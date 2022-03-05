Napa Valley Prep Report: Napa's rally comes up short against Galena

The Napa High baseball team saw its win streak end at three games with a 10-8 loss to Galena of Reno in the first round of its tournament at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville on Friday.

The battle of Grizzlies saw Napa score 5 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning with 4 of its 6 hits — a single by senior Dylan Snider (1 for 2, walk, 2 runs), a double by junior Cam Taylor (1 for 3, run), an RBI single by senior Leo Saldivar (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, run) and, after junior Noah Massey was hit by pitch to drive in another run, a two-run triple by senior Kaleb Matulich (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, run).

An RBI groundout by sophomore Colby Chambers ended the inning, but not before driving in another run. The game was stopped at that point, however, due to a time limit.

Napa didn’t get its first hits or runs until the bottom of the fourth. After a one-out single by junior Graham Chapouris (1 for 3, run), senior Connor Ross drew a full-count walk and Snider a three-pitch walk to load the bases. After a strikeout, Saldivar singled in Chapouris. Ross and Snider then scored on an error for a 3-2 lead.

Chambers relieved senior starter Dylan Newman to start the fifth, loaded the bases, and gave up the trying and go-ahead runs on a hit batter and RBI. Chapouris took over and gave up an RBI single, Grigory McCoy’s three-double, and an RBI groundout as the visitors grabbed a 9-3 lead. Galena added a bases-loaded RBI single in the sixth.

Drew Britson went 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs to lead Galena, which out-hit Napa 10-6.

Varsity Track and Field

Vintage starts season at Concord meet

The Crushers opened their season last Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Super Seven Invitational hosted by De La Salle High School in Concord.

Ben Feldstein led the way for Vintage by capturing first place in both throwing events. The senior threw a personal best of 141 feet, 1 inch in the discus and 45-8 in the shot put. Augie Nelson was sixth in the shot put (37-6) and seventh in the discus (106-8).

Sophia Notaro placed second in the long jump with a personal best of 17-4). The junior also teamed with Leyna Stein, Kaylee Costella and Kyla Piggott to record a school-record 1:56.06 in the 4x200 relay.

Tyler Diehl, a sophomore, was 11th out of 62 competitors in the 100 meters with a time of 11.92 seconds. In the same event, senior captain Reid Woolworth was 13th in 11.93. Diehl and Woolworth teamed up with Evan Cook and Douglas Bozzini to run the 4x200 relay and finish 10th out of 21 teams in 1:38.54, the second-fastest time in the school's record books.

The distance runners had a strong day, with many personal records. In the 1600 meters, senior captain Maggie Chapin ran a personal-best 6:05.21 and while juniors Lilla Kasper (6:21.61) and Susana Nuno (6:27.42) also ran well.

Ellie Kennedy competed in the discus (71-3), Ellie Kennedy in the shot put (21-7) and Ethan Stabile in the pole vault (10-6).

Varsity Baseball

St. Vincent de Paul 10, St. Helena 7

The Saints put up a six-spot in the first inning and made it 7-0 in the second Friday night, but the Mustangs blanked them the rest of the game. The Petaluma squad took control with five runs in the fifth and four in the seventh and out-hit them 10-8 for the night.

St. Helena (1-2) left 12 runners on base, nine more than did St. Vincent (2-0).

Leading the Saints at the plate were Zantos Segura (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, stolen base), Jasper Henry (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, walk, run) and Brent Isdahl (2 for 4, walk, 2 runs).

Also contributing in the box score were Spencer Printz (1 for 4, stolen base, run), Micah Marquez (1 for 3, stolen base, run), Harrison Ronayne (4 walks, stolen base, run), Thomas Herdell (2 walks), Orlando Segura (RBI, walk, stolen base, run) and Will Meyer (RBI).

Henry pitched the first 6 1/3 innings and allowed 10 runs (3 earned) on 10 hits, 6 strikeouts and no walks. Isdahl got the last two out, one on strikes.

Carter Payte (3 for 4) and fellow senior Dante Antonini (2 for 4) each drove in 3 runs for the Mustangs.

Frosh-Soph Track and Field

Vintage opens season at Concord meet

The Crushers kicked off their 2022 campaign last Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Super Seven Invitational hosted by De La Salle in Concord.

Recording personal bests in the 1600 meters were Grayson Fyre (5:24.52), Felix McLoyd (5:27.27), Valentin Arango (5:34.31) and Jack Heffner (5:51.91).

In the 4x200 relay, Ricardo Garcia, Jack Greenburg, Grant Shoop and Daytan McFall finished sixth in 1:46.22.

Competing in the distance medley relay were Jet Tortolani, Grayson Fyre and Valentin Arango.

Running the 100 meters were Michael Richards (12.75 seconds), Shoop (12.96), Garcia (13.77) and Trey Biederman (14.55).

Also competing were Gabriella Martin in the 100 meters (15.43) and long jump (11 feet, 6½ inches), Luis Soriano in the shot put (27-3) and discus (71-8), Sophie Nassiri in the 300 hurdles (53.82) and pole vault (6 feet), Miles Joshua in the boys 300 hurdles (55.16), Eliza Chapin in the 1600 meters (6:51.52), Leyna Stein in the long jump (14 feet, 1½ inches), Kaylee Costella in the long jump (12 feet, 6¾ inches), Arlo Stein in the shot put (20-1), McFall in the high jump (5 feet) and Greenburg in the high jump (4-10).

Varsity Softball

Windsor 1, St. Helena 0

The Jaguars (3-2) got a leadoff single, stolen base and RBI single from their first two batters and that was all they needed to hand the visiting Saints (2-1) their first loss on Friday.

Windsor got only one more hit the rest of the game, from Mia Avila, off St. Helena’s Ari Farrell (11 strikeouts). Jaguars starting pitcher Grace Boyle also gave up only 3 hits in six innings, and no runs despite striking out only 3. Avila gave up 1 hit with 1 strikeout in the seventh.

St. Helena got singles from Alexandra Hill (2 for 3), Linnea Cupp (1 for 3) and Blythe Brakesman (1 for 2), and sacrifice bunts from Gema Jimenez and Sofia Cupp.

JV Baseball

Cardinal Newman 11, Justin-Siena 0, 5 innings

The Braves (2-1) went to Santa Rosa on Friday and fell in a game stopped two innings short because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Facing Cardinal Newman pitchers Jacob Moreda and Tanner Bradley, who were consistently clocked in the low 80 mph range while also hitting their spots, Justin-Siena managed only a leadoff single by Cesar Evina in the third inning.

"We only pulled one ball all day and struck out 9 times, 6 of them looking," said Braves head coach Steve Meyer. "They are a quality program and we did not answer the bell. It's preseason and we are still trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together."

The Cardinals put the game out of reach in the second inning, chasing starter and losing pitcher Eddie Padilla (1 1/3 innings, 7 runs, 2 hits, 5 walks, strikeout) with a 7-run inning, getting 4 hits, 4 walks, an error and a hit batter.

Finishing up for the Braves were Chase Briskovich (2/3 inning, 2 hits, run, walk, hit batter) and Ben Sebastiani (2 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 hit batters).

Evina also was the only Justin-Siena batter to get in scoring position, getting to second base on a Briskovich walk.

Moreda (4 innings, hit, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts) got the win. Bradley pitched the fifth, fanning one, and led the Cardinals at the plate (1 for 2, triple, 2 RBIs, walk, hit by pitch, 3 runs).

