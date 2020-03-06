Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa tops St. Helena in 8 innings

With 12 players back and looking to improve on last year’s two-win season, the Napa High baseball team improved to 3-0 with its third win in as many days Thursday, 7-6 in eight innings over visiting St. Helena.
It was the Grizzlies’ second straight revenge win. After opening with a 10-0, five-inning win over a Hercules program they hadn’t faced in ages, they avenged last year’s 10-0 loss to Wood with a 5-3 road win on Wednesday before avenging last season’s 10-6 road loss to St. Helena.
Connor Ross (3 for 4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs) provided the winning single on Thursday, driving in Lucas Brandon (1 for 3, walk) and pinch runner Elliot Zuidema after singles by Brandon and Dylan Foster (2 for 4).
The Grizzlies forced the extra inning by scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh, when Jacks Madigan (1 for 3) singled and scored on a Dylan Snider sacrifice fly and Omar Gonzalez (1 for 2, run) came in on a wild pitch.
Travis Brayton (2 for 4, home run, double, RBI, 2 runs) put Napa on the board in the first, when he doubled and scored on a wild pitch, and gave the hosts their first league on a solo home run in the fifth. Trent Maher (1 for 4) and Calvin Snider (1 for 4) also had hits for Napa.
Ross, who also had an RBI double in the fourth, pitched the eighth for the win after allowing a walk and getting a strikeout. Zuidema pitched the first four innings, fanning 4 and allowing 3 walks and 2 runs, 1 of them earned.
St. Helena (1-2), which has 10 players, visits Justin-Siena at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Napa has three more chances for revenge next week, hosting Armijo on Tuesday, Vanden on Wednesday and Rodriguez on Friday.
Vintage 7, Redwood 4
Jake Whipple shut out the Giants for the first three of his five innings on the mound for Vintage (4-0) on Thursday, left with a 5-3 lead and got the win, allowing 2 earned runs on 7 hits, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts. Theo Llewelyn (2 hits, earned run) gave up a home run in the sixth and Connor Smith (1 hit) pitched a scoreless seventh.
The Crushers, who were out-hit 10-7, were led at the plate by Nick Schuttish (2 for 4, double, 3 RBIs), Reid McCaffery (2 for 4, double), Logan Nothmann (1 for 3, walk, 2 runs), Ian Avalos (1 for 4, 2 RBIs), Harrison Kohagura (1 for 3), Jorge Lopez-Rios (RBI, 2 walks) and Davide Migotto (walk).
Varsity Boys Tennis
Vintage 7, Justin-Siena 0
The Crushers opened their season with a Vine Valley Athletic League win in Thursday’s Battle of Trower Avenue, getting singles wins from – at No. 1 through No. 4, respectively – Lucas Bollinger over Nicholas Reyna, 6-0, 6-0, Jackson Cole over Peirv Li 6-0, 6-1, Paul Saleh over David Larsen, 6-0, 6-1, Ethan Kincaid over Thomas Booska, 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 through No. 3 doubles, in order, it was Andrew Diana and Alex Housley over Anthony Fannin and Sicheng Guo, 6-0, 6-1, Kelton Jensen and Nick Ball over Dom Puccini and Lucca Sebastiani, 6-4, 6-1, and Stefan Shakeri and Armand Shakeri over Rylie Dombrowski and Sohan Kanjee, 6-0, 7-5.
Vintage visits Sonoma Valley on Tuesday.