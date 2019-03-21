The Napa High swim team swept visiting Justin-Siena in a Vine Valley Athletic League meet Wednesday.
The Grizzlies’ depth keyed an 87-80 victory for their boys. Only senior Nicholas Cisco won for them individually, in the 200 free (1:54.90) and 500 free (5:15.88), while their 200 free relay “A” team also prevailed (1:43.87).
Placing second for Napa were junior Luke Gallenkamp in the 200 free (2:11.00) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.09), junior Aidan Ramblas in the 50 free (23.59) and 100 free (57.56), senior Garrett Wachendorfer in the 100 butterfly (1:07.60) and junior Gibson Page in the 100 backstroke (1:13.32).
Taking third were junior Jake O’Connor in the 100 fly (1:09.90), sophomore Keoni Cisco in the 50 free (23.45), freshman Samuel King in the 500 free (7:07.92) and Wachendorfer in the 200 IM (2:25.75).
For the Braves, junior Iona Pascual won the 50 freestyle (22.45) and 100 butterfly (56.08), sophomore Max Gilsenan won the 200 individual medley (2:09.02) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.72), and sophomore Anthony Krieter won the 100 free (57.10) and 100 backstroke (1:04.58). The Braves also won the 200 medley relay (1:48.34) and 400 free relay (3:34.03).
Adding runner-up finishes for Justin-Siena was sophomore Eric Tapia in the 200 IM (2:11.22) and 500 free (5:25.90). Placing third were junior Andrew Baskerville in the 100 free (57.71) and Reese Ingram in the 200 free (2:19.15).
Napa won the girls meet, 107-48, claiming all three relays – the 200 medley (2:08.32), 200 free (1:54.88) and 400 free (4:49.95). Winning individually were junior Grace King in the 200 free (2:18.76), junior Meena Khan in the 200 IM (2:32.22) and 100 free (1:00.82), freshman Keaton Flynn in the 50 free (28.12) and 100 back (1:08.90), freshman Rachel Arndt in the 100 fly (1:09.39) and senior Emma Wallenbrock (1:22.52).
Placing second were freshman Rina Klieman in the 200 free (2:30.43), junior Angelina Adams in the 100 free (1:04.19), Arndt in the 500 free (6:30.47) and sophomore Elisa Ayala in the 100 back (1:24.92). Adding thirds were sophomore Anna Miller in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.71) and 200 free (2:39.15), senior Maia Manzagol (1:10.20) and King in the 50 free (29.65).
The Braves’ only win came from sophomore Angelina Phinney in the 500 free (6:21.77).
Placing second were Olivia Boles in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.47) and in the 100 fly by 11 hundredths of a second (1:09.50), freshman Isabella Wright in the 200 IM (2:32.24), and Phinney in the 50 free by .07 second (28.19). The Braves were also second in both the 200 medley relay (2:09.37) and 200 free relay (1:59.32).
Adding thirds were senior Caroline Chatagnier, sophomore Jaxon Levy in the 100 back (1:31.27) and Wright in the 500 free (6:30.76).
Varsity Softball
Vintage 9, Justin-Siena 0
Freshman starting pitcher Shelby Morse (five innings, one hit, one walk, nine strikeouts) and freshman reliever Raimy Gamsby (two innings, three hits, four strikeouts) blanked the visiting Braves in each team's VVAL opener on Thursday.
Vintage improved to 4-0 behind the bats of Sierra Crocker (2 for 3, double, walk, RBI), Camila Barboza (2 for 3, double, run), Ally Warren (2 for 3, run), Morgan Groves (1 for 4, home run, two RBIs, run), Taylor Brandt (1 for 4, two RBIs), Jordan Allen (1 for 4, run), Hailey Schreiner (1 for 3, double, two runs), Sarah Husted (1 for 3, run) and Morse (1 for 3).
Napa 5, American Canyon 1
In the first meeting of the programs since 2013, the visiting Grizzlies (2-2) scored three runs in the third and two in the fifth and held the Wolves (2-2) to a run in the sixth to win the VVAL opener Thursday.
Napa's nine hits came from Abby Arata (2 for 3, triple, two RBIs, two runs, walk), Jordan Blackmon (1 for 4, RBI), Alana Valentine (1 for 4, triple, run, walk), Mila Valentine (1 for 2, run, walk), Makenna Walls (1 for 4) and Haylee Giarritta (1 for 4, RBI), Caitlyn Newburn (1 for 3, walk) and Kimmie Walston (1 for 3, walk). Drew Somogyi also scored.
Walston pitched the first six innings for the win, allowing an earned run on three hits, a walk, a hit batter and two strikeouts. Cali Olmstead worked the seventh, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Varsity Coed Tennis
St. Helena 5, Kelseyville 0
The Saints didn’t lose a set in their Coastal Mountain Conference opener at home Tuesday.
In singles, Kellen Maher won 6-1, 6-3 over Justin Perez, Holland Smith won 6-1, 7-5 over Bodhi Baird, and Ivan Rodriguez won 6-2, 6-4 over Alison Bryant.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Antoine Parr and Alex Sklan beat Connor Malloy and Dylan Vargas, 6-0, 6-3, and No. 2 players Diesel Chappellet and George Conwell won 6-1, 6-0 over Jeffery Amendola and Hanna Scully.
“A 5-0 sweep is always nice,” St. Helena coach Chris Cheng said. “But considering opening day jitters, the straight sets win through all lines speaks to the focus and competitiveness of our team – especially in singles at No. 2 and No. 3. The second set in each match was highly contested, with some fantastic rallies and critical points. Those matches could have easily split sets.
“Being a senior-heavy team – two juniors in the top 10, the rest seniors – I'm hoping and encouraging the seniors to employ their experience, as well as increased development and coordination, both mentally and physically to their advantage. The endgame in mind is to win the CMC tournament.”
JV Baseball
Las Lomas 5, Justin-Siena 1
The Braves (4-2) fell short at home Tuesday to the Knights (4-2) from Walnut Creek, despite getting their best pitching performance of the season. Madden Edwards went the first five innings, allowing only two hits and no runs. But Las Lomas got on the board in the sixth with four runs on three walks, two hits and a hit batter against reliever Gianni Natuzzi.
The Braves came back with a run in the bottom of the sixth, as Keith Binz was hit by a pitch, stole second base, went to third on a throwing error, and scored on an infield out. Timmy Walsh, Chris Duffy and Edwards managed the only hits off the Las Lomas pitchers, who struck out 10.
Justin-Siena is scheduled to host Vintage (3-1) in each team’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener at 4 p.m. Friday.