petaluma 311, American Canyon 329
On Tuesday's home match at Chardonnay Golf Club, the Wolves were without No. 2 player Keinah Baron and fell to 1-2 in VVAL play. Katie Robinson was on her game with a 40, as was Kaitlin Dang with a 59, but newcomers Paola Alfaro (70), Megan Galiotti (80) and Juliana Petersen (80) were unable to pick up the slack.
JV Volleyball
Vintage 2, Casa Grande 0
In the Crushers' 25-7, 25-22 VVAL victory, Lyla Cosper contributed four aces and a kill; Olivia Ostler ended the night with sevens kills and an ace; and Sara Hand had seven digs.
Sonoma Valley 2, Justin-Siena 0
The Dragons swept the Braves in each team's VVAL opener, 25-15, 25-20, despite sophomore setter Lauren Halls' team-high seven kills for Justin-Siena. Freshman middle blocker Sophia Granko added a kill and two aces for the Braves (1-1 overall).
This loss puts JV at 1-1 overall, and 0-1 in league.
Freshman Volleyball
Vintage 2, Casa Grande 0
In their 25-15, 25-17 sweep the Crushers were led by Hailey McDermott's four aces, dig and kill, Evelyn Gillis with four aces and a kill; Maddie McPhee's three aces an two assists; and Kate Kerr's three kills and three aces.