The Napa High baseball team scored in the top of the seventh inning to edge host Justin-Siena, 4-3, in Vine Valley Athletic League action Wednesday.
The last-place Grizzlies (2-18, 2-7 VVAL) trailed 1-0 after one inning and 2-1 after four, before going ahead 3-2 in the top of the fifth. But the Braves (7-10, 2-6 VVAL) tied it in the bottom of the fifth.
Napa, however, loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh. Trent Maher (4 for 4, run) led off with a single that chased the Braves’ reliever Nick Andrews in favor of Luigi Albano-Dito. Dylan Foster followed with a walk, and Travis Brayton (2 for 3, RBI, sacrifice fly, run) singled. After a strikeout, Maher scored what would be the winning run on Dylan Snider’s fielder’s choice before another strikeout ended the rally. In the bottom half, Albano-Dito reached on an error with one out, but was stranded there.
Also contributing for Napa offensively were Dylan Snider (1 for 3, double, RBI, walk), Calvin Snider (1 for 4, run), Jacks Madigan (1 for 3), Omar Gonzalez (run), Foster (RBI), Cole Kipsey (sacrifice bunt, walk) and Lucas Brandon (RBI).
Gonzalez got the win, pitching the last 2 1/3 innings and allowing no runs, hits nor walks.
Justin-Siena’s offense came from Albano-Dito (1 for 3, double, RBI, hit by pitch, run), Dominic Moore (1 for 4, RBI), Tommy Lopez (1 for 3, sacrifice bunt), John Horn (2 walks, run, stolen base), Noah Young (walk, run), Maxx Castellucci (RBI, stolen base), Andrews (hit by pitch) and Marcus Nunes (walk).
Middletown 4, St. Helena 0
The visiting Saints managed only three hits against Middletown starter Jimmy Rockwell, who struck out 12 in a North Central League I shutout on Wednesday. St. Helena (10-10, 6-4 NCL I) is now tied for fourth place with Cloverdale.
Stacy Nelson pitched six innings for St. Helena. The sophomore allowed six hits and four runs (two earned) while striking out five and walking none. He also had one of his team’s three hits on Wednesday, along with Caleb Jeske (1-for-3) and Zac Flood (1-for-2).
Varsity Boys Golf
Vintage wins VVAL
Tourney No. 6
The Crushers dominated VVAL Tournament No. 6, beating runner-up Casa Grande 383-419, on Wednesday at Chardonnay Golf Club.
Dylan McIntyre led Vintage with a 72, followed by Riley Hatfield with a 75, Will Hiserman and Pierce Brown 77s, Jacob Aaron an 82, and Nick Young a 92.
Scoring for Justin-Siena, which was third with a 443, were Rocco Lee with a 79, Grant Koehler an 81, Dominic Lee an 86, Sam Gomez a 92, Cole Stanier a 105, and Aidan Schuemann a 108.
After Sonoma Valley (453) and Petaluma (464) was sixth-place Napa (475), which featured Stephen Blume’s 82, Parker de Ocampo’s 90, Zach Swim’s 92, Johnny Torres’ 101, and Travis Payan’s 110.
American Canyon (481) was seventh despite a 79 from Brandon Giron. Also scoring for the Wolves were Aaron Mitchell with a 95, Myles Norris and Justin Andino 98s, John Salas a 111, and Arsenio Villarimo a 114.
Varsity Boys Tennis
Justin 6, Napa 1
The Braves finished third in the VVAL at 8-4 (9-4 overall) with their sixth straight win Wednesday.
Jason Mateescu notched Napa’s only win at No. 1 singles, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (12-10) over Jakob Schultz.
At No. 2 through No. 4 singles, respectively, it was Jose Chopitea over Ashur Webster, 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 1-0 (10-6), Nicholas Reyna over Eric Navarro, 6-3, 6-2, and Paul Kelly over Isaiah Orozco, 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles, No. 1s Peter Bowman-Davis and Luc DiMartini won 6-0, 6-1 over CJ Tiebout and Ethan Transon, Sicheng Guo and Dex Kelly won 6-4, 6-2 over Bruno Zanelli and Carlos Hernandez, and Lucca Sebastiani and Anthony Fanin prevailed 6-3, 0-6, 1-0 (11-9) over Danny Medrano and Bayley Craig.
Sonoma Valley 6, American Canyon 1
The Dragons finished second in the VVAL with Wednesday’s at home.
American Canyon’s Jose Lopez pulled out a 6-3, 3-6, 11-9 win over Sky Staes at No. 4 singles.
