The Napa High girls water polo team, seeded 10th in the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 10-8 upset of No. 7 seed Heritage on Thursday at Northgate High in Walnut Creek.
“This was a really big win for us,” said Grizzlies head coach Ashiq Khan, who complimented assistant coaches Per Casey and Will Namnath for doing “a great job of managing the tempo of the game with some good play calling, clock and personnel management.”
Napa (15-3) will take on No. 2 seed Amador Valley (10-12) of Pleasanton in a quarterfinal at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Campolindo High’s Soda Aquatic Center in Moraga.
Senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Berryhill had a huge game against Heritage, amassing 24 blocks and 5 steals, while senior Meena Khan had 4 goals, 5 steals and an impressive 8 drawn ejections. Also scoring were senior Emily Dusky with 3 goals, senior Angelina Adams with 2 goals, and freshman Quincy Frommelt with 1 goal.
The Grizzlies broke a 2-2 tie in the second quarter to take a 5-3 halftime lead, but the Patriots (16-11) of Brentwood clawed their way back to a 7-6 lead by the end of the third quarter.
“The third quarter was a disaster for us, with several miscues on defense. and our offense seemed to grind to a halt,” Ashiq Kahn said.
But the fourth quarter was all Napa. The Grizzlies squad turned up the pressure and fed the ball into Meena Kahn, and the center drew three ejections.
“Those 6-on-5 opportunities helped us hold onto the ball much longer in the fourth,” Coach Kahn said. “With good outside shooting from Angelina, and an incredible goalkeeping performance by Caitlyn, we held Heritage to just one goal in the fourth.”
Varsity Boys Water Polo
Amador Valley 10, Vintage 4
The 10th-seeded Crushers fell to the No. 7 Dons in their North Coast Section Division 1 playoff opener Thursday in Walnut Creek.
Nico D’Angelo had 2 goals and a drawn ejection for Vintage (16-7), which trailed 6-2 at halftime and 7-3 after three quarters.
Sean Pratt had a goal, 8 steals, an assist and a drawn ejection, Philip Ross had a goal, steal and drawn ejection, Theo Llewelyn had 2 drawn ejections, 3 steals and an assist, Ryan Mooney had an assist and steal, Erik Kvidahl had an assist, and Dominic Dandini, Tyler Kortie, Nico Solorio and Will Flint each added a steal.
In goal, Aidan Davis had 4 saves and Aidan Magee contributed 5 saves.
Varsity Girls Cross CountryVintage girls dominate VVAL meet
Mary Deeik won by 45 seconds over the runner-up in leading Vintage to a dominant victory in the third of four Vine Valley Athletic League meets Wednesday.
The junior’s time on the 3-mile course at Tolay Park in Petaluma was 18 minutes, 33.2 seconds. Casa Grande’s Emma Baswell was second in 19:17.7 in the 36-runner race.
The Crushers had all seven runners place in the top eight as they routed runner-up Casa Grande, 19-55. Justin-Siena was third (86), Petaluma fourth (93), Napa fifth (130) and American Canyon (147). Sonoma Valley did not have any runners participating.
Placing third through eighth for Vintage were Amber Elias (19:47.2), Tamara Hernandez (20:17.7), Maile Sittler (20:40.1), Josephine Borsetto (20:51.9), Ana Busby (21:07.2) and Ahnali Wisnieski (21:20.5).
Leading Justin-Siena were Oliva Janerico (ninth, 21:26.4) and Lauren Aubert (13th, 22:11.4), followed by Sophia Smith (23:41.8), Audrey Halloran (24:11.7), Genesis Celaya (24:32.7) and Mia Brown (26:15.6).
Pacing Napa was Molly McGrath (17th, 22:54.5), followed by Kimberly Moreno (25:15.4), Grace Sedgley (25:27.0), Alica Caldera (25:28.5) and Anna Ghisletta (25:34.2).
For American Canyon, Daniela Solis was 22nd (24:15.1), followed by Sadia Diouf (25:24.1), Erica Cortez (25:56.9), Isabella Calderon (26:28.9), Tanya Rivas (26:41.7), Mariela Garcia (26:49.5) and Yesenia Cardenas (26:57.3).
Varsity Boys Cross Country
Napa High’s Acuna rules race
Napa High’s David Acuna won the 40-runner race but Casa Grande beat his runner-up Grizzlies, 21-36, in the third of four VVAL meets Wednesday at Tolay Park in Petaluma. Justin-Siena (109) was third, followed by Vintage (115), American Canyon (125) and Petaluma (133). Sonoma Valley did not have any runners participating.
Acuna won in 16 minutes, 22.8 seconds to beat runner-up Nolan Hosbein of Casa Grande by eight seconds. Also running for Napa were Erik Cosca (sixth, 16:52.3), Elliott Zuidema (eighth, 17:25.2), Matthew Helms (ninth, 17:37.7), Daniel Rios (12th, 17:47.0), Elliot Surh (15h, 18:05.4) and Johnathan Gadasy (19th, 18:30.0).
Justin-Siena was led by 10th-place finisher Jacob Guiducci (17:43.9) and 13th-placer Casey Potrebic (17:50.4), followed by Paul Giusto (27th, 19:27.4), Devon De La Santos (29th, 19:31.8), Vishnu Vijayakumar (30th, 19:35.3), Evan Smith (33rd, 19:46.6) and Tony Avina (37th, 20:58.3).
Vintage’s runners ran well together in the middle of the pack, finishing within 10 places of each other. They were Jonathan Wachowski (18th, 18:21.1), Rodrigo Farfan (20th, 18:48.8), Drew Halloran (24th, 19:01.7), Dylan Scott (25th, 19:07.5) and Logan Lines (28th, 19:30.9).
