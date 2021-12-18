Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa, Vintage girls to play each other for WVT consolation title

Sofia Tinnon led the Napa High girls basketball team to its first win of the season, 48-38 over Oakland High, with a season-high 26 points at its own Wine Valley Tournament on Friday at Messner Gym.

The senior also hauled in 10 rebounds and had 2 assists and 2 steals for the Grizzlies (1-6), who will play crosstown rival Vintage (4-3) for the consolation championship at noon Saturday. The Crushers advanced with a 37-33 win over Shasta on Friday.

Olivia Vavricka had a big game of 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and a blocked shot for Napa, while Nadia Ali-Musa added 6 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Also scoring were Bella Jasso-Nelson (4 points), Jemma Ceja-Delgado (2 points, 3 steals) and Julie Ramirez (2 points, 2 steals).

It didn’t look good for Napa when Oakland (0-7) led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter. But the Grizzlies held the Wildcats to six points in the second quarter to pull within 23-22, then took a 34-33 lead into the fourth and pulled away with a quick 8 points from Tinnon and 6 from Vavricka.

Oakland was filling for Windsor, which defeated Santa Rosa in Thursday’s opener but couldn’t play the rest of the tournament. Oakland was to then be replaced by California High of San Ramon, which was to play Shasta at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

“They played hard tonight,” Napa head coach Taylor Willis said of the Wildcats, “and we struggled to finish. But we played tough defense and pulled away midway through the fourth quarter.”

Prep Girls Wrestling

Vintage competes in San Leandro

Crushers senior Leilani Frazer went 3-2 with two pins at 143 pounds to place fourth in the toughest weight class of the 28-team Roger Briones Invitational last Saturday at San Leandro High.

Vintage’s junior varsity contingent of three freshmen and four sophomores also did very well.

Gianna Ficele (2-0, 2 pins) placed first at 170 pounds and fellow freshman Elysiana Medina (3-1, 3 pins) was third at 121s. Also picking up team points were freshman Tiyanna Vasquez (1-2, pin) at 137s and sophomore Lilly Miller (1-2, pin) at 143s. Gaining valuable experience were freshman Hanna Johnson at 150s and sophomores Parker McClintick (150s) and Gianna Giorsetto (189s).

The Vintage girls team were to compete in a tournament at Castro Valley Classic on Saturday, while the JV boys were to compete in Wood’s Bret Fafard Memorial Tournament.

JV Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena 3rd in Vintage tourney

The Braves placed third in the Bob Soper Classic at Vintage last weekend. They defeated Vacaville in a hard-fought opener on Dec. 9, fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a Dec. 10 semifinal against Vanden, and beat Rancho Cotate in last Saturday’s third-place game.

“The girls grew got better because of these games,” Braves head coach John Fall said.

Fall said Taylor Stoppelo and and Jesilyn Beaulac played well against Vacaville, Sophia Dominici and Nadia Sousa led the way against Vanden, and Madyson Carson and Sousa stepped up against Rancho Cotate, each getting voted to the All-Tournament team.