In the other singles matches, it was No. 1 Carlos Rubio 6-0, 6-1 over Billy Biondini, No. 2 Trevor Griggs-Demmin 6-2, 6-1 over Eduardo Perez, and No. 2 Erik Serbicki 6-0, 6-0 over Joseph Biondini, and -0, 6-0
In doubles, No. 1 players Lucas Llodra and Julian Hewitt won 6-0, 6-1 over Javier Vazquez and his partner, and No. 2 players Reed Hewitt and Dominik Garcia won 6-1, 6-0 over Victor Secaida and KJ Ferguson. The Wolves defaulted at No. 3 doubles.
Varsity Softball
St. Helena 12, Middletown 3
The Saints scored early and often in a thorough whooping of the Mustangs on Wednesday afternoon.
St. Helena (7-9, 3-5 NCL I) scored three runs in the first and five more in the second. They added another in the fifth and then put the game away with three more in the seventh. In total, the Saints outhit the Mustangs (4-12, 1-8 NCL I) 20 to 5.
Carter Dahline led the way for St. Helena, going 5-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs. She also went the distance in the circle, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out seven.
Also accounting for St. Helena’s offense were Gabriella Vega-Zepeda (4-for-5, two runs scored), Alexandra Hill (3-for-4, two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored), Holly Staid (3-for-4, three runs scored and an RBI), Marylu Avina (2-for-4, two runs scored), Kallie Beltrami (2-for-5, run scored) and Cecilia Columb (1-for-5, two RBIs and a run scored).
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 8, Napa 7, 9 innings
In a wild, back-and-forth game Wednesday, the Braves (10-6, 3-4 VVAL) walked off in the bottom of the ninth with an extra-inning victory over the Grizzlies (5-11, 3-6 VVAL).
Napa took advantage of wildness on behalf of Braves starter Keith Binz (3 walks) to go up 1-0 in the first, and added two more in the fourth on an RBI triple from Trace Willoughby and an RBI single from Dylan Newman. Meanwhile, Napa starting pitcher Kaleb Matulich was dominant, and self-inflicted mistakes cost the Braves until the bottom of the fifth. With the help of some wildness and a balk by Napa pitching, and an RBI single from Daniel Kelly, Justin-Siena broke through for four runs to take a 4-3 lead.
The Braves added three more in the sixth, taking advantage of a Napa error, another RBI single from Kelly and an RBI double from Nick Zeiter.
Trailing 7-3 in the top of the seventh, the Grizzlies were far from done. After one out, a hit batter and four consecutive hits tied the game and sent it into extra innings. Daniel Healy’s RBI double, Connor Ross’s two-run triple and Leo Saldivar’s RBI single helped Napa tied the score 7-7. Justin-Siena threatened in the bottom of the seventh, but Napa reliever Aiden Chatham struck out two with two runners on.
Both teams tried to mount rallies in the eighth. The Braves’ leadoff batter got to third with no outs, but was thrown out attempting to score against a drawn-in infield. A line-drive double play ended the threat and both teams moved onto the ninth.
Napa put two runners on with one out, but a 6-4-3 double play got the Braves out of the inning. With one out in the bottom half, Bryce Laukert singled to left and stole second. Pinch runner Joe Maciel then scored when Madden Edwards lined a double down the left-field line, which set off a mass celebration for the Braves. Edwards (5-1) also got the win in 2 2/3 relief innings, yielding 1 run on 3 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.
Chatham took the loss despite pitching well in relief. Leading the Napa offense were Elliot Zuidema (double, 2 RBIs), Ross (triple, single, 2 RBIs, walk, run), Willoughby (triple, single, RBI, run), Healy (double, run, RBI) and Saldivar (single, 2 RBIs).
“Solid start from Napa to carry the lead for four innings,” Justin-Siena head coach Rick Romero said. “A great game from both dugouts. Time to reset and focus on upcoming games as we host Casa Grande on Friday and Armijo on Saturday.”
Napa visits league-leading Vintage at 4 p.m. Friday.
Middletown 6, St. Helena 1
The Saints scored a run late but were no-hit in Wednesday’s matchup with the Mustangs.
Two Middletown pitchers combined to stymie the usually potent Saints (7-10). The Mustangs did commit three errors and walked six in the ballgame, which St. Helena capitalized on for their lone run.
Five different pitchers took the mound for St. Helena. Liam Gilson pitched the first inning, allowing two runs on a hit and a walk. Rhen Bothof pitched the second inning, striking out one, walking two and allowing a run. Brent Isdahl pitched the third and allowed three runs on one hit and two walks. Spencer Printz then pitched the next two innings, striking out two and allowing just one hit. Miles Harvey finished the game off with a perfect sixth inning.