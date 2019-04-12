The Vine Valley Athletic League softball race remains tight, with six of the seven teams having two or three league losses. Napa was tied for second place at 3-2 after dropping a 6-5 nailbiter at Sonoma Valley on Tuesday and bouncing back with a 12-8 win at Casa Grande on Thursday.
In the win, the Grizzlies took a quick 2-0 lead but trailed 7-2 after three innings, before cutting it to 7-5 in the fifth and powering ahead with a 7-run seventh.
Caitlyn Newburn went 3 for 4 with two home runs, 3 RBIs, a walk and 2 runs, Haylee Giarritta was 3 for 5 with a double, 3 RBIs and 3 runs, and Grace Guzman went 3 for 3 with 2 doubles, 2 walks, 2 stolen bases and 3 runs to lead Napa at the plate.
Also contributing to the 14-hit barrage were Abby Arata (2 for 4, double, RBI, run), Makenna Walls (1 for 4, RBI, run), Kimmie Walston (1 for 4, sacrifice bunt, 3 RBIs), Jenna Baker (1 for 2, double, hit by pitch, RBI). Drew Somogyi also scored a run, and Mila Valentine was hit by a pitch.
Baker got the win in the pitching circle with 4 relief innings, allowing 1 unearned run on 3 hits, no walks and 2 strikeouts. After giving up an RBI double with 1 out in the seventh, Baker induced a line out to Walls at third base and a popup back to herself to end the game with runners at second and third.
Walston pitched the first 3 frames, allowing 7 runs (5 earned) on 8 hits, 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.
On Tuesday, the Grizzlies gave up 3-spots to Sonoma Valley in the first and fifth innings to trail 6-2, answered with one of their own in the sixth to make it 6-5, and then got 2 runners on with 2 out in the seventh before popping up to end the game.
Napa was led offensively by Newburn (2 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, run), Alana Valentine (2 for 3, RBI, run), Mila Valentine (1 for 3, RBI), Guzman (1 for 3, run, walk, 2 stolen bases), Giarritta (run, stolen base) and Walls (run). Baker pitched a 6-hitter with 2 earned runs, 7 hits, no walks and 2 strikeouts in defeat.
Napa took 8-2 overall and 3-2 VVAL records into Friday’s home game against Justin-Siena (9-6, 0-5 VVAL).
Varsity Boys Swimming
Sonoma Valley 91, Napa 78
In Wednesday’s VVAL loss in Sonoma, the Grizzlies got wins from Nick Cisco in the 200 individual medley (2:14.28) and 100 backstroke (59.53) and their 200 medley relay team (1:57.83).
Adding runner-up finishes were Garrett Wachendorfer in both the 50 freestyle (24.50) and 100 butterfly (1:03.19), Jake O’Connor in the 200 free (2:06.47), Kadel Hock in the 500 free (6:07.51), Luke Gallenkamp in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.55), the 200 free relay team (1:44.43) and the 400 free relay squad (4:00.03).
Napa 80, Casa Grande 78
In their Senior Day meet Thursday, the Grizzlies were disqualified in the 400 free relay but had already clinched the win with successive victories by Hock in the 500 free (6:08.25), their 200 free relay squad (1:43.57), Cisco in the 100 back (1:02.20) and Gallenkamp in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.75).
Also winning were seniors Wachendorfer in the 100 fly (1:01.08) and Nick Cisco in the 200 IM (2:15.59).
Adding seconds were the 200 medley relay team (1:59.41), O’Connor in the 200 free (2:08.19) and 100 free (56.89), Gabe Cepoi in the 200 IM (2:36.09), Wachendorfer in the 50 free (24.84), Keoni Cisco in the 100 fly (1:06.31) and Gibson Page in the 100 back (1:11.27).
Next up are the VVAL Championships April 24, 26 and 27 at Vintage.
Varsity Girls Swimming
Sonoma Valley 110, Napa 57
The Grizzlies lost Wednesday’s VVAL meet in Sonoma despite a win from Keaton Flynn in the 100 backstroke (1:08.54) and runner-up finishes from Meena Khan in the 200 individual medley (2:31.67), Grace King in the 500 free (6:15.60), their 200 medley relay team (2:09.76) and 200 free relay squad (1:56.49).