Running for American Canyon were Dakota Lim (16th, 18:13.4), Yahir Madrigal (17th, 18:16.0), Jerome Hernandez (26th, 19:08.0), Joshua Loo (32nd, 19:37.5), Alfons McCoy (34th, 19:46.8), Joseph Patocchi (35th, 20:02.6) and Sebastian Hernandez-Lopez (38th, 21:05.5).
JV Girls Cross Country
Vintage wins with perfect score
The Crushers grabbed the top six places to win their 32-runner division in Wednesday’s VVAL meet at Tolay Park in Petaluma, 15-45 over runner-up Napa. American Canyon (92) had the only other complete team.
Vintage was led by winner Yadira Garcia (21:31.5), Maggie Chappin (22:19.0), Kayla Tavakoli (22:26.4), Hana Duhig (23:04.7), Marseille Grace (23:58.5) and Ainsley Adams (24:12.2). The other six Crushers were Tanner Henry (12th, 26:44.1), Natalie Scott (16th, 27:45.6), Natasha Beitz (17th, 27:55.5), Lilla Kasper (30:10.1) and Susana Nuno (31:25.6).
Napa runners placing seventh through 11th were Anna Scudero (24:59.9), Chloe Dinsdale (26:06.5), Vanessa Garcia (26:23.8), Maija Turjanis (26:27.4) and Heidi Gadasy (26:28.1). Also running for the Grizzlies were Mia Oggenfuss (29:31.2), Angela Miranda (30:13.4), Haven Domecus (31:11.7), Arcie Alvarado (33:05.9), Celeste O’Brien (33:17.0) and Hannah Denney (35:07.8).
Running for American Canyon were Amaya Maulino (14th, 27:15.1), Jessica Estrada (15th, 27:22.8), Jessica Lopez (18th, 28:33.9), Ashley Abarca (30:39.5), Ahewa Manna (30:45.6) and Junela Dizon (32:02.3).
Justin-Siena had in the race Megan Kawashiri (34:32.0), Angelina Schmeder (35:03.3) and Cate St. Jean (35:29.3).
JV Boys Cross Country
Garcia leads Napa to victory
Napa High’s Jose Garcia beat runner-up Kieran Cross of Casa Grande by 17 seconds in a 100-runner race in leading the Grizzlies past Cross and the Gauchos, 20-67, in the third of four VVAL meets Wednesday at Tolay Park in Petaluma.
Petaluma (81) was third, followed by American Canyon (130), Vintage (148) and Justin-Siena (268).
Garcia finished in 18 minutes, 9.2 seconds and was joined in the scoring five by Noah Massey (third, 18:42.3), Daniel Healy (fourth, 18:44.1), Hudson Truchard (fifth, 19:05.4) and Logan Walsh (seventh, 19:29.2).
Also in the top 50 for the Grizzlies were Ulisses Cruz (ninth, 19:36.8), Sean Gadasy (10th, 19:36.9), Miguel Bustos (14th, 19:59.8), Eric Aguilar (20th, 20:18.0), Micah Eisenberg (24th, 20:37.0), Jackson Cope (28th, 20:42.0), Martin Salinas (35th, 20:53.2), Peter Leyva (39th, 21:02.5), Bryce Ogden (40th, 21:29.0), Andre Fannin (44th, 21:35.0), Gabriel Munoz (45th, 21:36.0).
Rounding out the Napa contingent were Ryan O’Connor (22:03.9), Adrian Navarro (22:05.3), Gabe Gissell (23:36.2), Toby Burgett (23:52.4), William Wilson (24:25.7), Sam Williamson (24:31.0), Calvin Chapman (24:55.0) and Kevin Chen (25:25.2).
Nolan Nyle Ciceron led American Canyon with a 15th-place time of 20:02.5. Also scoring were Matthew Fernandez (18th, 20:08.7), Andres Cardenas (29th, 20:43.0), Ian Galera (31st, 20:48.3) and Emanuel Barajas (37th, 21:01.5).
The Wolves’ 19-runner team also included Mateo Palacios (43rd, 21:34.4), Elvin Fuerte (49th, 21:49.2), Jerwyn Buncio (21:58.6), Xavier Navarro (22:41.2), Roniel Lance Maningding (23:45.7), Ethan Luong (23:53.1), Jacobo Lopez (24:15.1), Bassan Manna (24:22.7), Nathan Saelee (25:24.7), Keanu Kawakami (25:41.1), Brandon Canchola Reyes (27:03.4), Antonio Botello (27:13.9), Adan Lopez (28:58.9) and Gabriel Harris (43:35.3).
Troy McDonald-Doxsee placed sixth in 19:07.2 to lead Vintage, while Jackson Travers (16th, 20:04.9), Aiden Rutherford (33rd, 20:51.8), Nick Dominici (46th, 21:36.9) and Collin Durfee (47th, 21:37.6) also scored. Also running for the Crushers were Max Kaplan (21:38.5) and Auggie Nelson (27:51.2).
Nicholas Reyna was Justin-Siena’s top finisher with a 42nd-place time of 21:32.8. The other scorers were Jack Carey (55th, 22:12.5), Cameron Wang (56th, 22:21.4), Owen Fortner (57th, 22:29.8) and Samuel Trainor (58th, 22:33.6).
Rounding out the Braves were Phineas Kelly (22:52.8), Benjamin Del Castillo (25:00.3), Noah Martinez (25:31.0), Alexander Cox (26:12.6), John Bishop (28:46.2), Johnathan Morales (28:51.7) and Ryan Teresi (29:05.6).