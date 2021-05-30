Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa preps for Big Game wrestling at stadium

Nothmann took full advantage of the pause and came out blazing in the second half with 9 third-quarter points. Jackson Corley added 6 in the frame to push the Crushers’ lead to 41-36.

Vallejo wasn’t about to fold though. The Red Hawks were riding the shoulders of 6-foot-5 senior Kevin Barnes, who scored 10 of his 19 points in the second half after Vintage big men Cole Capitani and Everett Mitchell got into early foul trouble.

“We struggled guarding their big man,” Gongora said of Barnes. “He scored, rebounded and blocked shots.”

Vallejo outscored the Crushers 19-14 in the fourth quarter to tie the game, 55-55, as a McCormick 3-point attempt rimmed out at the buzzer to bring on the extra four-minute stanza.

“I thought it was going in, but that’s OK,” Gongora recalled. “I immediately lifted up the players who were a little frustrated to be in overtime. We obviously would have liked to have closed it out in regulation, but Vallejo has heart and they showed their competitive spirit.”

After Vintage lost another coin toss to start OT, McCormick drained a clutch 3-pointer and Nothmann scored 8 points — including two victory-sealing free throws with 3 seconds remaining — to help the Crushers improve to 12-2 overall.