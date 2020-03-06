Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa tops St. Helena in 8 innings

With 12 players back and looking to improve on last year’s two-win season, the Napa High baseball team improved to 3-0 with its third win in as many days Thursday, 7-6 in eight innings over visiting St. Helena.

It was the Grizzlies’ second straight revenge win. After opening with a 10-0, five-inning win over a Hercules program they hadn’t faced in ages, they avenged last year’s 10-0 loss to Wood with a 5-3 road win on Wednesday before avenging last season’s 10-6 road loss to St. Helena.

Connor Ross (3 for 4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs) provided the winning single on Thursday, driving in Lucas Brandon (1 for 3, walk) and pinch runner Elliot Zuidema after singles by Brandon and Dylan Foster (2 for 4).

The Grizzlies forced the extra inning by scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh, when Jacks Madigan (1 for 3) singled and scored on a Dylan Snider sacrifice fly and Omar Gonzalez (1 for 2, run) came in on a wild pitch.

Travis Brayton (2 for 4, home run, double, RBI, 2 runs) put Napa on the board in the first, when he doubled and scored on a wild pitch, and gave the hosts their first league on a solo home run in the fifth. Trent Maher (1 for 4) and Calvin Snider (1 for 4) also had hits for Napa.