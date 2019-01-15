The Napa High boys basketball team stayed on track for its first section playoff berth in 14 years with a 62-53 win over visiting Petaluma on Monday night.
Led by seniors Zach Swim (17 points, nine rebounds, three assists), Stephen Blume (16 points, two assists) and Vince O’Kelley (11 points, three rebounds) and sophomore Brock Bowers (nine points, 13 rebounds), Napa led 35-22 halftime lead and cruised to the Vine Valley Athletic League win.
Also contributing were Tyler Oda (four assists, three steals), Logan Van Zandt (five rebounds, two assists) and Danny Ruiz, who played well defensively off the bench.
Napa (13-5, 5-0 VVAL) visits Casa Grande on Wednesday.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Casa Grande 59,
Justin-Siena 37
The visiting Braves trailed the second-place Gauchos just 12-9 after one quarter Monday, but Casa Grande used pressure defense to force turnovers and get into transition and pull away for the VVAL win. Third-place Justin-Siena (10-8, 3-2 VVAL), which was missing top scoring threat Ashlee Whittemore due to injury, committed 28 turnovers.
Scoring for the Braves were Isabella Wright (12 points, seven rebounds, two steals), Sarah Reynolds (nine points, two rebounds), Lexi Rosenbrand (four points, five rebounds, two assists), Ella Thatcher (four points, two assists, three steals), Karlie Wells (three points, nine rebounds), Kiran Monteverdi (two points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals), Grace Walter (two points) and Mikhaela Cepeda (one point, one rebound, one assist). Alyssa Curtola supplied three rebounds and two steals.
“We did some really nice things in this game,” said Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt. “Unfortunately we just couldn’t control the ball enough on offense to put ourselves in position to be competitive. We know we have to get better at that, and in a hurry against a very good Vintage team.”
The Braves hosted the Crushers on Tuesday night.
Varsity Girls Soccer
American Canyon 1, Sonoma Valley 1
The Wolves’ Cyrene Paez tied it up just before halftime with a long-distance shot on a drop-back pass from Tanya Rivas. American Canyon also had several chances to take the lead in the second half.
Kaitlyn Mannor started at goalkeeper for the Wolves (1-9-2, 1-3-2 VVAL) and Greta Fast relieved her, pitching a second-half shutout.
Casa Grande 4,
Justin-Siena 0
The Braves gave up all four goals in the first half on Monday night’s VVAL game in Petaluma.
“Tough game, but the girls played hard and kept fighting,” Braves head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said.
JV Boys Basketball
Petaluma 39, Napa 38, OT
The Grizzlies lost a thriller at home Monday, falling to 7-10 overall and 1-4 in the VVAL. Jack Giguiere led them with 19 points and had five rebounds and three blocked shots. Aiden McDonald pulled down 11 boards to go with his six points.
JV Girls Soccer
American Canyon 2, Sonoma Valley 2
Down 2-0 at halftime, the Wolves salvaged the VVAL tie Monday on second-half goals by Pyper Dado and Lilliana Flathers. Freshman goalkeeper Madison Fine held the Dragons after halftime.