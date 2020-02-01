The Napa High boys soccer team defeated Justin-Siena 4-1 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning, improving its second-place Vine Valley Athletic League record to 7-2.
Salvador Leon, Irving Flores, Jeff Garcia and Luis Rodriguez scored for the Grizzlies (11-6-1 overall).
Vintage 5, Justin-Siena 1
Emmanuel Duran had 2 goals and Gerardo Perez 1 goal and 2 assists as the Crushers improved to 6-1 in the VVAL and 11-3 overall with Thursday night’s road win at Dodd Stadium.
Duran scored off a Justin Sotelo assist for a 1-0 halftime lead. Sotelo opened the second-half scoring, before Duran scored off a Perez assist. Perez then scored off a Jason Fuentes assist, before assisting on a goal by Yahir Escalona.
JV Boys Basketball
Vintage 57, Justin-Siena 46
Despite being outscored 15-6 in the fourth quarter at home Friday night, the Crushers got clutch free throws from Daniel Mitchell and Anthony Notaro to seal the deal when Justin-Siena started to intentionally foul.
Cole Capitani had 13 points and 8 rebounds for Vintage (14-7, 6-2 VVAL). Matty Estrada went 4 for 5 from the 3-point arc and scored 14 points, which head coach Chuck Johnson said “was huge because he's also one of our best defenders.”
Notaro finished with 8 points and Mitchell 6 for the Crushers, who led 51-31 at the end of the third quarter.
“Hats off to Justin-Siena,” Johnson said. “They never quit.”
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 50, Justin-Siena 32
The Braves fell at Vintage on Friday despite leading 10-7 after one period. The Crushers “woke up and raised their level of play, applying tremendous pressure,” Justin-Siena coach Bruce Halverson said, and pushed their lead to 27-15 by halftime. The Braves kept it close in the third quarter, but “was never able overcome that second-quarter, 15-point turnaround, Halverson said.
“The game was hard-fought on both sides, both teams competing with tremendous effort,” he added.
Nathen Spare lead Justin-Siena with 16 points. Morgan Hoban scored 8, and Halverson said Dalen Tinsley and Spare “battled on the boards with the much taller Vintage players, keeping the young Braves in the game.”