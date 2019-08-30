The Napa High girls golf team opened its season with two Vine Valley Athletic League home wins on Silverado Resort and Spa’s South Course, 278-287 over American Canyon on Tuesday and 261-324 over Petaluma on Thursday.
Mara Zuidema led the Grizzlies on Tuesday with a 47, while Devan Wickersham shot a 50, Jazmyn Bell a 58, Yesenia Contreras a 63, and Maizy Armstrong-Brown a 60.
American Canyon was led by medalist Katie Robinson’s 40, while Kandy Miller added a 54, Kaitlyn Dang a 56, Danielle Yamada a 65, and Megan Galiotti a 72.
Wickersham paced Napa on Thursday with a 42. Zuidema had a 44, Bell a 53, Contreras a 55, and Armstrong-Brown a 67.
Varsity Volleyball
American Canyon 2, St. Helena 0
The Wolves (2-0) defeated the visiting Saints 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 on Thursday night. Aldine Lusung led their offense with 5 kills, while Kenzie Dado added 4 kills. Arianna Pacheco added 7 aces and 11 digs, Caytlin Capulong had 11 digs and 3 aces, and Giselle Torres rounded out the offense with 11 assists.
Vintage 3, Maria Carrillo 1
The Crushers (2-1) bounced back from Wednesday’s home loss to Vacaville with a 20-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-19 home win over the Pumas of Santa Rosa. They were led by Maddie Flohr (9 digs, 4 kills), Olivia Ostler (3 aces, 9 kills, 4 blocks), Julia Bodor (4 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs), Maddie Klungel (22 assists, 9 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks), Cintli Camacho (6 digs, 3 aces) and Maria Bodor (5 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces).
On Wednesday, Vacaville beat the Crushers 25-18, 25-20, 25-23. Vintage was led by Sarah Gauger (7 kills), Krista Young (10 digs), Julia Bodor (7 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs), Flohr (5 digs), Ostler (5 aces, 3 kills) and Klungel (16 assists, 4 kills).
The Crushers visit Montgomery on Tuesday and Vanden on Wednesday.
JV Volleyball
Vintage 2, Maria Carrillo 1
The Crushers (2-1) pulled out a 17-25, 25-21, 15-11 comeback win Thursday behind solid play from Maddie McPhee and Makenzie Wallace.
On Wednesday, Vacaville beat Vintage 25-14, 23-25, 15-11 despite solid play from McPhee and Wallace.
American Canyon 2, St. Helena 0
The Wolves won another nonleague home match Thursday, 25-15, 25-17, improving to 2-0.
Head coach Rick Manibusan said his players “did a great job in their defensive coverage and played tough throughout each set.”
Protecting the front court were Madison Gramlick (5 aces, 1 block), Selah Hmun (1 block, 3 kills) and Alexa Berry (2 aces, 1 block, 5 kills). Attacking from the outside position were Charlize Francisco (7 digs, 3 kills), Aliya Merino (3 digs, 1 kill) and Emily Bit (1 kill). Setting for the team was Vyvylyn Tran (4 digs, 8 assists), with Nya Ballesteros (2 digs), Jackie Mendoza (7 digs) and Leila Adel (8 digs) providing defense in the back row.
Freshman Volleyball
Vintage 2, Vanden 0
A solid team performance helped the Crushers sweep the Vikings on Thursday, 25-13, 25-8.
On Wednesday, the Crushers fell 25-0, 25-11 to visiting Vacaville, despite strong matches from Alex Whipple, Raquel Stevens and Beverly Bolen.