Anna Ghisletta had 17 points, Maizy Armstrong-Brown scored 14 and each made the all-tournament team as the Napa High girls basketball team defeated Rancho Cotate, 47-44, in the third-place game of the Wine Valley Tournament on Saturday at Napa High.
Sofia Tinnon added 6 points, Charlotte Gerard and Hannah Newman 4 apiece, and Devan Wickersham 2 for Napa (6-6), which fell 50-36 to Freedom in Friday night’s semifinals.
Vintage won the seventh-place game, 38-21 over Tracy, after falling 44-32 to Wood on Friday.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Prolific Prep 68, Ridge View 62
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, ranked No. 3 in the country, had to rally late to defeat Ridge View of Columbia, South Carolina in the nightcap of the National Division on Day 2 of the 18th annual Chick-fil-A Classic on Friday night.
The Crew (16-0) trailed for most of the second half but finally took the lead for good with about three minutes remaining, closing the game on a 15-5 run at Richland Northeast High in Columbia, S.C.
Nimari Burnett led Prolific Prep with 27 points and had 5 rebounds, while Jalen Green chipped in 26 points with 3 assists and 3 rebounds. Mouhamed Gueye contributed 10 rebounds for the Crew, who held a 36-21 advantage in rebounding.
Ja’Von Benson paced the Ridge View (5-4) with 28 points and 7 rebounds, while Cincere Scott added 10 points.
Prolific Prep was to play La Lumiere School in a National Division semifinal on Saturday.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Hayward 36, American Canyon 24 The Wolves (6-5) fell to visiting Hayward on Friday night. They were led by Olivia Gradington (6 points, 4 rebounds), Trinity Billingsley (6 points, 2 steals, 6 rebounds), Cameron Genteroy (6 points, 1 assist), Louralei Salanga (2 points, 2 rebounds), Amaree Bennett (2 points, 2 rebounds) and Jazmine Fontilla (2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal).
American Canyon next plays Wood at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 26 in the first round of the three-day Dixon Ram Jam tournament.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 61, Windsor 27
The Crushers won their fourth straight game Friday night in Windsor in a complete team effort. Ten of their 12 players scored, led by Zach Rector’s 10 points and Carter Haven’s 9. Elias Alvarez and Ben Jackson each scored 8, Sam Loomis 7, and Matthew Lloyd and Liam Ferguson 6 apiece.
Vintage put the game away in the third quarter by blitzing the Jaguars for 23 points. The Crushers will play in the Freshman Wine Valley Tournament at Vintage Dec. 26-28.