The Napa High girls basketball team avenged an earlier loss for the third time in two weeks, and continued its climb up the Vine Valley Athletic League standings, with a 51-45 win over visiting Justin-Siena on Thursday night.
Justin-Siena, which beat Napa 51-40 three weeks ago, led 21-13 halfway through this one. But the Grizzlies outscored the Braves 18-10 in the third quarter to tie it, 31-31, and then outscored the visitors 20-14 in the fourth to prevail.
With its fourth win in five games, Napa (13-9, 4-4 VVAL) moved into third place, while Justin-Siena (12-11, 4-5 VVAL) dropped a half-game back into fourth place.
“We really focused on stepping up our defense for the second half of the game,” Napa head coach Darci Ward said. “I told the players that we had control or maintain the lead in the fourth quarter. Justin tied it (at 41), but we did not lose the lead. I am so proud of how hard and intense our girls played. They never gave up and fought hard for the win.”
The Braves handled Napa’s pressure defense and defended well themselves in the first half, but didn’t consistently handle the Grizzlies’ pressure in the second half. Napa scored four straight points in the fourth to take the lead for good, 45-41, then took a 48-43 lead on Carly Johnson 3-pointer.
Justin-Siena’s 28 turnovers spoiled its best shooting night of the season, 58 percent from the field. The Braves also hurt themselves by hitting just 4 of 11 free throws, while Napa was 10 of 14.
“Tough loss for sure tonight,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “Napa just plain and simple outplayed us in the second half, and they deserve credit for that. They made big shots in the fourth quarter and we just couldn’t take care of the ball well enough to get shots up. When we executed, we looked really good. We just couldn’t do it for enough possessions.”
Johnson led the Grizzlies with 15 points, including two 3-pointers. The junior also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“She played a tremendous game and hit big shots in the fourth quarter to secure our win,” Ward said.
Siena Young had 14 points, five steals, three assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot, and Anna Ghisletta had 13 points, three steals and two rebounds. Maizy Armstrong-Brown hit the tying 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter, and Jenna Baker hit a trey and added two steals and an assist.
Caitlyn Neal added six rebounds, two steals and an assist, and Charlotte Gerard had three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Ashlee Whittemore led the Braves with a game-high 19 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds, and Isabella Wright had eight points, three rebounds and three assists.
Also scoring for Justin-Siena were Ella Thatcher (five points, three rebounds), Grace Walter (four points, three rebounds), Lexi Rosenbrand (four points, three rebounds), Kiran Monteverdi (three points, four assists) and Karlie Wells (two points, three rebounds).
Napa will try to avenge a 47-28 loss when it visits first-place Vintage on Saturday night, while the Braves try to atone for a 37-31 loss when they host fifth-place Sonoma Valley (3-5 VVAL).
Vintage 39, Petaluma 29
The Crushers improved to 9-0 at home with Thursday night’s VVAL victory.
“We had spurts of solid basketball and in the end our defense carried the night again,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “I thought overall we played solid defense all night. However, our energy was subpar most of the night. We’re happy to come away with a league win, but we have things to improve on at practice for sure.”
Alyssa Andrews led the Crushers (16-6, 8-1 VVAL) with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
“She has been playing phenomenal basketball all season,” Donohoe said.
Nicole Gleeson added six points, Kate Ilsley five points, Maya Sapienza two points, seven rebounds and three assists, Mo Groves two points and four rebounds, and Ellie Savage two points.
“I am super proud of this team,” Donohoe added. “When you know the effort will be there nightly, it’s awfully fun to coach.”
Varsity Wrestling
Petaluma 60, Justin-Siena 12
The Braves closed out a tough week with their third VVAL dual meet in five days and fell on the road Thursday night.
“Once more unto the breach, we threw everything we had at a mighty VVAL power,” said Braves co-coach Jason Guiducci. “Our kids did their best and didn’t back down once this week. Sadly we lost Cooper Cohee indefinitely with a shoulder injury tonight.”
After Cohee was injured during the opening match, former Napa Sheriff’s Activities League wrestler Nick Trave scored a pin at 115 pounds to give the Trojans a 12-0 lead. Jacob Guiducci notched a 10-5 victory at 122 pounds and Caden Parlett followed with a 15-9 win at 128 to pull the Braves to within 12-6.
But Petaluma took over from there, running off 48 straight points before junior JP Negueloua slammed the door on the run with a 10-second pin at 220.