 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa tops Vintage in girls golf opener
Prep Report

Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa tops Vintage in girls golf opener

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Report
Dreamstime

The Napa High girls golf team defeated Vintage 303-313 in a Big Game match on the South Course at Silverado Resort and Spa on Tuesday.

Overall medalist Jazmin Bell shot a 49 to lead the Grizzlies in the Vine Valley Athletic League and season opener for each team.

Also for Napa, Marissa Blackwood carded a 54, Katie Haubold a 60, Sadie Carpenter a 65, Lauren Hoskins a 75 and Katelyn Kipsey a 76.

For Vintage, Ashley Ellis shot a 52, Capri Russell a 55, Peyton O’Hara a 60, Sofie Stone and Sofia Richart 73s, and Addie Rode a 79.

The Grizzlies will face American Canyon at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the same Silverado course.

Varsity Volleyball

Benicia 3, Napa 0

The Panthers improved to 3-0 with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 nonleague win at Napa on Tuesday.

Benicia visits American Canyon on Thursday and Napa plays next at Vintage next Tuesday.

Varsity Boys Water Polo

St. Patrick-St. Vincent 12, American Canyon 9

The Wolves, who trailed by one goal at halftime and after three quarters, were outscored 3-1 in the fourth.

JV Volleyball

American Canyon 2, San Marin 1

The Wolves improved to 4-0 on the season by winning their first three-setter, 23-25, 25-14, 15-9 at home on Tuesday.

“The team started off slow in the beginning and came together midway through the first set,” head coach Rick Manibusan said. “It was good to see that the girls worked through their rough patch and pull out the win.”

Isabella Avila led the Wolves with 5 kills and added 10 digs and 3 assists. Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate added 8 digs and 3 kills, Isabella Trinidad 2 digs and 1 kill, and Danielle Abuan 3 digs and 2 kills to balance the hitting.

Securing the front court were Cassandra Kenning with 3 blocks and 2 kills, Ava Berry with 2 blocks and 2 kills, and Adrienne Nicolas with 2 blocks, 6 digs and 4 kills. Directing the offense were Sophia Bernabe with 4 aces and 8 assists, and Maleia Magaoy with 1 ace and 4 assists.

Defensive protection came from Jaelyn Dinina with 6 digs, Keana Resultay 9 digs, and Jasmine Gallegos 13 digs.

Varsity Football

Napa to host Nevada Union

After the Grizzlies had to cancel their scheduled season opener against De Anza on Friday because of unhealthy air from Northern California wildfires, Napa High Athletic Director Darci Ward announced Wednesday that they have added a home game against Nevada Union during their scheduled bye on Sept. 24.

"This will be another opportunity for our kids to play, the band to perform, and the Spiritleaders to dance," Ward said in an email.

Freshman Football

Vintage cancels opener

Because of COVID-19 exposure, the Crushers will not be able to field a team for Thursday's scheduled season opener against San Marin, according to Athletic Director Cam Neal.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the next seven days with a fractured finger.

Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!

Watch Now: Related Video

WR John Brown released by Raiders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Anderson coached four sports over 20 years
High School

St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Anderson coached four sports over 20 years

  • Updated

Gordon Anderson, who will be inducted into the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame in October, taught math at the school from 1973-2007. He was the Saints' baseball head coach (1973-1980), cross country head coach (1974-1976), freshman boys basketball head coach (1974-1976) and track and field assistant coach (1988-1999) before coaching successful academic decathlon teams.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News