Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa wrestlers edge Casa Grande on mat, 33-32

The Napa High wrestling team defeated visiting Casa Grande, 33-32, in a Vine Valley Athletic League meet Wednesday in the small gym.
Winning individually for the Grizzlies were Jose Leyva (126) by a 10-5 decision, Manuel Infante (132) by a 6-4 decision, Benito Saldivar (138) by first-period pin, Robert Gomez (145) by second-period pin, Axel Briseno (152) by a 6-4 decision, Thomas Hatton (195) by second-period pin and Cole Lex (heavyweight) by first-period pin.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Vintage off to 6-0 start
As Vintage gets ready to host Casa Grande in a Vine Valley Athletic League game Monday night at Memorial Stadium, 16 players have at least one goal and one assist for the Crushers (6-0, 5-0 VVAL). Senior goalkeeper Tanner Griffin has manned the net for all but the one half that freshman Cadel Newton Kotch filled in to get experience. Griffin has four shutouts, three in league play.
Leading Vintage offensively are Gerardo Perez (8 goals, 6 sssists), Emmanuel Duran (6 goals, 2 assists), Kevin Trujillo (4 goals, 1 assist), Erik Flores (3 goals, 1 assist), Iztlli Garcia (2 goals, 2 assists), Gustavo Avina (1 goal, 2 assists), Luke Shea (1 goal, 1 assist) and Yahir Escalona (1 goal, 1 assist), Ivan Chavez (1 goal), Alex Housley (1 goal) and David Ochoa (1 goal).
Gabe Cendejas, Eric Javar and Ivan Solorio each have 2 assists, and Nathan Ramirez and Enrique Saenz each have 1 assist.
The Crushers opened their season with a 1-0 win at Casa Grande on April 15, with Saenz assisting Duran on the goal. A week later, Vintage edged Napa High in a Big Game, 2-1, getting an unassisted goal from Perez and a Duran goal assisted by Shea.
Varsity Baseball
Vintage 12, American Canyon 3
The visiting Crushers (6-2, 4-1 VVAL) out-hit American Canyon 15-3, erasing a 2-1 Wolves lead with four runs in the fifth and seven in the seventh. Leading Vintage’s bats were Sam Neal (3 for 4, RBI, 2 runs) Davide Migotto (2 for 3, double, sacrifice fly, 3 RBIs, run), Ian Avalos (2 for 4, two doubles, 2 RBIs), Sam Gomez (2 for 4, double, RBI, run), Nick Schuttish (2 for 4, double, run) and Boden Cooke (2 for 4, stolen base, run).
Other offense came from Alex Dehzad (1 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, run), Gavin Rabanal (1 for 3, RBI, 2 runs) and Jorge Lopez-Rios (2 walks, 2 runs).
Dylan Rody pitched the first 5 1/3 innings to get the win, allowing 3 earned runs on 6 hits and 2 walks. Reid McCaffrey (1 2/3 hitless innings, walk, 2 strikeouts) finished up.
American Canyon (0-7, 0-6 VVAL) got hits from Tyree Reed (2 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, walk, run), Dayvon Lucas (2 for 3, run), Ryan Mitchell (1 for 4) and Roman Webb (1 for 3). Jordan Fisher walked twice and scored once, and Mason Brodit had an RBI sacrifice fly.
Riley Carlos took the loss in 6 1/3 innings, yielding 9 runs (7 earned) on 10 hits, 3 walks and 5 strikeouts. Cody West got the last two outs after allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits.
Sonoma Valley 5, Napa 1
The Dragons came to Mount Field on Friday and grabbed the momentum early, ending the first inning with a 6-4-3 double play and using a hit batter, RBI double and RBI single to take a 2-0 lead in the second off sophomore pitcher Noah Massey.
Massey settled down and retired the next three batters to get out of the jam. But after he hit the first batter of the second inning, Trace Willoughby took over and blanked Sonoma Valley through the fifth. In the bottom of the fifth, Napa (3-5, 1-4 VVAL) pulled within 2-1 when Max Knauer beat out a bunt-single, stole second base, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on Daniel Healy’s groundout.
But the Dragons used two bunts and a double to score three unearned runs off Willoughby in the sixth.
The Grizzlies’ other three hits came from Connor Ross (1 for 3), Lucas Brandon (1 for 3) and Cameron Taylor (1 for 2, walk).
Petaluma 9, Justin-Siena 7
The Braves dropped a tightly contested VVAL game at perennial North Bay power Petaluma on Friday.
After Justin-Siena (4-4, 2-3 VVAL) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Petaluma answered with three runs to chase starting pitcher Madden Edwards. But reliever David Elias gave up just 3 earned runs on 3 hits and a walk in five innings of work, striking out 6 against a Trojans lineup that features four NCAA Division I commits.
The Braves — who tallied 14 hits, giving them 51 in their last three games — put up four runs in the fifth, tying the score on an RBI single by Keith Binz (2 for 4, RBI, run). Noah Young (2 for 4, 3 RBIs, run) followed with a two-run single and, after a bunt single by Braden Snoke, scored on a balk.
Petaluma, however, came back and tied the game with three runs to set up a thrilling finish.
In the bottom of the sixth, with nobody on and two outs, the Trojans scored three runs on an infield error. The Braves showed competitive resilience in the seventh when Edwards led off the inning with e double over the center fielder's head and advanced to third on a one-out single to left by Robby Sangiacomo. On a double off the left-field fence by Bryce Laukert, Sangiacomo was thrown out at the plate on a very close play.
Also with hits for the Braves were Bryce Laukert (2 for 4, double, RBI), Nick Andrews (2 for 3, RBI, walk, hit by pitch, 2 runs), Dalen Tinsley (2 for 3, hit by pitch, run) and Gianni Natuzzi (single, run).
