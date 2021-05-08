Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa wrestlers edge Casa Grande on mat, 33-32

After Justin-Siena (4-4, 2-3 VVAL) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Petaluma answered with three runs to chase starting pitcher Madden Edwards. But reliever David Elias gave up just 3 earned runs on 3 hits and a walk in five innings of work, striking out 6 against a Trojans lineup that features four NCAA Division I commits.

The Braves — who tallied 14 hits, giving them 51 in their last three games — put up four runs in the fifth, tying the score on an RBI single by Keith Binz (2 for 4, RBI, run). Noah Young (2 for 4, 3 RBIs, run) followed with a two-run single and, after a bunt single by Braden Snoke, scored on a balk.

Petaluma, however, came back and tied the game with three runs to set up a thrilling finish.

In the bottom of the sixth, with nobody on and two outs, the Trojans scored three runs on an infield error. The Braves showed competitive resilience in the seventh when Edwards led off the inning with e double over the center fielder's head and advanced to third on a one-out single to left by Robby Sangiacomo. On a double off the left-field fence by Bryce Laukert, Sangiacomo was thrown out at the plate on a very close play.