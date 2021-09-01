Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa tops Vintage in girls golf opener

JV Volleyball

American Canyon 2, San Marin 1

The Wolves improved to 4-0 on the season by winning their first three-setter, 23-25, 25-14, 15-9 at home on Tuesday.

“The team started off slow in the beginning and came together midway through the first set,” head coach Rick Manibusan said. “It was good to see that the girls worked through their rough patch and pull out the win.”

Isabella Avila led the Wolves with 5 kills and added 10 digs and 3 assists. Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate added 8 digs and 3 kills, Isabella Trinidad 2 digs and 1 kill, and Danielle Abuan 3 digs and 2 kills to balance the hitting.

Securing the front court were Cassandra Kenning with 3 blocks and 2 kills, Ava Berry with 2 blocks and 2 kills, and Adrienne Nicolas with 2 blocks, 6 digs and 4 kills. Directing the offense were Sophia Bernabe with 4 aces and 8 assists, and Maleia Magaoy with 1 ace and 4 assists.

Defensive protection came from Jaelyn Dinina with 6 digs, Keana Resultay 9 digs, and Jasmine Gallegos 13 digs.

Varsity Football

Napa to host Nevada Union