Napa 100, Casa Grande 71
On Thursday, the Grizzlies celebrate Senior Day with a home victory, getting wins from Khan in the 200 IM (2:37.09) and 100 free (59.07), Emma Wallenbrock in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.40), Rebecca Arndt in the 100 fly (1;12.31), Flynn in the 100 back (1:09.53), their 200 medley relay team (2:09.15) and their 200 free relay squad (1:55.65).
Adding second-place swims for Napa were Angelina Adams in the 100 free (1:05.14), Tyler Lu in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.40), Arndt in the 500 free (6:36.32), Flynn in the 50 free (28.31), King in the 200 free (2:20.95), and its 400 free relay team (4:26.96).
Varsity Boys Tennis
Justin-Siena 6, Petaluma 1
The Braves went on the road Thursday and cruised to their fifth straight VVAL win.
Justin-Siena swept the singles. At No. 1 through No. 4, respectively, it was Jakob Schultz over Connor Gars, 6-0, 6-4, Jose Chopitea over Khalil Tams, 6-1, 6-1, Nick Reyna over Griffin Epstein, 6-3, 6-1, and Paul Kelly over Logan Reveter in a close one, 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-8).
Petaluma’s sole win came at first singles, where Jake Symons and Chris Tam beat Luc DeMartini and Peter Bowman-Davis 6-1, 6-3. At second doubles, Justin’s Dex Kelly and Lucca Sebastiani beat Paul Leoni and Eli Witz 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), and the Trojans defaulted at third doubles.
In the latest VVAL standings, Vintage is 11-0, Sonoma Valley 8-3, Justin-Siena 7-4, Casa Grande 5-5, Petaluma 3-7-1, Napa 2-8-1 and American Canyon 0-10.
Sonoma Valley 5, Napa 2
The shorthanded Grizzlies fell to the visiting Dragons on Thursday.
Napa’s wins came from No. 2 doubles players Eshan Tomson and Dany Mediano, 6-4, 0-6, 11-9 over Dominik Garcia and Jack Turner, and No. 3 doubles players Luc Core and Bayley Craig, 6-2, 6-4 over Mason Cox and Nico Catanzaro.
Sonoma Valley singles wins came from No. 1 Carlos Rubio, 6-0, 6-0 over Eric Navarro, No. 2 Trevor Griggs-Demmin, 6-1, 6-0 over Isaiah Orozco, No. 3 Lucas Llodra, 6-3, 6-3 over CJ Tiebout, and No. 4 Erik Serbicki, by forfeit due to illness.
The Dragons’ No. 1 doubles duo of Sam Weisiger and Sky Staes also won, 6-1, 6-3 over Bruno Zanelli and Carlos Hernandez.
Varsity Badminton
Casa Grande 13, Napa 2
Despite Michelle Aguayo going undefeated, the Grizzlies dropped Thursday’s VVAL match in Petaluma.
Aguayo beat Jeareiri Mejia, 21-9, 21-15, at No. 4 girls singles and teamed with Bella Pineda on a 21-18, 21-18 sweep at No. 2 girls doubles over Abril Morga and Elizabeth Gong.
Four Napa losses went to three sets.
At No. 1 girls doubles, Casa Grande’s Samveda Rukmangadhan and Ashley Brounstein had to rally to get past Chelsea Pascual and Elina Chapouris, 21-10, 9-21, 21-18, as did Suraj Rajan in his 21-9, 18-21, 21-14 win over Miguel Leon at No. 2 boys singles.
Rajan and No. 1 boys doubles partner Zain Khan came back to beat Joe Lee and Leon, 18-21, 23-21, 21-17, and No. 3 mixed doubles players David Vidrio and Morga had to do likewise against Denisse Maciel and Govanni Hernandez, 13-21, 21-13, 21-19.
Also winning for Casa Grande were, in girls singles, Rukmangadhan over Chelsea Pascual, 21-18, 21-11, Ashley Brounstein over Chapouris, 21-13, 21-15, and Alejandra Torres over Pineda, 21-19, 21-16; in boys singles, Nicholas Lampe over Lee, 21-9, 21-9, Jose Ochoa over Gilberto Cortes, 21-17, 21-15, and Andy Altamirano over Charlie Blanchard, 21-13, 21-12; in boys doubles, Lampe and Vidrio over Dylan Zampa and Manny Hernandez, 21-12, 21-16; and in mixed doubles, Gong and Ochoa over Samantha Shelton and Blanchard, 21-5, 19-21, 21-6, and Torres and Altamirano over Alondra Perez and Cody Jones, 21-10, 21-9.
