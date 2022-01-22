Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa outscores American Canyon on mat

The Napa High wrestling team defeated visiting American Canyon 45-30 in a Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet on Friday night.

The meet featured only six matches, with the Wolves notching four pins and a forfeit and the hosts getting a pin, a decision and six forfeits.

Napa’s Alexis Barrientos pulled out the decision, 13-9, over Joseph Patocchi at 134 pounds after taking an 8-5 lead into the second period. Also for the Grizzlies, Liam Gorman (147) pinned Marc Tan in the first round.

American Canyon got first-round pins from Alexander Alejandrino (140) over Angel Martinez and Antonio Blanco (184) over Jose Martinez. Tobyn Bunch (287) was trailing David Lopez 8-0 when he caught the Napa grappler for a second-period pin, and Jesse Lopez (222) pinned Marco Saldivar in the third round.

Justin-Siena hosts impromptu meet

The Justin-Siena wrestling team pulled together a tournament Saturday after numerous tournaments in Sonoma County were canceled due to COVID-19 occupancy rules.

The Braves hosted the impromptu Wrestle Brave Duals, hosting Oakland High, George Washington of San Francisco and Jesse Bethel of Vallejo.

"We just want to see these kids wrestle and found other schools who felt the same way,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “The kids all responded with great effort and superior sportsmanship. It was a good day.”

No team scores were kept but wrestlers who were undefeated on the day were honored with custom Wrestle Brave medals and placed on the All-Tournament Team.

For Justin-Siena, Cooper Cohee and Brandon Guiducci went 2-0 with two pins, Kai Hoffmann went 2-0 with one pin, and John Bishop, Jack Carey and Emrys Davies also notched wins.

Guiducci was named the Braves All-Heart wrestler by co-coach Jesse Ward for his commitment to showing up at workouts and consistently wrestling up weight classes at duals throughout the season.

Varsity Boys Basketball

American Canyon 75, Casa Grande 65

The first-place Wolves extended their win streak to seven games with Saturday night’s VVAL victory over the third-place Gauchos (4-3 VVAL) in Petaluma.

Max Parmigiani led the Wolves (12-5, 6-0 VVAL) with 22 points, including six 3-pointers, while Khai Curry scored 16, Raekwon Bell 13 and Mikey Pierce 10.

The game was largely back and forth, with neither team able to extend a lead beyond five points, until the Wolves pulled away in the final three minutes with three 3-pointers from Pierce and Parmigiani.

“Once again, we found ourselves in a tight one down the stretch,” said American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn. “But these kids are showing, every night it seems, that they just get stronger and sharper as the game goes on. They don't panic. They stick to the script and they follow the game plan to a T. The best part is that they’re never satisfied. They are constantly looking to improve and I think we’re just going to continue to get stronger and better as the season heads down the stretch.”

The Wolves visit San Lorenzo (3-9) for a nonleague contest at 7 p.m. Monday before hosting Justin-Siena (10-6, 0-3 VVAL) at the same time Tuesday.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Casa Grande 47, American Canyon 41

Like their boys team, the Wolves put their undefeated VVAL record on the line against the Gauchos in Petaluma on Saturday. Unlike the Casa Grande boys, the Gaucho girls were also in first place, and they remained as such by winning a nailbiter. It was 24-24 at halftime and Casa (14-5, 5-0 VVAL) led just 30-28 after three quarters.

Trinity Billingsley led the Wolves (14-5, 4-1 VVAL) with 15 points and added 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, while Destiny Evans added 10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Also scoring were Kamaya Jones (6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist), Jullianna Cornelio (5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal), Kaniya Bryant (4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals) and Jeraline Haney (1 point, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal).

American Canyon hosts Justin-Siena (9-8, 2-2 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Monday. The Braves were the only program besides Casa to beat the Wolves in league last year.