“We played this game with a certain poise that was exciting to see, as our guys never relented,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said. “We have some fun work ahead of us as we keep pressing to take the next step as a program in the VVAL.”
Varsity Girls Basketball
American Canyon 57, Petaluma 49
Jazmine Fontilla had 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and a block Friday night as the Wolves (6-2, 5-1 VVAL) handed visiting Petaluma its first loss and pulled into a first-place tie with the Trojans.
Trinity Billingsley added 13 points, 3 assists, 2 steals and a rebound, Amaree Bennett 8 points, 2 steals, a rebound and an assist, Kaniya Bryant 7 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal, Destiny Evans 6 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal, Jasnoor Sidhu 3 points, Camille Abcede 2 points and a rebound, and Eliza Garcia 2 points and 2 rebounds.
Sonoma Valley 45, Justin-Siena 37
The Braves (5-3, 4-2 VVAL) wrapped up the first half of VVAL play with a tough loss in Sonoma on Friday night, dropping into third place behind co-leaders American Canyon and Petaluma.
In a closely contested game, the Dragons made strong runs at the ends of the second and third quarters and pulled away late. The teams combined for 10 made 3-pointers, with Sonoma Valley draining six. The Dragons also beat the Braves on the offensive glass, getting 11 rebounds and 10 second-chance points as compared to the Braves’ 5 offensive rebounds and 4 second-chance points.
“We just made too many mental mistakes to win a game like this. Credit goes to Sonoma, as they did a really nice job of executing on offense as well as winning loose-ball battles,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “We did a better job of getting good shots and it showed in our total points and percentages, but we are still not executing at the level we would like offensively.”
Alyssa Curtola led the Braves with 10 points and 6 steals and added 4 rebounds, turning in another strong effort defensively, Bettencourt said.
Isabella Wright had 8 points and 7 rebounds, Charmaine Griffin 8 points and 2 boards, Lexi Rosenbrand 6 points and 5 rebounds, Isabelle Wells 4 points, and Mary Heun 6 rebounds and 2 steals.
“Winning four of our first six league games has given us an opportunity to compete with the two teams ahead of us in the standings this week, and we are looking forward to the challenge,” Bettencourt added.
The Braves will try to avenge last month’s 45-39 road loss to Petaluma when the Trojans come to Clark Gym at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The JV Braves will play at 5:30 p.m., back from a long break from competition.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Justin-Siena 4, Napa 1
The visiting Braves came out on fire Friday night as Tessa Salvestrin scored on an assist from Olivia Janerico in the first minute at Memorial Stadium.
Janerico got the second goal on a free kick, slotting it just inside the far post, and Salvestrin converted a penalty kick for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Napa High sophomore Ella Turjanis put the Grizzlies on the board 10 minutes into the second half. But the Braves still won by three after freshman Thais Thomson-Rangel scored on a turn-and-dribble move.
Justin-Siena head coach Eric Branagan-Franco was pleased with the relief goalkeeping effort of junior Lexi Barlas, who took over in the net about 20 minutes into the game when freshman starter Brooklyn Blankenship was injured making a save.
“I’m proud of the girls for continuing to step up and take on the new challenges being set by the coaching staff,” Branagan-Franco said. “The girls are taking the right steps in their progress of learning the game, and we as the coaching staff need to continue to help them progress in the right direction.”
Napa (2-2-2 VVAL) was coming off a 6-1 loss at Casa Grande, where Ava Dominguez scored its goal, and a 6-0 win at American Canyon that saw Turjanis score a hat trick, Sadie Carpenter notch a brace, and Dominguez add a goal.
Vintage 4, American Canyon 0
After Mary Deeik opened the scoring on an assist from Sofia Reiswig, Eliana Hernandez recorded a hat trick for the Crushers at American Canyon on Friday night. Her first goal was unassisted, her second one was assisted by Leila Newberry and gave Vintage a 3-0 halftime lead, and her third was on a free kick.
The Crushers (2-2-2 VVAL) host American Canyon on Tuesday night.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Justin-Siena 19, Cardinal Newman 6
Sarah Reynolds outscored the visiting Cardinals herself with 7 goals as the Braves (3-0, 2-0 VVAL) won big in Friday night’s league game at Napa Valley College.
Angelina Phinney added 5 goals, Taylor Blakely scored 4, Maddie Vanoni had 2, and Lexi Hollister had 1. Elle Baskerville added 2 two field blocks, 2 steals and an assist
Carlie Fiorito had 2 steals and 2 assists, and Twyla Borck had 11 saves in the goal.
JV Wrestling
Casa Grande 21, Napa 15
Winning for Napa in Wednesday’s VVAL meet at home were Jonah Schwarze (145) on a pin with 2 seconds left while leading 15-13; Angelo Baracco (170) by 7-4 decision; and Marco Saldivar (220) by first-period pin.
Freshman Baseball
Justin-Siena 15, Windsor 3 (5 innings)
The Braves traveled to Windsor on Wednesday and quickly took control of the nonleague game by exploding for eight runs in the first inning, improving to 3-2. Jack Sordi, Sumner Eakins, Sam Denkin, Jason Gray, Lucas Stephenson and Mateo Hague all powered the outburst with RBIs.
That gave starting pitcher Sordi a nice lead and he went on to get the win by holding the Jaguars to 3 runs on 4 hits in four innings of work.
Windsor managed a 3-run spurt in the second but couldn’t keep Justin-Siena from winning by the 10-run mercy rule.
Jason Gray toed the rubber for the final inning, surrendering 2 hits and no runs in his first appearance on the mound.
“We jumped on them quick and put a lot of pressure on them early,” Braves head coach Andrew Olney said. “I have been talking to the boys about having a championship energy every pitch. They gave a championship effort in every aspect of the game.”