American Canyon 8, Casa Grande 7
Their mixed doubles carried the Wolves past the visiting Gauchos on April 3, with wins from Marc Tejada and Tammy Lam, 21-11, 21-9, Dominic Bertumen and Carina Badua, 12-21, 21-17, 21-17, and Daniel Maningas and Ruth Santiago, 21-14, 21-5.
Leanna Bonalba won for the Wolves in girls singles, 21-11, 21-3; Wesley Yee Ong and Marvic Vivo held on for a boys doubles win, 21-18, 18-21, 21-19; and Kaitlin Dang and Yvonne Cruz won their girls doubles match, 21-17, 21-13.
Petaluma 9, American Canyon 6
Bertumen and Badua made their varsity mixed doubles debut at No. 2 with a 21-14, 21-18 win at Petaluma on April 2, while Maningas and Santiago won 21-19, 21-12 at No. 3.
Three of the Wolves’ girls singles players won. They were Cruz, 21-17, 21-18, Eliza Tobias, 21-16, 21-4, and Bonalba, 21-11, 21-3, in her first varsity singles appearance. Also winning were Bonalba and Badua at No. 1 girls doubles, 21-12, 21-6.
American Canyon 8, Vintage 7
The Wolves won 2 of 3 three-setters to edge the Crushers. In mixed doubles, No. 2 players Bertumen and Badua beat Nick Ball and Sara Ledesma, 19-21, 21-19, 21-18, and Tejada beat Carlos Cigarroa at No. 1 boys doubles, 21-9, 17-21, 21-6. Vintage got a three-set win from No. 1 girl Mary Lastrella over Cruz, 15-21, 21-13, 21-17.
The Wolves’ other boys singles wins came from Maningas over Oliver Lustig, 21-8, 21-11, Afnan Khawaja over Adash Bamane, 21-8, 21-9, and Wesley Yee Ong over Tommy Chrisco, 21-1, 21-6. At No. 1 boys doubles, Khawaja and Sean Fidelis beat Ball and Chrisco, 21-12, 21-18, and Maningas and Santiago beat Lustig and Jackie Lopez 21-11, 21-16 at No. 3 mixed doubles.
Vintage’s other wins came from girls singles Carla Magana over Dang, 21-19, 21-15, Emma Hall over Tobias, 21-14, 21-9, and Ixchel Sanchez over Bonalba, 21-9, 21-10. In girls doubles, the Crushers got wins from Hall and Sanchez over Bonalba and Badua, 21-7, 21-14, from Magana and Lastrella over Catherine Ong and Sabrina Mendoza, 21-10, 21-14. Carlos Cigarroa and Stephanie Cigarroa added a No. 1 mixed doubles win over Tejada and Tammy Yan, 21-12, 21-17.
JV Baseball
Vintage 5, Napa 2
Theo Llewelyn threw six innings, scattered five hits, struck out five and gave up no earned runs to lead the Crushers to the Big Game victory on April 3. Justin Ray pitched the final frame, giving up no hits and striking out one to earn the save and preserve the win.
Dylan Snider pitched well for the Grizzlies, throwing 5 1/3 innings, with two earned runs, two strikeouts, and two walks. Connor Ross and Dylan Newman pitched in relief.
Napa High’s Elliot Zuidema scored the game’s first run with a leadoff single and eventually came around thanks to some Vintage defensive miscues. Ross contributed two singles, a run and a stolen base on the offensive side.
Vintage’s offense was led by Reid McCaffrey (3 for 4, double, run), Gavin Rabanal (3 for 4, stolen base, run) and Nick Schuttish (1 for 3, sacrifice fly, RBI).
Vintage 2, Casa Grande 0
Vintage moved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the VVAL thanks to Ray’s two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and 1 walk. He took a perfect game into the fifth inning before yielding the first hit. The game took one hour and 45 minutes to complete.
McCaffrey led the offense, going 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two stolen bases. Connor Smith (1 for 2, walk), Jorge Lopez-Rios (1 for 3, double) and Schuttish (1 for 2, walk, RBI) also had hits.