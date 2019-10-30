The Vintage volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs. The Crushers, the No. 13 seed, fell 3-0 to No. 4 seed Monte Vista on the road, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.
"I’m extremely happy with our performance tonight," head coach Kelly Porter said. "The fight our players had in them was amazing, we came in and played hard. We kept it close and had the lead in most of the game, it came down to some critical errors in each set. We made Monte Vista earn it and challenged them throughout with the competitive level we came in with. Even though it was a loss, I’m proud of the way we competed."
Maddie Klungel led the team with 9 kills, 5 blocks, 12 assists and 10 digs, Sara Gauger had 10 kills, 12 digs and 1 ace, Olivia Ostler had 7 kills, 4 digs and 1 ace, Maddie Flohr had 3 kills, 10 digs and 1 ace, Julia Bodor had 2 kills and 2 blocks, Elisa Gonzalez had 10 assists and 10 digs, Krista Young had 2 kills and 1 block, Katie Mason had 5 digs and 1 ace amd Liza Mason had 8 digs and 1 ace.
The Crushers finished 10-2 in Vine Valley Athletic League, tied with Sonoma as league champions, and end with an overall record of 20-10.
Prep Girls Water Polo
Napa 12, Justin Siena 9
The Braves and Grizzlies clashed on Tuesday in a battle of the two top teams in the VVAL, and the Grizzlies emerged victorious in the regular season finale for both squads.
With matching 11-1 records, the two teams are co-champions of the VVAL.
"We fought hard, but we had been out of the water since Thursday of last week due to pool issues and the power outage. We were just slightly off and they capitalized on it," said Justin head coach Jane Hansen. "Napa played well and I give credit to Ashiq Khan and their coaches for creating a good team. They have some strong players and their goalie, Katilyn Berryhill, is tough.
"The nice thing about playing Napa is that a lot of these girls grew up as club polo teammates. They have great affection and respect for each other."
Justin-Siena was led by senior Meghan Hansen with 5 goals, sophomore Sarah Reynolds scored 2, and junior Angelina Phinney and sophomore Maddie Vanoni each added 1.
"I am really proud of the season this young team has put together, " said Coach Hansen after the game. " Meghan is our only senior, but our younger girls are playing so well. I am excited for the prospect of NCS next week."
The Braves and Grizzlies will find out on Sunday who they'll face in the first round of the NCS playoffs, which start Wednesday, Nov. 6, for Justin and Thursday, Nov. 7, for Napa.